2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $333,330 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field is headed by Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren, Annika Sorenstam, Lee-Anne Pace, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed is the 15th event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Halmstad Golf Club in Tylösand, Sweden, and features a split field of men and women from the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour.

Credit: Getty Images

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed: What you need to know

Purse: $2,000,000
Winner's share: $333,330
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,750 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 460 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $5 million.

POSITION MONEY
1 $333,330
2 $222,220
3 $125,200
4 $100,000
5 $84,800
6 $70,000
7 $60,000
8 $50,000
9 $44,800
10 $40,000
11 $36,800
12 $34,400
13 $32,200
14 $30,600
15 $29,400
16 $28,200
17 $27,000
18 $25,800
19 $24,800
20 $24,000
21 $23,200
22 $22,600
23 $22,000
24 $21,400
25 $20,800
26 $20,200
27 $19,600
28 $19,000
29 $18,400
30 $17,800
31 $17,200
32 $16,600
33 $16,000
34 $15,400
35 $15,000
36 $14,600
37 $14,200
38 $13,800
39 $13,400
40 $13,000
41 $12,600
42 $12,200
43 $11,800
44 $11,400
45 $11,000
46 $10,600
47 $10,200
48 $9,800
49 $9,400
50 $9,000
51 $8,600
52 $8,200
53 $7,800
54 $7,400
55 $7,000
56 $6,600
57 $6,200
58 $6,000
59 $5,800
60 $5,600
61 $5,400
62 $5,200
63 $5,000
64 $4,800
65 $4,600

