2022 British Open Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 British Open Championship prize money payout is from the $14 million purse, with 79 professional players who complete four rounds at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of British Open Championship prize pool is at $2,500,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,455,000. The British Open Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who gets $31,075.

The British Open Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 British Open Championship from the correct 2022 British Open Championship full-field payout is based on their finish. Four amateurs made the cut and will not be paid.

Among the professionals who missed the cut, the leading 10 professional golfers and ties each earn $10,500. The next 20 professional golfers and ties are each paid $8,500, while the remainder of professional golfers to finish 36 holes earn $7,000 each.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 70 players and ties, and those 83 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 British Open Championship prize money payout is only true after the cut is made, with the R&A adding money to the purse if more than 70 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official major event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 100 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, lifetime entry (to age 60) in the Open, five-year exemptions into the other three majors and The Players, as well as entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 British Open Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 British Open Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard