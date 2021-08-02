2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2021 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and more.
This is set to be a 66-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final World Golf Championships event of the season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $10.5 million purse, with 48 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational field
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Garrick Higgo
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Brad Kennedy
- Si Woo Kim
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Kevin Kisner
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Martin Laird
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Wilco Nienaber
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- Victor Perez
- Ian Poulter
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Robert Streb
- Justin Thomas
- Lee Westwood
- Matthew Wolff
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2021 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational field
- 2. Dustin Johnson
- 3. Collin Morikawa
- 4. Xander Schauffele
- 5. Justin Thomas
- 6. Brooks Koepka
- 7. Bryson DeChambeau
- 8. Louis Oosthuizen
- 9. Patrick Cantlay
- 10. Viktor Hovland
- 11. Jordan Spieth
- 12. Rory McIlroy
- 13. Tyrrell Hatton
- 14. Harris English
- 15. Patrick Reed
- 16. Webb Simpson
- 17. Daniel Berger
- 18. Scottie Scheffler
- 19. Tony Finau
- 20. Hideki Matsuyama
- 21. Paul Casey
- 22. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 23. Abraham Ancer
- 24. Jason Kokrak
- 25. Billy Horschel
- 26. Joaquin Niemann
- 27. Sungjae Im
- 28. Cameron Smith
- 29. Lee Westwood
- 30. Will Zalatoris
- 31. Phil Mickelson
- 32. Sam Burns
- 33. Ryan Palmer
- 34. Corey Conners
- 35. Tommy Fleetwood
- 36. Kevin Na
- 37. Marc Leishman
- 38. Matthew Wolff
- 39. Shane Lowry
- 40. Max Homa
- 41. Garrick Higgo
- 42. Victor Perez
- 43. Brian Harman
- 45. Stewart Cink
- 46. Adam Scott
- 47. Justin Rose
- 48. Robert MacIntyre
- 49. Lucas Herbert
- 50. Kevin Kisner