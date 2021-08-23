2021 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship

The PGA Tour's 2021 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2021 The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

The Northern Trust field had the top 125 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season.

However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of The Northern Trust, the top 70 players in total points, adding in The Northern Trust, qualify for the BMW Championship, played this year at Caves Valley Golf Club, near Baltimore, Md.

Six players played their way into the BMW Championship from outside the top 70 heading into this tournament.

43. Alex Noren (91)

45. Erik van Rooyen (76)

48. Tom Hoge (108)

56. Harold Varner III (72)

63. Keith Mitchell (101)

69. Harry Higgs (80)

2021 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2021 BMW Championship

Previous ranking in parenthesis