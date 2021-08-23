2021 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship

The PGA Tour's 2021 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2021 The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.
The Northern Trust field had the top 125 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season.
However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of The Northern Trust, the top 70 players in total points, adding in The Northern Trust, qualify for the BMW Championship, played this year at Caves Valley Golf Club, near Baltimore, Md.
Six players played their way into the BMW Championship from outside the top 70 heading into this tournament.
- 43. Alex Noren (91)
- 45. Erik van Rooyen (76)
- 48. Tom Hoge (108)
- 56. Harold Varner III (72)
- 63. Keith Mitchell (101)
- 69. Harry Higgs (80)
2021 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2021 BMW Championship
Previous ranking in parenthesis
- 1. Tony Finau (23) - 3348 points
- 2. Jon Rahm (5) - 2763 points
- 3. Cameron Smith (16) - 2739 points
- 4. Patrick Cantlay (3) - 2302 points
- 5. Justin Thomas (9) - 2218 points
- 6. Collin Morikawa (1) - 2171 points
- 7. Jordan Spieth (2) - 2150 points
- 8. Harris English (4) - 2118 points
- 9. Bryson DeChambeau (7) - 1989 points
- 10. Abraham Ancer (6) - 1941 points
- 11. Louis Oosthuizen (8) - 1877 points
- 12. Sam Burns (10) - 1874 points
- 13. Xander Schauffele (13) - 1819 points
- 14. Viktor Hovland (11) - 1763 points
- 15. Brooks Koepka (15) - 1641 points
- 16. Hideki Matsuyama (14) - 1640 points
- 17. Jason Kokrak (12) - 1631 points
- 18. Kevin Na (24) - 1628 points
- 19. Stewart Cink (19) - 1598 points
- 20. Corey Conners (28) - 1532 points
- 21. Joaquin Niemann (18) - 1523 points
- 22. Dustin Johnson (17) - 1510 points
- 23. Daniel Berger (20) - 1464 points
- 24. Scottie Scheffler (21) - 1456 points
- 25. Sungjae Im (31) - 1381 points
- 26. Patrick Reed (22) - 1381 points
- 27. Billy Horschel (25) - 1371 points
- 28. Rory McIlroy (26) - 1338 points
- 29. Charley Hoffman (32) - 1280 points
- 30. Max Homa (27) - 1252 points
- 31. Kevin Kisner (29) - 1200 points
- 32. Keegan Bradley (43) - 1187 points
- 33. Si Woo Kim (30) - 1187 points
- 34. Cameron Tringale (41) - 1139 points
- 35. Marc Leishman (33) - 1135 points
- 36. Cam Davis (36) - 1131 points
- 37. K.H. Lee (34) - 1096 points
- 38. Carlos Ortiz (37) - 1076 points
- 39. Brian Harman (35) - 1062 points
- 40. Hudson Swafford (56) - 1049 points
- 41. Lucas Glover (38) - 1044 points
- 42. Matt Jones (39) - 1033 points
- 43. Alex Noren (91) - 1027 points
- 44. Sergio Garcia (40) - 1020 points
- 45. Erik van Rooyen (76) - 1008 points
- 46. Lee Westwood (48) - 988 points
- 47. Shane Lowry (66) - 973 points
- 48. Tom Hoge (108) - 962 points
- 49. Cameron Champ (52) - 960 points
- 50. Russell Henley (44) - 959 points
- 51. Branden Grace (42) - 955 points
- 52. Webb Simpson (46) - 952 points
- 53. Maverick McNealy (54) - 951 points
- 54. Paul Casey (45) - 947 points
- 55. Emiliano Grillo (47) - 920 points
- 56. Harold Varner III (72) - 919 points
- 57. Robert Streb (68) - 906 points
- 58. Aaron Wise (61) - 894 points
- 59. Sebastián Muñoz (62) - 893 points
- 60. Chris Kirk (51) - 874 points
- 61. Jhonattan Vegas (49) - 866 points
- 62. Charl Schwartzel (50) - 857 points
- 63. Keith Mitchell (101) - 852 points
- 64. Kevin Streelman (53) - 852 points
- 65. Mackenzie Hughes (67) - 840 points
- 66. Patton Kizzire (57) - 822 points
- 67. Talor Gooch (64) - 818 points
- 68. Ryan Palmer (55) - 812 points
- 69. Harry Higgs (80) - 810 points
- 70. Phil Mickelson (58) - 791 points