The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams have been announced, pairing 156 professionals with 156 amateurs for at least the first three rounds of the tournament.
Each team gets a round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course.
Some of the notable pro-am pairings include: Ryan Moore and Don Cheadle, D.A. Points and Bill Murray, Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald, Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen, Lanto Griffin and Macklemore.
These teams will be paired together in foursomes (two pro-am teams) and split evenly among the three tournament host courses -- Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course -- for the first three days.
The top 25 teams, without ties, after the first three rounds will advance to the final round at Pebble Beach, regardless of whether the team's pro is in the top 60 and ties to make the pro cut.
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams
- Ryan Moore and Don Cheadle
- Cameron Champ and George Roberts
- Beau Hossler and Lukas Nelson
- Dean Burmester and Seth Waugh
- Kevin Kisner and Charles Kelley
- Patrick Cantlay and David Solomon
- Cameron Tringale and Heidi Ueberroth
- D.A. Points and Bill Murray
- Doc Redman and Michael Pena
- Daniel Berger and scHoolboy Q
- Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen
- Keith Mitchell and Josh Allen
- Sahith Theegala and Gary Burnison
- Camilo Villegas and Murray Demo
- Dylan Frittelli and Ryan Smith
- Trey Mullinax and Steve Grimshaw
- Alex Smalley and Steve Green
- Greyson Sigg and Fin Ewing III
- James Hahn and Colt Ford
- Maverick McNealy and Chuck Robbins
- Brandon Harkins and Ross Buchmueller
- Andrew Putnam and Bill Rhodes
- Davis Love III and Robert Long
- Jonathan Byrd and David McKay
- Austin Eckroat and Josh Kroenke
- Nick Hardy and John Donahoe
- David Hearn and Shawn O'Grady
- Chez Reavie and Rich Bressler
- Mark Hubbard and Barry Sternlicht
- Tyler McCumber and Murray Lodge
- Matthew NeSmith and Rob Bertino
- D.J. Trahan and Matthew Sidman
- Sang-Moon Bae and Jin Roy Ryu
- David Skinns and David Kohler
- Aaron Baddeley and Mike Hayford
- Troy Merritt and John Hayes
- Brian Harman and Kelly Grier
- Brett Drewitt and David Fox
- Kurt Kitayama and L. David Dube
- Min Woo Lee and Frank Quattrone
- Matt Jones and Jack Hollis
- Ted Potter Jr. and David Law
- Ben Crane and Andy Garcia
- Vaughn Taylor and Gregg Ontiveros
- Luke Donald and Joe Kernen
- Charley Hoffman and Josh Duhamel
- Peter Jacobsen and Ben Rector
- Brian Stuard and Lara Tennant
- Seamus Power and Dermot Desmond
- Brian Gay and Alfonso Ribeiro
- Alex Cejka and Pascal Grizot
- Justin Lower and Jay Kaduson
- Brandon Wu and Condoleezza Rice
- Brendon Todd and Pat Battle
- Scott Stallings and Egon Durban
- Bo Hoag and Patrick Hamill
- Patrick Rodgers and Rick Wurster
- Andrew Landry and Fred Terrell
- Chase Seiffert and Greg Jamison
- Taylor Moore and Kyle Adams
- Matthew Fitzpatrick and Phil Wilmington
- Jason Day and Robson Grieve
- Brice Garnett and Steve Mollenkopf
- Kevin Tway and Geoff Couch
- Callum Tarren and Mike Mycoskie
- Ryuji Imada and Thomas Laffont
- Chesson Hadley and Joe Lacob
- Adam Svensson and Stephen Reyes
- Jared Wolfe and Bret Bastrire
- Scott Piercy and Tom Nelson
- Nate Lashley and David Gibbs
- Robert Garrigus and Hank Plain
- Ben Kohles and Orlando Ashford
- Pat Perez and Michael Lund
- Jimmy Walker and Jim Crane
- Tom Hoge and Brent Handler
- Max McGreevy and Brian Niccol
- Taylor Pendrith and Kris Galashan
- Jonas Blixt and Thomas Keller
- Justin Rose and James Gorman
- Mackenzie Hughes and Alex Smith
- Joseph Bramlett and Jerry Yang
- J. J. Spaun and Mookie Betts
- Kevin Chappell and Edward Herlihy
- Peter Uihlein and Mia Hamm
- Chris Stroud and Darius Rucker
- Wyndham Clark and Canelo Alvarez
- Lanto Griffin and Macklemore
- Ryan Palmer and Brian Roberts
- Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald
- Chad Ramey and Ernesto Bertarelli
- Grayson Murray and Bret Baier
- Matt Kuchar and Tom Dundon
- Bill Haas and Lori Lee
- Lee Hodges and Pete Higgins
- Brandon Hagy and Peter Ueberroth
- Kyle Stanley and Chris O'Donnell
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Andy Saperstein
- Aaron Rai and Doug Mackenzie
- Bo Van Pelt and Cindy Taylor
- Brandt Snedeker and George Still
- Peter Malnati and Don Colleran
- Chan Kim and Harris Barton
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Shantanu Narayen
- Cameron Percy and John Tracy
- Richy Werenski and David Zaslav
- Scott Gutschewski and Phillip McCrorie
- Andrew Novak and Lloyd Dyer
- John Merrick and Carl III Lindner
- Lucas Glover and Stephen Mack
- Seung-Yul Noh and Steve Maritz
- Matthias Schwab and Todd Wagner
- Johnson Wagner and John Lupica
- Denny McCarthy and Mary Meeker
- Ryan Armour and Troy Woods
- Dawie van der Walt and Brian Swette
- Joshua Creel and Anthony Noto
- Kelly Kraft and Clay Walker
- Tyler Duncan and Ted Ogawa
- Satoshi Kodaira and Scott Law
- Seth Reeves and Kira Dixon
- Adam Hadwin and Ben Sutton
- Michael Thompson and Paul Perreault
- Ricky Barnes and Scott Eastwood
- Mark Baldwin and Steve Young
- Chris Kirk and Julie Wirth
- John Murphy and Gerry McManus
- Sung Kang and Ray Romano
- Paul Barjon and Antoine Arnault
- Hayden Buckley and Mike Smith
- Tom Lehman and Dave Calhoun
- Russell Knox and Dan Rose
- John Senden and Dick Barrett
- Vincent Whaley and John Mader
- Bronson Burgoon and Donald Harrison
- Greg Chalmers and David Gill
- Dylan Wu and Thomas Campbell
- Stephan Jaeger and Jim Joye
- Sean O'Hair and Greg Johnson
- Nick Taylor and Jerry Tarde
- Stewart Cink and David Dorman
- David Lipsky and Michael Xie
- Mito Pereira and John Chen
- Curtis Thompson and Adam Shapiro
- Scott Brown and Rob Light
- Austin Smotherman and David Abeles
- Brad Marek and Gary Fox
- Austin Cook and Stuart Francis
- Martin Trainer and Marc Lautenbach
- Tommy Gainey and Joshua Isner
- Davis Riley and Matthew Flannery
- Nick Watney and Nikesh Arora
- Joel Dahmen and David Capobianco
- Charl Schwartzel and Ed Brown
- Michael Gligic and Greg Penner
- Jim Knous and Kenneth Rosen