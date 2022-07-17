2022 British Open Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 British Open Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/17/2022 at 11:11 am
The 2022 British Open Championship prize money payout is from the $14 million purse, with 79 professional players who complete four rounds at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of British Open Championship prize pool is at $2,500,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,455,000. The British Open Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who gets $31,075.

The British Open Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 British Open Championship from the correct 2022 British Open Championship full-field payout is based on their finish. Four amateurs made the cut and will not be paid.

Among the professionals who missed the cut, the leading 10 professional golfers and ties each earn $10,500. The next 20 professional golfers and ties are each paid $8,500, while the remainder of professional golfers to finish 36 holes earn $7,000 each.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 70 players and ties, and those 83 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 British Open Championship prize money payout is only true after the cut is made, with the R&A adding money to the purse if more than 70 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official major event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 100 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, lifetime entry (to age 60) in the Open, five-year exemptions into the other three majors and The Players, as well as entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 British Open Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,500,000
2 $1,455,000
3 $933,000
4 $725,000
5 $583,000
6 $505,000
7 $434,000
8 $366,000
9 $321,000
10 $290,000
11 $264,000
12 $234,000
13 $220,000
14 $206,000
15 $191,500
16 $176,000
17 $167,500
18 $159,750
19 $153,000
20 $145,750
21 $139,000
22 $132,000
23 $125,000
24 $118,000
25 $114,000
26 $109,000
27 $105,000
28 $101,500
29 $97,000
30 $92,000
31 $89,000
32 $84,500
33 $81,500
34 $79,250
35 $76,500
36 $73,500
37 $70,000
38 $66,500
39 $64,000
40 $62,000
41 $59,500
42 $56,500
43 $54,000
44 $51,000
45 $48,000
46 $45,500
47 $43,700
48 $42,000
49 $40,000
50 $39,100
51 $38,200
52 $37,600
53 $37,000
54 $36,500
55 $35,900
56 $35,400
57 $35,000
58 $34,750
59 $34,500
60 $34,250
61 $34,000
62 $33,900
63 $33,750
64 $33,600
65 $33,400
66 $33,100
67 $32,900
68 $32,600
69 $32,400
70 $32,200
71 $32,075
72 $31,950
73 $31,825
74 $31,700
75 $31,575
76 $31,450
77 $31,325
78 $31,200
79 $31,075

