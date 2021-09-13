2021 Fortinet Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Fortinet Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Webb Simpson is on 14-to-1, with Hideki Matsuyama at 5-to-1.

Kevin Na sits on 22-to-1.

2021 Fortinet Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Fortinet Championship, with the event starting the new PGA Tour season. Nine of the world top 50 are in the field, along with the graduates from the Korn Ferry Tour and Korn Ferry Tour Finals, as well a variety of hungry players looking to get the season off to a great start.

2021 Fortinet Championship betting odds: Outright winner