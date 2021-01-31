2021 Farmers Insurance Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Reed, who secured a five-shot win at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif.

Reed dominated on Sunday on the South Course, shooting 4-under 68 in the final round to finish on 14-under 274. He beat five players who finished tied for second: Tony Finau, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Palmer, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.

Will Zalatoris, Jon Rahm and Lanto Griffin were all tied for seventh place on 8-under 280.

Reed won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

Farmers Insurance Open recap notes

Reed earned 58 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Reed also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 79 players finished the tournament in the 16th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at 1-under 143 or better.

The PGA Tour goes to Arizona next week for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

2021 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details