2022 Soudal Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Soudal Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium.
The Soudal Open field is headlined by the likes of Thomas Pieters, Bernd Wiesberger, Chris Wood and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 12th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Belgium.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, but spots are held for top-10 finishers from the Soudal Open.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Soudal Open field
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Oliver Bekker
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Christoffer Bring
- Steven Brown
- Lars Buijs
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- John Catlin
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Samuel Chege
- Ashley Chesters
- George Coetzee
- Asaf Cohen
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Alan De Bondt
- Thomas Detry
- Bradley Dredge
- David Drysdale
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Matt Ford
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Daniel Gavins
- Josh Geary
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Lev Grinberg
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Grégory Havret
- Benjamin Hebert
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Invite
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Espen Kofstad
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Francesco Laporta
- Thriston Lawrence
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Haotong Li
- Ondrej Lieser
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Richard Mansell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Adrian Meronk
- James Meyer De Beco
- Guido Migliozzi
- Christopher Mivis
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- James Morrison
- Zach Murray
- Lukas Nemecz
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Carlos Pigem
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Possible Membership Extension
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Jc Ritchie
- Charles Roeland
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Ricardo Santos
- Matti Schmid
- Marcel Schneider
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Joel Sjöholm
- James Skeet
- Greg Snow
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Ben Stow
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Louis Theys
- Jarno Tollenaire
- Toby Tree
- Kristof Ulenaers
- Yente Van Doren
- Darius Van Driel
- Lars Van Meijel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Guillaume Watremez
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Andrew Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Huilin Zhang
Top 50 players in 2022 Soudal Open field
The only top-50 player in this field is Thomas Pieters, at world No. 35.