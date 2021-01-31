2021 Farmers Insurance Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Farmers Insurance Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/31/2021 at 6:49 pm
The 2021 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Reed, who secured a five-shot win at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif.

Reed dominated on Sunday on the South Course, shooting 4-under 68 in the final round to finish on 14-under 274. He beat five players who finished tied for second: Tony Finau, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Palmer, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.

Will Zalatoris, Jon Rahm and Lanto Griffin were all tied for seventh place on 8-under 280.

Reed won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

Farmers Insurance Open recap notes

Reed earned 58 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Reed also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 79 players finished the tournament in the 16th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at 1-under 143 or better.

The PGA Tour goes to Arizona next week for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

2021 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Patrick Reed -14 64 72 70 68 274 $1,350,000
T2 Tony Finau -9 69 67 74 69 279 $456,375
T2 Henrik Norlander -9 73 69 68 69 279 $456,375
T2 Ryan Palmer -9 66 70 73 70 279 $456,375
T2 Xander Schauffele -9 70 72 68 69 279 $456,375
T2 Viktor Hovland -9 70 65 73 71 279 $456,375
T7 Will Zalatoris -8 68 71 70 71 280 $235,625
T7 Lanto Griffin -8 66 70 72 72 280 $235,625
T7 Jon Rahm -8 69 67 72 72 280 $235,625
T10 Luke List -7 66 77 72 66 281 $168,125
T10 Francesco Molinari -7 72 71 72 66 281 $168,125
T10 Rory Sabbatini -7 72 67 72 70 281 $168,125
T10 Peter Malnati -7 66 71 73 71 281 $168,125
T10 Sam Ryder -7 71 69 69 72 281 $168,125
T10 Adam Scott -7 67 69 72 73 281 $168,125
T16 Robby Shelton -6 73 64 73 72 282 $125,625
T16 Rory McIlroy -6 68 71 70 73 282 $125,625
T18 Charl Schwartzel -5 70 72 73 68 283 $80,761
T18 J.T. Poston -5 69 74 71 69 283 $80,761
T18 Joseph Bramlett -5 69 73 74 67 283 $80,761
T18 Marc Leishman -5 71 70 72 70 283 $80,761
T18 Cameron Tringale -5 72 69 72 70 283 $80,761
T18 Adam Hadwin -5 69 70 73 71 283 $80,761
T18 Ted Potter Jr. -5 71 69 72 71 283 $80,761
T18 Bo Hoag -5 72 69 71 71 283 $80,761
T18 Kyle Stanley -5 72 70 70 71 283 $80,761
T18 Max Homa -5 71 68 72 72 283 $80,761
T18 Sam Burns -5 66 72 70 75 283 $80,761
T29 Louis Oosthuizen -4 72 71 70 71 284 $51,375
T29 Jason Kokrak -4 70 69 74 71 284 $51,375
T29 Carlos Ortiz -4 72 68 66 78 284 $51,375
T32 Brandt Snedeker -3 69 70 77 69 285 $42,825
T32 Wyndham Clark -3 67 73 73 72 285 $42,825
T32 Sungjae Im -3 69 74 69 73 285 $42,825
T32 Cameron Davis -3 70 71 71 73 285 $42,825
T32 Sepp Straka -3 69 74 77 65 285 $42,825
T37 Kevin Streelman -2 68 75 73 70 286 $34,125
T37 Doug Ghim -2 70 71 73 72 286 $34,125
T37 Justin Suh -2 71 72 73 70 286 $34,125
T37 Alexander Noren -2 64 74 75 73 286 $34,125
T37 Corey Conners -2 72 71 73 70 286 $34,125
T42 Lucas Glover -1 68 72 75 72 287 $25,875
T42 Tom Lewis -1 68 75 71 73 287 $25,875
T42 Brandon Hagy -1 66 75 73 73 287 $25,875
T42 Bill Haas -1 71 71 72 73 287 $25,875
T42 Will Gordon -1 67 70 75 75 287 $25,875
T42 Bronson Burgoon -1 69 74 74 70 287 $25,875
T48 Cameron Percy E 71 72 73 72 288 $19,455
T48 Matt Jones E 70 73 74 71 288 $19,455
T48 Talor Gooch E 66 74 77 71 288 $19,455
T48 Gary Woodland E 66 75 77 70 288 $19,455
T48 Matthew NeSmith E 70 73 76 69 288 $19,455
T53 Rhein Gibson 1 66 76 73 74 289 $17,496
T53 Hideki Matsuyama 1 74 68 74 73 289 $17,496
T53 Dylan Frittelli 1 70 73 71 75 289 $17,496
T53 Rickie Fowler 1 70 73 73 73 289 $17,496
T53 Phil Mickelson 1 71 72 74 72 289 $17,496
T53 Michael Kim 1 69 74 74 72 289 $17,496
T53 Roger Sloan 1 68 73 78 70 289 $17,496
T60 Chase Seiffert 2 72 68 76 74 290 $16,575
T60 Xinjun Zhang 2 70 73 74 73 290 $16,575
T60 Richy Werenski 2 69 69 73 79 290 $16,575
T60 Steve Stricker 2 72 70 77 71 290 $16,575
T60 Kelly Kraft 2 73 69 79 69 290 $16,575
T65 Harry Higgs 3 71 69 76 75 291 $15,900
T65 John Huh 3 69 72 76 74 291 $15,900
T65 Danny Lee 3 74 67 76 74 291 $15,900
T65 Kyle Mendoza 3 73 69 77 72 291 $15,900
T69 Pat Perez 4 71 70 77 74 292 $15,375
T69 Tain Lee 4 71 72 75 74 292 $15,375
T69 K.J. Choi 4 66 76 77 73 292 $15,375
72 Troy Merritt 5 71 72 76 74 293 $15,075
T73 Denny McCarthy 6 67 75 73 79 294 $14,850
T73 Tim Wilkinson 6 67 76 80 71 294 $14,850
T75 Byeong-Hun An 8 72 71 75 78 296 $14,550
T75 Tyler McCumber 8 76 67 78 75 296 $14,550
T77 Kevin Stadler 9 71 72 77 77 297 $14,250
T77 Jason Dufner 9 74 69 78 76 297 $14,250
79 Grayson Murray 10 69 73 81 75 298 $14,025

