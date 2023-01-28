2023 Farmers Insurance Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Max Homa, who continues his great run with the PGA Tour win at Torrey Pines near San Diego, Calif.

Amid a crowded leaderboard in the final round, Homa outlasted Sam Ryder, Keegan Bradley and others to pick up the win. Homa's final round of 6-under 66 was good enough to win by two shots on 13-under 275.

Bradley finished in solo second place on 11-under total.

Homa won the $1,566,000 winner's share of the $8,700,000 purse.

Homa earned approximately 47 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him in the ranking.

Homa also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 14th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 54-hole cut was made in this event.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details