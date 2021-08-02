2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2021 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and more.

This is set to be a 66-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final World Golf Championships event of the season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $10.5 million purse, with 48 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational field

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Garrick Higgo

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Brad Kennedy

Si Woo Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Martin Laird

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Wilco Nienaber

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

Victor Perez

Ian Poulter

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Robert Streb

Justin Thomas

Lee Westwood

Matthew Wolff

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2021 WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational field