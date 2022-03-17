2022 Valspar Championship tee times and pairings: Round 2

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with thousands of fans at Innisbrook for the annual Valspar Championship.

A field of 144 professionals will compete in the PGA Tour tournament, with the field split evenly each day between morning and afternoon waves, as well as times going off the first and 10th tees at host Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course. Each player will have a morning and afternoon tee time and a tee time starting on No. 1 and No. 10.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.

2022 Valspar Championship tee times: Round 1

The 2022 Valspar Championship second round starts at 7:40 a.m. local time (Eastern time) with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Second-round tee times run through 2:31 p.m. local time (Eastern time) with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2022 Valspar Championship Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Valspar Championship first round on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Valspar Championship live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

2022 Valspar Championship tee times for Round 2

All times are Eastern

No. 1

7:40 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Austin Cook, Vince Whaley

7:51 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Cameron Percy, Omar Uresti

8:02 a.m. -- Pat Perez, Martin Kaymer, Mito Pereira

8:13 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Justin Thomas, Carlos Ortiz

8:24 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson

8:35 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele

8:46 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Long

8:57 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Tommy Fleetwood, Harold Varner III

9:08 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Emiliano Grillo, Harry Higgs

9:19 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala, David Lipsky, Bernd Wiesberger

9:30 a.m. -- Matthias Schwab, Davis Riley, Greg Koch

9:41 a.m. -- Adam Svensson, Andrew Novak, Luke Guthrie

12:30 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Bronson Burgoon, Kramer Hickok

12:41 p.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

12:52 p.m. -- Brice Garnett, Seung-Yul Noh, Hank Lebioda

1:03 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, Jim Herman, Davis Love III

1:14 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin, Zach Johnson

1:25 p.m. -- Wesley Bryan, Jimmy Walker, Danny Willett

1:36 p.m. -- Branden Grace, Tyler Duncan, Luke Donald

1:47 p.m. -- Ryan Brehm, Chez Reavie, C.T. Pan

1:58 p.m. -- Jonas Blixt, Bill Haas, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2:09 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman

2:20 p.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Greyson Sigg, Callum Tarren

2:31 p.m. -- Chad Ramey, Dylan Wu, Kevin Yu

No. 10