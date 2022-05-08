2022 Soudal Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Soudal Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Soudal Open field is headlined by the likes of Thomas Pieters, Bernd Wiesberger, Chris Wood and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 12th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Belgium.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, but spots are held for top-10 finishers from the Soudal Open.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Soudal Open field

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Oliver Bekker

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Christoffer Bring

Steven Brown

Lars Buijs

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

John Catlin

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Samuel Chege

Ashley Chesters

George Coetzee

Asaf Cohen

Nicolas Colsaerts

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Alan De Bondt

Thomas Detry

Bradley Dredge

David Drysdale

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Oliver Fisher

Matt Ford

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Daniel Gavins

Josh Geary

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Lev Grinberg

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Grégory Havret

Benjamin Hebert

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Invite

Raphaël Jacquelin

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Espen Kofstad

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Francesco Laporta

Thriston Lawrence

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Haotong Li

Ondrej Lieser

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Adrian Meronk

James Meyer De Beco

Guido Migliozzi

Christopher Mivis

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

James Morrison

Zach Murray

Lukas Nemecz

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Carlos Pigem

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Possible Membership Extension

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Jc Ritchie

Charles Roeland

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Ricardo Santos

Matti Schmid

Marcel Schneider

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Joel Sjöholm

James Skeet

Greg Snow

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Ben Stow

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Louis Theys

Jarno Tollenaire

Toby Tree

Kristof Ulenaers

Yente Van Doren

Darius Van Driel

Lars Van Meijel

Daniel Van Tonder

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Guillaume Watremez

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Andrew Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Huilin Zhang

Top 50 players in 2022 Soudal Open field

The only top-50 player in this field is Thomas Pieters, at world No. 35.