2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/12/2022 at 1:57 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard is headed by winner Linn Grant, who earned the historic DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour win at Halmstad Golf Club in Tylösand, Sweden.

Grant blew away the field on Sunday, shooting 8-under 64 to earn an eight-shot win over the field that featured an equal number of male and female players competing on the same course, in the same tournament, at the same time (albeit from different yardages).

The Swede, who has been dominating on the Ladies European Tour, beat tournament co-host Henrik Stenson and Marc Warren on 24-under 264.

Grant won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed recap notes

Grant earned Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points with the win. Qualifying male players earned Official World Golf Ranking points based on their finish in the event.

There was a cut this week, with 69 players finishing the event in the 19th completed event of the season.

Marc Warren and Henrik Stenson split joint first- and second-place DP World Tour points for their joint runner-up finish.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 US Open.

2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Linn Grant -24 66 68 66 64 264 €319,716.62
T2 Henrik Stenson -15 70 66 67 70 273 €162,679.34
T2 Marc Warren -15 69 68 71 65 273 €162,679.34
T4 Jason Scrivener -14 68 64 70 72 274 €79,866.47
T4 Santiago Tarrio -14 65 71 71 67 274 €79,866.47
T4 Darius Van Driel -14 71 69 66 68 274 €79,866.47
T7 Maximilian Kieffer -13 71 66 70 68 275 €48,521.70
T7 Romain Langasque -13 68 70 69 68 275 €48,521.70
T7 Matthieu Pavon -13 65 73 68 69 275 €48,521.70
T10 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -12 68 69 67 72 276 €34,855.38
T10 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -12 67 70 69 70 276 €34,855.38
T10 Paul Waring -12 72 69 68 67 276 €34,855.38
T13 Jacques Kruyswijk -11 69 70 68 70 277 €29,526.77
T13 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -11 68 66 72 71 277 €29,526.77
T15 Gabriella Cowley -10 69 69 71 69 278 €25,426.87
T15 Daniel Gavins -10 68 67 72 71 278 €25,426.87
T15 Craig Howie -10 65 70 72 71 278 €25,426.87
T15 Alex Noren -10 73 67 70 68 278 €25,426.87
T15 Matthew Southgate -10 72 69 70 67 278 €25,426.87
T20 Nacho Elvira -9 68 68 73 70 279 €21,580.87
T20 Jazz Janewattananond -9 66 70 71 72 279 €21,580.87
T20 Carolina Melgrati -9 65 69 74 71 279 €0
T20 Johannes Veerman -9 69 71 68 71 279 €21,580.87
T20 Justin Walters -9 70 69 69 71 279 €21,580.87
T25 Kristoffer Broberg -8 66 70 70 74 280 €19,277.03
T25 John Catlin -8 70 72 70 68 280 €19,277.03
T25 Edoardo Molinari -8 69 70 72 69 280 €19,277.03
T25 Andrew Wilson -8 70 71 68 71 280 €19,277.03
T29 Becky Brewerton -7 70 69 70 72 281 €17,020.21
T29 Caroline Hedwall -7 74 68 73 66 281 €17,020.21
T29 Whitney Hillier -7 71 69 69 72 281 €17,020.21
T29 Joakim Lagergren -7 74 66 71 70 281 €17,020.21
T33 Ingrid Lindblad -6 69 71 71 71 282 €0
T33 Marianne Skarpnord -6 73 68 70 71 282 €15,327.59
T33 Dale Whitnell -6 72 70 70 70 282 €15,327.59
36 Manon De Roey -5 67 72 73 71 283 €14,481.28
T37 Elin Arvidsson -4 73 69 67 75 284 €11,297.55
T37 Jonathan Caldwell -4 71 71 72 70 284 €11,297.55
T37 Ashley Chesters -4 70 71 70 73 284 €11,297.55
T37 Darren Fichardt -4 71 70 68 75 284 €11,297.55
T37 Ricardo Gouveia -4 72 69 71 72 284 €11,297.55
T37 Leonie Harm -4 68 74 72 70 284 €11,297.55
T37 David Horsey -4 68 70 74 72 284 €11,297.55
T37 Noora Komulainen -4 69 73 70 72 284 €11,297.55
T37 Zander Lombard -4 69 69 71 75 284 €11,297.55
T37 Richard Mcevoy -4 72 68 69 75 284 €11,297.55
T37 Zach Murray -4 73 69 70 72 284 €11,297.55
T37 Jack Senior -4 68 71 72 73 284 €11,297.55
T37 Joel Sjöholm -4 69 73 69 73 284 €11,297.55
T37 Liz Young -4 66 73 71 74 284 €11,297.55
T51 Lydia G Hall -3 71 66 72 76 285 €8,086.95
T51 Marcus Kinhult -3 72 70 71 72 285 €8,086.95
T51 Niklas Lemke -3 72 68 72 73 285 €8,086.95
T54 Casandra Alexander -2 70 69 71 76 286 €6,695.24
T54 Virginia Elena Carta -2 68 69 71 78 286 €6,695.24
T54 Johanna Gustavsson -2 69 71 71 75 286 €6,695.24
T54 Felicity Johnson -2 71 67 76 72 286 €6,695.24
T54 Julian Suri -2 68 71 72 75 286 €6,695.24
T59 Karolin Lampert -1 68 72 73 74 287 €5,924.16
T59 Karoline Lund -1 71 71 73 72 287 €5,924.16
T61 Stacy Lee Bregman PAR 72 69 73 74 288 €5,453.99
T61 Julia Engstrom PAR 68 72 76 72 288 €5,453.99
T61 Charlotte Liautier PAR 70 71 74 73 288 €5,453.99
T64 Espen Kofstad 1 71 68 74 76 289 €4,983.82
T64 Linnea Strom 1 71 70 71 77 289 €4,983.82
66 Magdalena Simmermacher 2 70 72 68 80 290 €4,701.72
67 Paz Marfa Sans 6 73 69 75 77 294 €4,513.65
68 Leo Johansson 7 72 69 78 76 295 €0
69 Rosie Davies 13 68 74 75 84 301 €4,325.58

