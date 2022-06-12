2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard is headed by winner Linn Grant, who earned the historic DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour win at Halmstad Golf Club in Tylösand, Sweden.

Grant blew away the field on Sunday, shooting 8-under 64 to earn an eight-shot win over the field that featured an equal number of male and female players competing on the same course, in the same tournament, at the same time (albeit from different yardages).

The Swede, who has been dominating on the Ladies European Tour, beat tournament co-host Henrik Stenson and Marc Warren on 24-under 264.

Grant won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed recap notes

Grant earned Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points with the win. Qualifying male players earned Official World Golf Ranking points based on their finish in the event.

There was a cut this week, with 69 players finishing the event in the 19th completed event of the season.

Marc Warren and Henrik Stenson split joint first- and second-place DP World Tour points for their joint runner-up finish.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 US Open.

2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details