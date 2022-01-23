Farmers Insurance Open history, results and past winners

The Farmers Insurance Open is the PGA Tour's San Diego-area event on the schedule. The event is the second tournament in the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona.

The Farmers Insurance Open became a PGA Tour event in 1952, known then as the San Diego Open. The tournament has evolved and moved over the years, but it has been at Torrey Pines Golf Courses since 1968.

In its time at Torrey Pines, the PGA Tour has used both courses at the same time during the first two rounds of the tournament, with the field consolidating on the South Course for the final two rounds.

Entertainer Andy Williams was the long-time host of this invitational tournament, back in an era when the West Coast Swing was led by touranments held by celebrities.

Tiger Woods has won this event by far more than any other player, taking this event seven times. Phil Mickelson has the second-highest win tally in the event, winning three times.

Farmers Insurance Open format

The Farmers Insurance Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

For the opening two rounds, 156 players are split between the North and South Course each day. All players get one qualifying round on each course. Then the top 65 players and ties consolidate after the cut for the final two rounds on the South Course.

At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Farmers Insurance Open host courses

San Diego Country Club, Chula Vista, Calif.: 1952-1953

Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.: 1954

Mission Valley County Club (Stardust Country Club, then Riverwalk Golf Club), San Diego, Calif.: 1955, 1957-1963, 1965-1967

Singing Hills Country Club, El Cajon, Calif: 1956

Rancho Bernardo Country Club, San Diego, Calif.: 1964

Torrey Pines Golf Courses: 1968-present

Farmers Insurance Open past sponsors

The Farmers Insurance Open has had many names and sponsors over the years:

San Diego Open: 1952-1954

Convair San Diego Open: 1955-1956

San Diego Open Invitational: 1957-1967

Andy Williams San Diego Open Invitational: 1968-1980

Wickes Andy Williams San Diego Open: 1981-1982

Isuzu Andy Williams San Diego Open: 1983-1985

Shearson Lehman Hutton Andy Williams Open: 1986-1987

Shearson Lehman Hutton Andy Williams Open: 1988

Shearson Lehman Hutton Open: 1989-1990

Shearson Lehman Brothers Open: 1991

Buick Invitational of California: 1992-1995

Buick Invitational: 1996-2009

Farmers Insurance Open: 2010-present

Farmers Insurance Open history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY 2021 Patrick Reed 274 −14 5 $1,350,000 2020 Marc Leishman 273 −15 1 $1,350,000 2019 Justin Rose 267 −21 2 $1,278,000 2018 Jason Day (2) 278 −10 PO $1,242,000 2017 Jon Rahm 275 −13 3 $1,206,000 2016 Brandt Snedeker (2) 282 −6 1 $1,170,000 2015 Jason Day 279 −9 PO $1,134,000 2014 Scott Stallings 279 −9 1 $1,098,000 2013 Tiger Woods (7) 274 −14 4 $1,098,000 2012 Brandt Snedeker 272 −16 PO $1,080,000 2011 Bubba Watson 272 −16 1 $1,044,000 2010 Ben Crane 275 −13 1 $954,000 2009 Nick Watney 277 −11 1 $954,000 2008 Tiger Woods (6) 269 −19 8 $936,000 2007 Tiger Woods (5) 273 −15 2 $936,000 2006 Tiger Woods (4) 278 −10 PO $918,000 2005 Tiger Woods (3) 272 −16 3 $864,000 2004 John Daly 278 −10 PO $864,000 2003 Tiger Woods (2) 272 −16 4 $810,000 2002 José María Olazábal 275 −13 1 $648,000 2001 Phil Mickelson (3) 269 −19 PO $630,000 2000 Phil Mickelson (2) 270 −18 4 $540,000 1999 Tiger Woods 266 −22 2 $486,000 1998 Scott Simpson 204[a] −12 PO $378,000 1997 Mark O'Meara 275 −13 2 $270,000 1996 Davis Love III 269 −19 2 $216,000 1995 Peter Jacobsen 269 −19 4 $216,000 1994 Craig Stadler 268 −20 1 $198,000 1993 Phil Mickelson 278 −10 4 $180,000 1992 Steve Pate (2) 200[a] −16 1 $180,000 1991 Jay Don Blake 268 −20 2 $180,000 1990 Dan Forsman 275 −13 2 $162,000 1989 Greg Twiggs 271 −17 2 $126,000 1988 Steve Pate 269 −19 1 $117,000 1987 George Burns 266 −22 4 $90,000 1986 Bob Tway 204[a] −12 PO $81,000 1985 Woody Blackburn 269 −19 PO $72,000 1984 Gary Koch 272 −16 PO $72,000 1983 Gary Hallberg 271 −17 1 $54,000 1982 Johnny Miller 270 −18 1 $54,000 1981 Bruce Lietzke 278 −10 PO $45,000 1980 Tom Watson (2) 275 −13 PO $45,000 1979 Fuzzy Zoeller 282 −6 5 $45,000 1978 Jay Haas 278 −10 3 $40,000 1977 Tom Watson 269 −19 5 $36,000 1976 J.C. Snead (2) 272 −16 1 $36,000 1975 J.C. Snead 279 −9 PO $34,000 1974 Bobby Nichols 275 −13 1 $34,000 1973 Bob Dickson 278 −10 1 $34,000 1972 Paul Harney 275 −13 1 $30,000 1971 George Archer 272 −16 3 $30,000 1970 Pete Brown 275 −13 PO $30,000 1969 Jack Nicklaus 284 −4 1 $30,000 1968 Tom Weiskopf 273 −15 1 $30,000 1967 Bob Goalby 269 −15 1 $13,200 1966 Billy Casper 268 −16 4 $5,800 1965 Wes Ellis 267 −17 PO $4,850 1964 Art Wall Jr. 274 −6 2 $4,300 1963 Gary Player 270 −14 1 $3,500 1962 Tommy Jacobs 277 −7 PO $3,500 1961 Arnold Palmer (2) 271 −13 1 $2,800 1960 Mike Souchak 269 −19 1 $2,800 1959 Marty Furgol 274 −14 1 $2,800 1958 Not Played -- -- -- -- 1957 Arnold Palmer 271 −17 1 $2,400 1956 Bob Rosburg 270 −18 2 $2,400 1955 Tommy Bolt (2) 274 −14 2 $2,400 1954 Gene Littler (a) 274 −14 4 $2,400 1953 Tommy Bolt 274 −14 3 $2,000 1952 Ted Kroll 276 −12 3 $2,000