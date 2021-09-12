2021 Fortinet Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Fortinet Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.
The Fortinet Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $6.4 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Fortinet Championship field
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- John Augenstein
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jonathan Byrd
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Joshua Creel
- Quade Cummins
- Brett Drewitt
- Jason Dufner
- Michael Duncan
- Tyler Duncan
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Talor Gooch
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- David Hearn
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jim Knous
- Russell Knox
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- Marc Leishman
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Jamie Lovemark
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Andrew Novak
- Sean O'Hair
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Turk Pettit
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Chase Seiffert
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Dawie van der Walt
- Bo Van Pelt
- Harold Varner III
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Vincent Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Jared Wolfe
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2021 Fortinet Championship field
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 18. Hideki Matsuyama
- 20. Webb Simpson
- 24. Kevin Na
- 31. Will Zalatoris
- 34. Phil Mickelson
- 38. Marc Leishman
- 42. Max Homa
- 50. Siwoo Kim