2021 British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who won his second-career major title with a two-shot win at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England.

Morikawa closed with a final round of 4-under 66 to defeat Jordan Spieth, the 2017 Open champion, with a 72-hole total of 15-under 265.

Morikawa won the $2,070,000 winner's share of the $11,500,000 purse.

British Open Championship recap notes

Morikawa earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Morikawa also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a five-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 77 players finished the tournament in the 37th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 1-over 141 or better. Two amateurs made the cut but are not paid.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 3M Open in Minnesota.

2021 British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

