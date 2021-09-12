2021 Fortinet Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Fortinet Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

The Fortinet Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.

MORE: 2021 Fortinet Championship rankings and fantasy picks | 2021 Fortinet Championship betting odds

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $6.4 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Fortinet Championship field

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

John Augenstein

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Jonathan Byrd

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Joshua Creel

Quade Cummins

Brett Drewitt

Jason Dufner

Michael Duncan

Tyler Duncan

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Talor Gooch

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Nick Hardy

David Hearn

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jim Knous

Russell Knox

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Marc Leishman

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Jamie Lovemark

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Andrew Novak

Sean O'Hair

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Turk Pettit

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Chase Seiffert

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Hudson Swafford

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Harold Varner III

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Vincent Whaley

Danny Willett

Jared Wolfe

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2021 Fortinet Championship field