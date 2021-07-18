2021 British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who won his second-career major title with a two-shot win at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England.
Morikawa closed with a final round of 4-under 66 to defeat Jordan Spieth, the 2017 Open champion, with a 72-hole total of 15-under 265.
Morikawa won the $2,070,000 winner's share of the $11,500,000 purse.
British Open Championship recap notes
Morikawa earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Morikawa also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a five-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 77 players finished the tournament in the 37th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 1-over 141 or better. Two amateurs made the cut but are not paid.
The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 3M Open in Minnesota.
2021 British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Collin Morikawa
|-15
|67
|64
|68
|66
|265
|$2,070,000
|2
|Jordan Spieth
|-13
|65
|67
|69
|66
|267
|$1,198,000
|T3
|Jon Rahm
|-11
|71
|64
|68
|66
|269
|$682,500
|T3
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-11
|64
|65
|69
|71
|269
|$682,500
|5
|Dylan Frittelli
|-9
|66
|67
|70
|68
|271
|$480,000
|T6
|Brooks Koepka
|-8
|69
|66
|72
|65
|272
|$386,500
|T6
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-8
|66
|69
|68
|69
|272
|$386,500
|T8
|Dustin Johnson
|-7
|68
|65
|73
|67
|273
|$255,250
|T8
|Robert MacIntyre
|-7
|72
|69
|65
|67
|273
|$255,250
|T8
|Daniel Berger
|-7
|70
|67
|68
|68
|273
|$255,250
|T8
|Scottie Scheffler
|-7
|67
|66
|69
|71
|273
|$255,250
|T12
|Viktor Hovland
|-6
|68
|71
|69
|66
|274
|$181,083
|T12
|Emiliano Grillo
|-6
|70
|64
|72
|68
|274
|$181,083
|T12
|Shane Lowry
|-6
|71
|65
|69
|69
|274
|$181,083
|T15
|Tony Finau
|-5
|70
|66
|72
|67
|275
|$143,062
|T15
|Paul Casey
|-5
|68
|67
|70
|70
|275
|$143,062
|T15
|Marcel Siem
|-5
|67
|67
|70
|71
|275
|$143,062
|T15
|Corey Conners
|-5
|68
|68
|66
|73
|275
|$143,062
|T19
|Sergio Garcia
|-4
|68
|69
|73
|66
|276
|$109,000
|T19
|Brandt Snedeker
|-4
|68
|68
|72
|68
|276
|$109,000
|T19
|Brian Harman
|-4
|65
|71
|71
|69
|276
|$109,000
|T19
|Aaron Rai
|-4
|70
|69
|68
|69
|276
|$109,000
|T19
|Webb Simpson
|-4
|66
|72
|67
|71
|276
|$109,000
|T19
|Kevin Streelman
|-4
|70
|69
|66
|71
|276
|$109,000
|T19
|Justin Harding
|-4
|67
|67
|70
|72
|276
|$109,000
|T26
|Xander Schauffele
|-3
|69
|71
|72
|65
|277
|$79,821
|T26
|Byeong Hun An
|-3
|67
|70
|73
|67
|277
|$79,821
|T26
|Ian Poulter
|-3
|72
|66
|71
|68
|277
|$79,821
|T26
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-3
|71
|69
|67
|70
|277
|$79,821
|T26
|Cameron Tringale
|-3
|69
|66
|71
|71
|277
|$79,821
|T26
|Jason Kokrak
|-3
|70
|70
|66
|71
|277
|$79,821
|T26
|Andy Sullivan
|-3
|67
|67
|71
|72
|277
|$79,821
|T33
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-2
|71
|70
|72
|65
|278
|$60,143
|T33
|Benjamin Hebert
|-2
|66
|74
|71
|67
|278
|$60,143
|T33
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-2
|67
|71
|70
|70
|278
|$60,143
|T33
|Talor Gooch
|-2
|69
|72
|67
|70
|278
|$60,143
|T33
|Lanto Griffin
|-2
|69
|70
|68
|71
|278
|$60,143
|T33
|Danny Willett
|-2
|67
|69
|70
|72
|278
|$60,143
|T33
|Cameron Smith
|-2
|69
|67
|68
|74
|278
|$60,143
|T40
|JC Ritchie
|-1
|71
|70
|72
|66
|279
|$45,417
|T40
|Justin Thomas
|-1
|72
|67
|71
|69
|279
|$45,417
|T40
|Max Homa
|-1
|70
|69
|71
|69
|279
|$45,417
|T40
|Daniel van Tonder
|-1
|68
|66
|74
|71
|279
|$45,417
|T40
|Dean Burmester
|-1
|70
|67
|71
|71
|279
|$45,417
|T40
|Matt Wallace
|-1
|70
|68
|69
|72
|279
|$45,417
|T46
|Jazz Janewattananond
|E
|70
|69
|74
|67
|280
|$33,679
|T46
|Adam Scott
|E
|73
|66
|73
|68
|280
|$33,679
|T46
|Harris English
|E
|75
|65
|72
|68
|280
|$33,679
|T46
|Johannes Veerman
|E
|70
|68
|72
|70
|280
|$33,679
|T46
|Rory McIlroy
|E
|70
|70
|69
|71
|280
|$33,679
|T46
|Justin Rose
|E
|67
|70
|70
|73
|280
|$33,679
|T46
|Joel Dahmen
|E
|69
|68
|69
|74
|280
|$33,679
|T53
|Rickie Fowler
|1
|69
|72
|75
|65
|281
|$29,417
|T53
|Chan Kim
|1
|70
|69
|74
|68
|281
|$29,417
|T53
|Billy Horschel
|1
|70
|69
|73
|69
|281
|$29,417
|T53
|Jonathan Thomson
|1
|71
|67
|73
|70
|281
|$29,417
|T53
|Marcus Armitage
|1
|69
|72
|70
|70
|281
|$29,417
|T53
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1
|68
|72
|70
|71
|281
|$29,417
|T59
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|2
|72
|69
|72
|69
|282
|$27,929
|T59
|Chez Reavie
|2
|72
|66
|74
|70
|282
|$27,929
|T59
|Joaquin Niemann
|2
|69
|70
|73
|70
|282
|$27,929
|T59
|Abraham Ancer
|2
|69
|71
|71
|71
|282
|$27,929
|T59
|Bernd Wiesberger
|2
|71
|70
|70
|71
|282
|$27,929
|T59
|Lee Westwood
|2
|71
|67
|72
|72
|282
|$27,929
|T59
|Matthias Schmid (a)
|2
|74
|65
|71
|72
|282
|$27,929
|T59
|Antoine Rozner
|2
|70
|71
|67
|74
|282
|$0
|T67
|Brendan Steele
|3
|73
|68
|74
|68
|283
|$26,900
|T67
|Richard Bland
|3
|70
|70
|73
|70
|283
|$26,900
|T67
|Jack Senior
|3
|67
|71
|72
|73
|283
|$26,900
|T67
|Sam Horsfield
|3
|70
|70
|69
|74
|283
|$26,900
|T67
|Ryan Fox
|3
|68
|68
|71
|76
|283
|$26,900
|72
|Padraig Harrington
|4
|72
|68
|73
|71
|284
|$26,375
|73
|Kevin Kisner
|5
|70
|69
|78
|68
|285
|$26,250
|T74
|Richard Mansell
|6
|72
|69
|76
|69
|286
|$26,125
|T74
|Yuxin Lin (a)
|6
|69
|72
|74
|71
|286
|$0
|T76
|Poom Saksansin
|8
|73
|68
|76
|71
|288
|$25,938
|T76
|Sam Burns
|8
|71
|69
|76
|72
|288
|$25,938