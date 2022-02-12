The Genesis Invitational history, results and past winners

The Genesis Invitational is the PGA Tour's Los Angeles area event on the schedule. The event is the best part of the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona.

The Genesis Invitational became a PGA Tour event in 1926, known then as the Los Angeles Open. It originally wasn't played at Riviera Country Club, which first took over as event host in 1929. Los Angeles Country Club was the original host.

Like many older PGA Tour events, it evolved from a city open championship and moved around the area. However, the tournament took on increased prestige when the likes of Lloyd Mangrum, Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer became frequent champions of the event.

In recent memory, the tournament has been hosted by Tiger Woods, turning the event into an invitational on the level of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament.

Macdonald Smith and Lloyd Mangrum are tied with the most wins in this event's history, with four each. Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer and Bubba Watson have won it three times each.

The Genesis Invitational format

The Genesis Invitational is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 120 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

The Genesis Invitational host courses

Riviera Country Club: 1929–30, 1941, 1945–53, 1973–82, 1984–97, 1999–present

Valencia Country Club: 1998

Rancho Park Golf Course: 1956–67, 1969–72, 1983

Brookside Golf Course: 1968

Inglewood Country Club: 1955

Fox Hills Country Club: 1954

Wilshire Country Club: 1928, 1931, 1933, 1944

Hillcrest Country Club: 1932, 1942

Los Angeles Country Club: 1926, 1934–36, 1940

Griffith Park (Wilson Course): 1937–39

El Caballero Country Club: 1927

The Genesis Invitational past sponsors

The Genesis Invitational has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

Los Angeles Open: 1926-1970, 1984-1988

Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open: 1971-1983

Nissan Los Angeles Open: 1989-1994

Nissan Open: 1995-2007

Northern Trust Open: 2008-2016

Genesis Open: 2017-2019

The Genesis Invitational: 2020-present

The Genesis Invitational history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY 2021 Max Homa 272 −12 PO $1,674,000 2020 Adam Scott (2) 273 −11 2 $1,674,000 2019 J. B. Holmes 270 −14 1 $1,332,000 2018 Bubba Watson (3) 272 −12 2 $1,296,000 2017 Dustin Johnson 267 −17 5 $1,260,000 2016 Bubba Watson (2) 269 −15 1 $1,224,000 2015 James Hahn 278 −6 PO $1,206,000 2014 Bubba Watson 269 −15 2 $1,206,000 2013 John Merrick 273 −11 PO $1,188,000 2012 Bill Haas 277 −7 PO $1,188,000 2011 Aaron Baddeley 272 −12 2 $1,170,000 2010 Steve Stricker 268 −16 2 $1,152,000 2009 Phil Mickelson (2) 269 −15 1 $1,134,000 2008 Phil Mickelson 272 −12 2 $1,116,000 2007 Charles Howell III 268 −16 PO $936,000 2006 Rory Sabbatini 271 −13 1 $918,000 2005 Adam Scott 133[a] −9 PO $864,000 2004 Mike Weir (2) 267 −17 1 $864,000 2003 Mike Weir 275 −9 PO $810,000 2002 Len Mattiace 269 −15 1 $666,000 2001 Robert Allenby 276 −8 PO $612,000 2000 Kirk Triplett 272 −12 1 $558,000 1999 Ernie Els 270 −14 2 $504,000 1998 Billy Mayfair 272 −12 PO $378,000 1997 Nick Faldo 272 −12 3 $252,000 1996 Craig Stadler 278 −6 1 $216,000 1995 Corey Pavin (2) 268 −16 3 $216,000 1994 Corey Pavin 271 −13 2 $180,000 1993 Tom Kite 206[b] −7 3 $180,000 1992 Fred Couples (2) 269 −15 PO $180,000 1991 Ted Schulz 272 −12 1 $180,000 1990 Fred Couples 266 −18 3 $180,000 1989 Mark Calcavecchia 272 −12 1 $180,000 1988 Chip Beck 267 −17 4 $135,000 1987 Chen Tze-chung 275 −9 PO $108,000 1986 Doug Tewell 270 −14 7 $81,000 1985 Lanny Wadkins (2) 264 −20 7 $72,000 1984 David Edwards 279 −5 3 $72,000 1983 Gil Morgan (2) 270 −14 2 $54,000 1982 Tom Watson (2) 271 −13 PO $54,000 1981 Johnny Miller 270 −14 2 $54,000 1980 Tom Watson 276 −8 1 $45,000 1979 Lanny Wadkins 276 −8 1 $45,000 1978 Gil Morgan 278 −6 2 $40,000 1977 Tom Purtzer 273 −11 1 $40,000 1976 Hale Irwin 272 −12 2 $37,000 1975 Pat Fitzsimons 275 −9 4 $30,000 1974 Dave Stockton 276 −8 2 $30,000 1973 Rod Funseth 276 −8 3 $27,000 1972 George Archer 270 −14 PO $25,000 1971 Bob Lunn 274 −10 PO $22,000 1970 Billy Casper (2) 276 −8 PO $20,000 1969 Charlie Sifford 276 −8 PO $20,000 1968 Billy Casper 274 −10 3 $20,000 1967 Arnold Palmer (3) 269 −15 5 $20,000 1966 Arnold Palmer (2) 273 −11 3 $11,000 1965 Paul Harney (2) 276 −8 3 $12,000 1964 Paul Harney 280 −4 1 $7,500 1963 Arnold Palmer 274 −10 3 $9,000 1962 Phil Rodgers 268 −16 9 $7,500 1961 Bob Goalby 275 −9 3 $7,500 1960 Dow Finsterwald 280 −4 3 $5,500 1959 Ken Venturi 278 −6 2 $5,300 1958 Frank Stranahan 275 −9 3 $7,000 1957 Doug Ford 280 −4 1 $7,000 1956 Lloyd Mangrum (4) 272 −12 3 $6,000 1955 Gene Littler 276 −8 2 $5,000 1954 Fred Wampler 281 −3 1 $4,000 1953 Lloyd Mangrum (3) 280 −4 5 $2,750 1952 Tommy Bolt 289 5 PO $4,000 1951 Lloyd Mangrum (2) 280 −4 1 $2,600 1950 Sam Snead (2) 280 −4 PO $2,600 1949 Lloyd Mangrum 284 E 3 $2,600 1948 Ben Hogan (3) 275 −9 4 $2,000 1947 Ben Hogan (2) 280 −4 3 $2,000 1946 Byron Nelson 284 E 5 $2,667 1945 Sam Snead 283 −1 1 $2,666 1944 Jug McSpaden 278 −6 3 $4,300 1943 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 1942 Ben Hogan 282 −6 PO $3,500 1941 Johnny Bulla 281 −3 2 $3,500 1940 Lawson Little 282 2 1 $1,500 1939 Jimmy Demaret 274 −10 7 $1,650 1938 Jimmy Thomson 273 −11 4 $2,100 1937 Harry Cooper (2) 274 −10 5 $2,500 1936 Jimmy Hines 280 E 4 $1,500 1935 Vic Ghezzi 285 5 PO $1,075 1934 Macdonald Smith (4) 280 E 8 $1,450 1933 Craig Wood 282 −2 4 $1,525 1932 Macdonald Smith (3) 281 −3 4 $2,000 1931 Ed Dudley 285 1 2 $3,500 1930 Denny Shute 296 12 4 $3,500 1929 Macdonald Smith (2) 285 1 6 $3,500 1928 Macdonald Smith 284 E 3 $3,500 1927 Bobby Cruickshank 282 −6 6 $3,500 1926 Harry Cooper 279 −9 3 $3,500