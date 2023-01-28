2023 Farmers Insurance Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Max Homa


The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Max Homa, who continues his great run with the PGA Tour win at Torrey Pines near San Diego, Calif.

Amid a crowded leaderboard in the final round, Homa outlasted Sam Ryder, Keegan Bradley and others to pick up the win. Homa's final round of 6-under 66 was good enough to win by two shots on 13-under 275.

Bradley finished in solo second place on 11-under total.

Homa won the $1,566,000 winner's share of the $8,700,000 purse.

Homa earned approximately 47 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him in the ranking.

Homa also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 14th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 54-hole cut was made in this event.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Max Homa -13 68 70 71 66 275 $1,566,000
2 Keegan Bradley -11 70 73 68 66 277 $948,300
3 Collin Morikawa -10 67 72 70 69 278 $600,300
T4 Sahith Theegala -9 66 72 71 70 279 $366,125
T4 Sungjae Im -9 68 74 67 70 279 $366,125
T4 Sam Ryder -9 64 68 72 75 279 $366,125
T7 Jason Day -8 68 71 73 68 280 $282,750
T7 Jon Rahm -8 73 67 66 74 280 $282,750
T9 Hideki Matsuyama -7 70 73 69 69 281 $245,775
T9 Tony Finau -7 73 71 64 73 281 $245,775
T11 Taylor Moore -5 72 68 72 71 283 $210,975
T11 Rickie Fowler -5 72 72 67 72 283 $210,975
T13 Erik Barnes -4 72 72 71 69 284 $160,515
T13 Jimmy Walker -4 69 71 72 72 284 $160,515
T13 Xander Schauffele -4 72 71 69 72 284 $160,515
T13 Sam Stevens -4 66 72 73 73 284 $160,515
T13 Joseph Bramlett -4 69 71 71 73 284 $160,515
T18 Kevin Tway -3 72 72 69 72 285 $128,325
T18 Justin Rose -3 73 70 70 72 285 $128,325
T20 Peter Malnati -2 69 74 72 71 286 $98,919
T20 Justin Suh -2 68 75 71 72 286 $98,919
T20 Adam Schenk -2 71 73 68 74 286 $98,919
T20 Brendan Steele -2 65 70 76 75 286 $98,919
T20 Seonghyeon Kim -2 67 74 69 76 286 $98,919
T25 Luke List -1 67 75 73 72 287 $66,845
T25 Si Woo Kim -1 69 73 72 73 287 $66,845
T25 Justin Thomas -1 68 74 73 72 287 $66,845
T25 Brent Grant -1 64 74 77 72 287 $66,845
T25 Jhonattan Vegas -1 68 75 70 74 287 $66,845
T25 Callum Tarren -1 71 69 72 75 287 $66,845
T31 Trey Mullinax E 71 73 70 74 288 $50,895
T31 Scott Piercy E 69 75 70 74 288 $50,895
T31 Maverick McNealy E 69 74 71 74 288 $50,895
T31 Taylor Montgomery E 67 71 75 75 288 $50,895
T31 Augusto Núñez E 72 69 75 72 288 $50,895
T31 Ben Griffin E 67 72 77 72 288 $50,895
T37 Alex Smalley 1 71 73 71 74 289 $37,845
T37 Dean Burmester 1 71 70 72 76 289 $37,845
T37 Thomas Detry 1 68 75 70 76 289 $37,845
T37 Dylan Frittelli 1 70 74 72 73 289 $37,845
T37 Michael Thompson 1 69 75 72 73 289 $37,845
T37 Lanto Griffin 1 67 75 70 77 289 $37,845
T37 Wyndham Clark 1 68 74 76 71 289 $37,845
T44 Harry Higgs 2 66 77 72 75 290 $25,578
T44 Adam Hadwin 2 70 74 70 76 290 $25,578
T44 Vincent Norrman 2 67 71 77 75 290 $25,578
T44 Kevin Yu 2 73 70 70 77 290 $25,578
T44 Emiliano Grillo 2 72 70 74 74 290 $25,578
T44 Michael Kim 2 69 74 70 77 290 $25,578
T44 Seung-Yul Noh 2 70 73 74 73 290 $25,578
T44 Nick Hardy 2 71 73 73 73 290 $25,578
52 Aaron Rai 3 64 78 74 75 291 $21,315
T53 Cameron Champ 4 70 72 73 77 292 $20,296
T53 Garrick Higgo 4 66 76 72 78 292 $20,296
T53 Trevor Werbylo 4 71 72 73 76 292 $20,296
T53 Satoshi Kodaira 4 68 75 74 75 292 $20,296
T53 Tano Goya 4 70 67 79 76 292 $20,296
T53 Stephan Jaeger 4 69 72 76 75 292 $20,296
T53 Austin Cook 4 74 70 73 75 292 $20,296
T60 Taylor Pendrith 5 69 75 72 77 293 $19,488
T60 Kevin Streelman 5 73 70 74 76 293 $19,488
T62 Zecheng Dou 6 70 74 71 79 294 $18,879
T62 Paul Haley II 6 68 75 74 77 294 $18,879
T62 Ryan Palmer 6 71 71 70 82 294 $18,879
T62 Byeong Hun An 6 68 72 71 83 294 $18,879
T62 Gary Woodland 6 66 77 78 73 294 $18,879
T67 Taiga Semikawa 7 74 70 72 79 295 $18,270
T67 Robby Shelton 7 70 74 75 76 295 $18,270
T69 Davis Thompson 8 71 71 74 80 296 $17,835
T69 Andrew Novak 8 66 73 80 77 296 $17,835
T69 Scott Harrington 8 74 70 74 78 296 $17,835
72 Scott Brown 10 69 75 77 77 298 $17,487
73 Adam Long 11 71 73 76 79 299 $17,313

