2021 3M Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 3M Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Champ, who hung on for a two-shot win at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
Battling dehydration in the final round, Champ managed to rally with a 5-under 66, finishing on 15-under 269 to close out a victory over Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Jhonattan Vegas.
Keith Mitchell finished in solo fifth place on 12 under par.
Champ won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.
3M Open recap notes
Champ earned 40 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Champ also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 72 players finished the tournament in the 39th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-under 140 or better.
The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Barracuda Championship.
2021 3M Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Cameron Champ
|-15
|69
|67
|67
|66
|269
|$1,188,000
|T2
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-13
|68
|68
|69
|66
|271
|$499,400
|T2
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-13
|64
|69
|70
|68
|271
|$499,400
|T2
|Charl Schwartzel
|-13
|67
|68
|68
|68
|271
|$499,400
|5
|Keith Mitchell
|-12
|69
|70
|66
|67
|272
|$270,600
|T6
|Mito Pereira
|-11
|70
|67
|69
|67
|273
|$208,230
|T6
|Adam Hadwin
|-11
|67
|65
|73
|68
|273
|$208,230
|T6
|Brian Stuard
|-11
|70
|64
|70
|69
|273
|$208,230
|T6
|K.H. Lee
|-11
|69
|67
|68
|69
|273
|$208,230
|T6
|Ryan Armour
|-11
|67
|65
|71
|70
|273
|$208,230
|T11
|Brandt Snedeker
|-10
|69
|69
|69
|67
|274
|$141,570
|T11
|Chez Reavie
|-10
|66
|67
|70
|71
|274
|$141,570
|T11
|Jimmy Walker
|-10
|68
|67
|68
|71
|274
|$141,570
|T11
|Pat Perez
|-10
|72
|65
|66
|71
|274
|$141,570
|T11
|Gary Woodland
|-10
|69
|66
|67
|72
|274
|$141,570
|T16
|Luke Donald
|-9
|69
|68
|72
|66
|275
|$87,890
|T16
|Mark Hubbard
|-9
|68
|68
|72
|67
|275
|$87,890
|T16
|Austin Eckroat
|-9
|73
|67
|68
|67
|275
|$87,890
|T16
|Brice Garnett
|-9
|68
|67
|72
|68
|275
|$87,890
|T16
|Michael Gellerman
|-9
|68
|71
|67
|69
|275
|$87,890
|T16
|Bo Hoag
|-9
|67
|66
|72
|70
|275
|$87,890
|T16
|Roger Sloan
|-9
|64
|69
|70
|72
|275
|$87,890
|T16
|Maverick McNealy
|-9
|67
|67
|68
|73
|275
|$87,890
|T16
|Cameron Tringale
|-9
|67
|68
|66
|74
|275
|$87,890
|T25
|Sergio Garcia
|-8
|70
|70
|69
|67
|276
|$54,230
|T25
|Adam Long
|-8
|70
|68
|70
|68
|276
|$54,230
|T25
|Sam Ryder
|-8
|69
|69
|69
|69
|276
|$54,230
|T28
|Cam Davis
|-7
|71
|69
|73
|64
|277
|$44,220
|T28
|J.T. Poston
|-7
|69
|66
|76
|66
|277
|$44,220
|T28
|Jason Dufner
|-7
|68
|69
|72
|68
|277
|$44,220
|T28
|Tony Finau
|-7
|72
|67
|68
|70
|277
|$44,220
|T28
|David Lingmerth
|-7
|67
|68
|70
|72
|277
|$44,220
|T28
|Bo Van Pelt
|-7
|70
|68
|66
|73
|277
|$44,220
|T34
|Cameron Percy
|-6
|69
|71
|71
|67
|278
|$34,386
|T34
|Patrick Reed
|-6
|70
|70
|67
|71
|278
|$34,386
|T34
|Rickie Fowler
|-6
|64
|73
|70
|71
|278
|$34,386
|T34
|Nick Watney
|-6
|67
|70
|70
|71
|278
|$34,386
|T34
|Jonathan Byrd
|-6
|69
|66
|71
|72
|278
|$34,386
|T39
|Charles Howell III
|-5
|72
|68
|71
|68
|279
|$24,116
|T39
|Patrick Rodgers
|-5
|71
|69
|71
|68
|279
|$24,116
|T39
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-5
|71
|69
|71
|68
|279
|$24,116
|T39
|Patton Kizzire
|-5
|72
|67
|70
|70
|279
|$24,116
|T39
|Scott Stallings
|-5
|65
|72
|72
|70
|279
|$24,116
|T39
|Michael Thompson
|-5
|72
|67
|68
|72
|279
|$24,116
|T39
|Keegan Bradley
|-5
|68
|67
|71
|73
|279
|$24,116
|T39
|Michael Kim
|-5
|71
|67
|68
|73
|279
|$24,116
|T39
|Matthew Wolff
|-5
|69
|69
|68
|73
|279
|$24,116
|T39
|Troy Merritt
|-5
|64
|71
|70
|74
|279
|$24,116
|T49
|Michael Gligic
|-4
|69
|71
|72
|68
|280
|$17,226
|T49
|Beau Hossler
|-4
|68
|71
|65
|76
|280
|$17,226
|T51
|Bubba Watson
|-3
|72
|68
|72
|69
|281
|$15,774
|T51
|Chris Baker
|-3
|66
|70
|76
|69
|281
|$15,774
|T51
|MJ Daffue
|-3
|69
|71
|71
|70
|281
|$15,774
|T51
|Ryan Brehm
|-3
|67
|70
|73
|71
|281
|$15,774
|T51
|Aaron Baddeley
|-3
|72
|68
|67
|74
|281
|$15,774
|T51
|Camilo Villegas
|-3
|69
|69
|69
|74
|281
|$15,774
|T51
|Adam Schenk
|-3
|65
|71
|70
|75
|281
|$15,774
|T58
|Erik van Rooyen
|-2
|68
|72
|75
|67
|282
|$14,718
|T58
|David Hearn
|-2
|71
|69
|72
|70
|282
|$14,718
|T58
|Martin Trainer
|-2
|73
|66
|71
|72
|282
|$14,718
|T58
|Chesson Hadley
|-2
|67
|72
|71
|72
|282
|$14,718
|T58
|Chase Seiffert
|-2
|73
|67
|69
|73
|282
|$14,718
|T58
|Luke List
|-2
|68
|71
|70
|73
|282
|$14,718
|T58
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-2
|69
|68
|71
|74
|282
|$14,718
|T65
|Josh Teater
|-1
|67
|72
|72
|72
|283
|$14,124
|T65
|Joseph Bramlett
|-1
|70
|70
|69
|74
|283
|$14,124
|T67
|Joel Dahmen
|E
|70
|70
|76
|68
|284
|$13,794
|T67
|Denny McCarthy
|E
|69
|69
|76
|70
|284
|$13,794
|T67
|Tom Lewis
|E
|68
|72
|70
|74
|284
|$13,794
|70
|Sung Kang
|1
|71
|65
|77
|72
|285
|$13,530
|T71
|Scott Piercy
|5
|72
|68
|74
|75
|289
|$13,332
|T71
|Scott Brown
|5
|69
|68
|74
|78
|289
|$13,332