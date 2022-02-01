The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams have been announced, pairing 156 professionals with 156 amateurs for at least the first three rounds of the tournament.

Each team gets a round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course.

Some of the notable pro-am pairings include: Ryan Moore and Don Cheadle, D.A. Points and Bill Murray, Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald, Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen, Lanto Griffin and Macklemore.

These teams will be paired together in foursomes (two pro-am teams) and split evenly among the three tournament host courses -- Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course -- for the first three days.

The top 25 teams, without ties, after the first three rounds will advance to the final round at Pebble Beach, regardless of whether the team's pro is in the top 60 and ties to make the pro cut.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams

Ryan Moore and Don Cheadle

Cameron Champ and George Roberts

Beau Hossler and Lukas Nelson

Dean Burmester and Seth Waugh

Kevin Kisner and Charles Kelley

Patrick Cantlay and David Solomon

Cameron Tringale and Heidi Ueberroth

D.A. Points and Bill Murray

Doc Redman and Michael Pena

Daniel Berger and scHoolboy Q

Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen

Keith Mitchell and Josh Allen

Sahith Theegala and Gary Burnison

Camilo Villegas and Murray Demo

Dylan Frittelli and Ryan Smith

Trey Mullinax and Steve Grimshaw

Alex Smalley and Steve Green

Greyson Sigg and Fin Ewing III

James Hahn and Colt Ford

Maverick McNealy and Chuck Robbins

Brandon Harkins and Ross Buchmueller

Andrew Putnam and Bill Rhodes

Davis Love III and Robert Long

Jonathan Byrd and David McKay

Austin Eckroat and Josh Kroenke

Nick Hardy and John Donahoe

David Hearn and Shawn O'Grady

Chez Reavie and Rich Bressler

Mark Hubbard and Barry Sternlicht

Tyler McCumber and Murray Lodge

Matthew NeSmith and Rob Bertino

D.J. Trahan and Matthew Sidman

Sang-Moon Bae and Jin Roy Ryu

David Skinns and David Kohler

Aaron Baddeley and Mike Hayford

Troy Merritt and John Hayes

Brian Harman and Kelly Grier

Brett Drewitt and David Fox

Kurt Kitayama and L. David Dube

Min Woo Lee and Frank Quattrone

Matt Jones and Jack Hollis

Ted Potter Jr. and David Law

Ben Crane and Andy Garcia

Vaughn Taylor and Gregg Ontiveros

Luke Donald and Joe Kernen

Charley Hoffman and Josh Duhamel

Peter Jacobsen and Ben Rector

Brian Stuard and Lara Tennant

Seamus Power and Dermot Desmond

Brian Gay and Alfonso Ribeiro

Alex Cejka and Pascal Grizot

Justin Lower and Jay Kaduson

Brandon Wu and Condoleezza Rice

Brendon Todd and Pat Battle

Scott Stallings and Egon Durban

Bo Hoag and Patrick Hamill

Patrick Rodgers and Rick Wurster

Andrew Landry and Fred Terrell

Chase Seiffert and Greg Jamison

Taylor Moore and Kyle Adams

Matthew Fitzpatrick and Phil Wilmington

Jason Day and Robson Grieve

Brice Garnett and Steve Mollenkopf

Kevin Tway and Geoff Couch

Callum Tarren and Mike Mycoskie

Ryuji Imada and Thomas Laffont

Chesson Hadley and Joe Lacob

Adam Svensson and Stephen Reyes

Jared Wolfe and Bret Bastrire

Scott Piercy and Tom Nelson

Nate Lashley and David Gibbs

Robert Garrigus and Hank Plain

Ben Kohles and Orlando Ashford

Pat Perez and Michael Lund

Jimmy Walker and Jim Crane

Tom Hoge and Brent Handler

Max McGreevy and Brian Niccol

Taylor Pendrith and Kris Galashan

Jonas Blixt and Thomas Keller

Justin Rose and James Gorman

Mackenzie Hughes and Alex Smith

Joseph Bramlett and Jerry Yang

J. J. Spaun and Mookie Betts

Kevin Chappell and Edward Herlihy

Peter Uihlein and Mia Hamm

Chris Stroud and Darius Rucker

Wyndham Clark and Canelo Alvarez

Lanto Griffin and Macklemore

Ryan Palmer and Brian Roberts

Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald

Chad Ramey and Ernesto Bertarelli

Grayson Murray and Bret Baier

Matt Kuchar and Tom Dundon

Bill Haas and Lori Lee

Lee Hodges and Pete Higgins

Brandon Hagy and Peter Ueberroth

Kyle Stanley and Chris O'Donnell

Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Andy Saperstein

Aaron Rai and Doug Mackenzie

Bo Van Pelt and Cindy Taylor

Brandt Snedeker and George Still

Peter Malnati and Don Colleran

Chan Kim and Harris Barton

Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Shantanu Narayen

Cameron Percy and John Tracy

Richy Werenski and David Zaslav

Scott Gutschewski and Phillip McCrorie

Andrew Novak and Lloyd Dyer

John Merrick and Carl III Lindner

Lucas Glover and Stephen Mack

Seung-Yul Noh and Steve Maritz

Matthias Schwab and Todd Wagner

Johnson Wagner and John Lupica

Denny McCarthy and Mary Meeker

Ryan Armour and Troy Woods

Dawie van der Walt and Brian Swette

Joshua Creel and Anthony Noto

Kelly Kraft and Clay Walker

Tyler Duncan and Ted Ogawa

Satoshi Kodaira and Scott Law

Seth Reeves and Kira Dixon

Adam Hadwin and Ben Sutton

Michael Thompson and Paul Perreault

Ricky Barnes and Scott Eastwood

Mark Baldwin and Steve Young

Chris Kirk and Julie Wirth

John Murphy and Gerry McManus

Sung Kang and Ray Romano

Paul Barjon and Antoine Arnault

Hayden Buckley and Mike Smith

Tom Lehman and Dave Calhoun

Russell Knox and Dan Rose

John Senden and Dick Barrett

Vincent Whaley and John Mader

Bronson Burgoon and Donald Harrison

Greg Chalmers and David Gill

Dylan Wu and Thomas Campbell

Stephan Jaeger and Jim Joye

Sean O'Hair and Greg Johnson

Nick Taylor and Jerry Tarde

Stewart Cink and David Dorman

David Lipsky and Michael Xie

Mito Pereira and John Chen

Curtis Thompson and Adam Shapiro

Scott Brown and Rob Light

Austin Smotherman and David Abeles

Brad Marek and Gary Fox

Austin Cook and Stuart Francis

Martin Trainer and Marc Lautenbach

Tommy Gainey and Joshua Isner

Davis Riley and Matthew Flannery

Nick Watney and Nikesh Arora

Joel Dahmen and David Capobianco

Charl Schwartzel and Ed Brown

Michael Gligic and Greg Penner

Jim Knous and Kenneth Rosen