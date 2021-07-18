2021 British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/18/2021 at 1:35 pm
The 2021 British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who won his second-career major title with a two-shot win at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England.

Morikawa closed with a final round of 4-under 66 to defeat Jordan Spieth, the 2017 Open champion, with a 72-hole total of 15-under 265.

Morikawa won the $2,070,000 winner's share of the $11,500,000 purse.

British Open Championship recap notes

Morikawa earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Morikawa also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a five-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 77 players finished the tournament in the 37th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 1-over 141 or better. Two amateurs made the cut but are not paid.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 3M Open in Minnesota.

2021 British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Collin Morikawa -15 67 64 68 66 265 $2,070,000
2 Jordan Spieth -13 65 67 69 66 267 $1,198,000
T3 Jon Rahm -11 71 64 68 66 269 $682,500
T3 Louis Oosthuizen -11 64 65 69 71 269 $682,500
5 Dylan Frittelli -9 66 67 70 68 271 $480,000
T6 Brooks Koepka -8 69 66 72 65 272 $386,500
T6 Mackenzie Hughes -8 66 69 68 69 272 $386,500
T8 Dustin Johnson -7 68 65 73 67 273 $255,250
T8 Robert MacIntyre -7 72 69 65 67 273 $255,250
T8 Daniel Berger -7 70 67 68 68 273 $255,250
T8 Scottie Scheffler -7 67 66 69 71 273 $255,250
T12 Viktor Hovland -6 68 71 69 66 274 $181,083
T12 Emiliano Grillo -6 70 64 72 68 274 $181,083
T12 Shane Lowry -6 71 65 69 69 274 $181,083
T15 Tony Finau -5 70 66 72 67 275 $143,062
T15 Paul Casey -5 68 67 70 70 275 $143,062
T15 Marcel Siem -5 67 67 70 71 275 $143,062
T15 Corey Conners -5 68 68 66 73 275 $143,062
T19 Sergio Garcia -4 68 69 73 66 276 $109,000
T19 Brandt Snedeker -4 68 68 72 68 276 $109,000
T19 Brian Harman -4 65 71 71 69 276 $109,000
T19 Aaron Rai -4 70 69 68 69 276 $109,000
T19 Webb Simpson -4 66 72 67 71 276 $109,000
T19 Kevin Streelman -4 70 69 66 71 276 $109,000
T19 Justin Harding -4 67 67 70 72 276 $109,000
T26 Xander Schauffele -3 69 71 72 65 277 $79,821
T26 Byeong Hun An -3 67 70 73 67 277 $79,821
T26 Ian Poulter -3 72 66 71 68 277 $79,821
T26 Matt Fitzpatrick -3 71 69 67 70 277 $79,821
T26 Cameron Tringale -3 69 66 71 71 277 $79,821
T26 Jason Kokrak -3 70 70 66 71 277 $79,821
T26 Andy Sullivan -3 67 67 71 72 277 $79,821
T33 Bryson DeChambeau -2 71 70 72 65 278 $60,143
T33 Benjamin Hebert -2 66 74 71 67 278 $60,143
T33 Tommy Fleetwood -2 67 71 70 70 278 $60,143
T33 Talor Gooch -2 69 72 67 70 278 $60,143
T33 Lanto Griffin -2 69 70 68 71 278 $60,143
T33 Danny Willett -2 67 69 70 72 278 $60,143
T33 Cameron Smith -2 69 67 68 74 278 $60,143
T40 JC Ritchie -1 71 70 72 66 279 $45,417
T40 Justin Thomas -1 72 67 71 69 279 $45,417
T40 Max Homa -1 70 69 71 69 279 $45,417
T40 Daniel van Tonder -1 68 66 74 71 279 $45,417
T40 Dean Burmester -1 70 67 71 71 279 $45,417
T40 Matt Wallace -1 70 68 69 72 279 $45,417
T46 Jazz Janewattananond E 70 69 74 67 280 $33,679
T46 Adam Scott E 73 66 73 68 280 $33,679
T46 Harris English E 75 65 72 68 280 $33,679
T46 Johannes Veerman E 70 68 72 70 280 $33,679
T46 Rory McIlroy E 70 70 69 71 280 $33,679
T46 Justin Rose E 67 70 70 73 280 $33,679
T46 Joel Dahmen E 69 68 69 74 280 $33,679
T53 Rickie Fowler 1 69 72 75 65 281 $29,417
T53 Chan Kim 1 70 69 74 68 281 $29,417
T53 Billy Horschel 1 70 69 73 69 281 $29,417
T53 Jonathan Thomson 1 71 67 73 70 281 $29,417
T53 Marcus Armitage 1 69 72 70 70 281 $29,417
T53 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1 68 72 70 71 281 $29,417
T59 Ryosuke Kinoshita 2 72 69 72 69 282 $27,929
T59 Chez Reavie 2 72 66 74 70 282 $27,929
T59 Joaquin Niemann 2 69 70 73 70 282 $27,929
T59 Abraham Ancer 2 69 71 71 71 282 $27,929
T59 Bernd Wiesberger 2 71 70 70 71 282 $27,929
T59 Lee Westwood 2 71 67 72 72 282 $27,929
T59 Matthias Schmid (a) 2 74 65 71 72 282 $27,929
T59 Antoine Rozner 2 70 71 67 74 282 $0
T67 Brendan Steele 3 73 68 74 68 283 $26,900
T67 Richard Bland 3 70 70 73 70 283 $26,900
T67 Jack Senior 3 67 71 72 73 283 $26,900
T67 Sam Horsfield 3 70 70 69 74 283 $26,900
T67 Ryan Fox 3 68 68 71 76 283 $26,900
72 Padraig Harrington 4 72 68 73 71 284 $26,375
73 Kevin Kisner 5 70 69 78 68 285 $26,250
T74 Richard Mansell 6 72 69 76 69 286 $26,125
T74 Yuxin Lin (a) 6 69 72 74 71 286 $0
T76 Poom Saksansin 8 73 68 76 71 288 $25,938
T76 Sam Burns 8 71 69 76 72 288 $25,938

