2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times and pairings: Round 4

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final round tee times are out for the Sunday finale, and, as always, we have a mix of professionals going it alone and pro-am teams vying for victory.

After 54 holes, a cut was made in the pro tournament to the top 60 players and ties (though the top 65 and ties get paid) and in the pro-am tournament to the top 25 teams for the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

On this day, there's a mixture of different groups.

Going off the 10th tee in the final tee times is the pro-am teams who made the cut with a pro who didn't make the cut. There are some foursomes of all pros. There are some foursomes of two pro-am teams.

The leaders go off the first tee in the final pairings, with their amateur partner if they made the cut.

With players going off the first and 10th tees, the final group is Beau Hossler and his amateur partner Lukas Nelson (8), as well as Andrew Putnamg oing off at 9:55 a.m.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final round round on TV starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times for Round 4

All times are Pacific

No. 1

7:43 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Shantanu Narayen (9), Ryan Moore, Austin Smotherman

7:54 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Jonathan Byrd, Peter Malnati

8:05 a.m. -- Davis Riley and Matthew Flannery (9), Mark Baldwin, Lanto Griffin

8:16 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes and Alex Smith (8), Mark Hubbard

8:27 a.m. -- David Lipsky and Michael Xie (17), Kelly Kraft, Justin Rose

8:38 a.m. -- J. J. Spaun, Pat Perez and Michael Lund (6)

8:49 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Keith Mitchell, Satoshi Kodaira and Scott Law (15)

9:00 a.m. -- Bo Van Pelt, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Phil Wilmington (10), Sean O'Hair

9:11 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Dylan Frittelli and Ryan Smith (3), Greyson Sigg

9:22 a.m. -- Seamus Power and Dermot Desmond (10), Jason Day and Robson Grieve (12)

9:33 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen and David Capobianco (9), Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen (3)

9:44 a.m. -- Tom Hoge and Brent Handler (12), Patrick Cantlay and David Solomon (15)

9:55 a.m. -- Beau Hossler and Lukas Nelson (8), Andrew Putnam

No. 10

7:43 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Nate Lashley and David Gibbs (7)

7:54 a.m. -- Taylor Moore and Kyle Adams (6), Ryan Armour, Taylor Pendrith

8:05 a.m. -- Hayden Buckley and Mike Smith (7), Jonas Blixt, Camilo Villegas

8:16 a.m. -- Curtis Thompson, Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, Trey Mullinax

8:27 a.m. -- Adam Svensson, Seth Reeves and Kira Dixon (14)

8:38 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor and Gregg Ontiveros (13), Luke Donald, Maverick McNealy

8:49 a.m. -- Robert Garrigus, Seung-Yul Noh, Chris Stroud

9:00 a.m. -- Matthias Schwab and Todd Wagner (10), Sung Kang

9:11 a.m. -- Scott Gutschewski and Phillip McCrorie (10), Austin Cook, Dylan Wu

9:22 a.m. -- Ben Kohles, Doc Redman and Michael Pena (5), Johnson Wagner

9:33 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Jimmy Walker, Matt Kuchar and Tom Dundon (8)

9:44 a.m. -- Brian Gay and Alfonso Ribeiro (2)