2020 Farmers Insurance Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Marc Leishman, who picked up his fifth-career PGA Tour win with a one-shot win over Jon Rahm at Torrey Pines' South Course in La Jolla, Calif.

Leishman shot a final-round, 7-under 65 to win the tournament over the 2017 champion on 15-under 273. Leishman made eight birdies in the final round against just a single bogey. He did all of that despite hitting just three fairways on the day.

Rahm came to the final hole with a chance to tie. He needed an eagle 3, and he found himself with nearly the same putt as the winning putt he made in 2017. He came up just a foot shy of forcing extra holes.

Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy finished tied for third on 12-under total.

Leishman won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

Farmers Insurance Open recap notes

Tiger Woods finished in a tie for ninth place on 9-under 279 after a final round of 70.

Beau Hossler wound up in the same tie for ninth with Woods. However, it was a bigger deal for Hossler, who earned a spot in the Phoenix Open with that top-10 finish.

Tom Hoge finished alone in fifth place at 11-under total.

A total of 79 players made the 36-hole cut after each player in the field got to play the North and South Courses at Torrey Pines. The final two rounds were played on the South Course.

2020 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details