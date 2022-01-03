2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii.
The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headlined by the likes of Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and more.
This is set to be a 39-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 10th tournament of the 2020-2022 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the first event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event as it is considered a limited-field event.
The only way to qualify for this tournament is by winning an official PGA Tour event from the previous Sentry Tournament of Champions through to the event before the current year's tournament. Also, the reigning Olympic champion, Xander Schauffele, is invited.
There are no alternates. Players are not required to play, and they may choose not to participate. Rory McIlroy is the only winner choosing to skip.
The field will be playing for a $8.2 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions field
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Matt Jones
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Kyoung-hoon Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Kevin Na
- Séamus Power
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Xander Schauffele
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Im Sung-jae
- Justin Thomas
- Erik van Rooyen
Top 50 players in 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions field
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 2. Collin Morikawa
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 5. Bryson DeChambeau
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Justin Thomas
- 8. Viktor Hovland
- 11. Sam Burns
- 13. Harris English
- 14. Jordan Spieth
- 15. Tony Finau
- 16. Brooks Koepka
- 17. Abraham Ancer
- 18. Hideki Matsuyama
- 19. Daniel Berger
- 20. Jason Kokrak
- 21. Cameron Smith
- 23. Billy Horschel
- 25. Patrick Reed
- 26. Sungjae Im
- 29. Kevin Na
- 32. Talor Gooch
- 33. Phil Mickelson
- 35. Max Homa
- 36. Marc Leishman
- 41. Lucas Herbert
- 42. Kevin Kisner