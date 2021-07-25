2021 3M Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/25/2021 at 8:56 pm
The 2021 3M Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Champ, who hung on for a two-shot win at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Battling dehydration in the final round, Champ managed to rally with a 5-under 66, finishing on 15-under 269 to close out a victory over Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Jhonattan Vegas.

Keith Mitchell finished in solo fifth place on 12 under par.

Champ won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.

3M Open recap notes

Champ earned 40 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Champ also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 72 players finished the tournament in the 39th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-under 140 or better.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Barracuda Championship.

2021 3M Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Cameron Champ -15 69 67 67 66 269 $1,188,000
T2 Louis Oosthuizen -13 68 68 69 66 271 $499,400
T2 Jhonattan Vegas -13 64 69 70 68 271 $499,400
T2 Charl Schwartzel -13 67 68 68 68 271 $499,400
5 Keith Mitchell -12 69 70 66 67 272 $270,600
T6 Mito Pereira -11 70 67 69 67 273 $208,230
T6 Adam Hadwin -11 67 65 73 68 273 $208,230
T6 Brian Stuard -11 70 64 70 69 273 $208,230
T6 K.H. Lee -11 69 67 68 69 273 $208,230
T6 Ryan Armour -11 67 65 71 70 273 $208,230
T11 Brandt Snedeker -10 69 69 69 67 274 $141,570
T11 Chez Reavie -10 66 67 70 71 274 $141,570
T11 Jimmy Walker -10 68 67 68 71 274 $141,570
T11 Pat Perez -10 72 65 66 71 274 $141,570
T11 Gary Woodland -10 69 66 67 72 274 $141,570
T16 Luke Donald -9 69 68 72 66 275 $87,890
T16 Mark Hubbard -9 68 68 72 67 275 $87,890
T16 Austin Eckroat -9 73 67 68 67 275 $87,890
T16 Brice Garnett -9 68 67 72 68 275 $87,890
T16 Michael Gellerman -9 68 71 67 69 275 $87,890
T16 Bo Hoag -9 67 66 72 70 275 $87,890
T16 Roger Sloan -9 64 69 70 72 275 $87,890
T16 Maverick McNealy -9 67 67 68 73 275 $87,890
T16 Cameron Tringale -9 67 68 66 74 275 $87,890
T25 Sergio Garcia -8 70 70 69 67 276 $54,230
T25 Adam Long -8 70 68 70 68 276 $54,230
T25 Sam Ryder -8 69 69 69 69 276 $54,230
T28 Cam Davis -7 71 69 73 64 277 $44,220
T28 J.T. Poston -7 69 66 76 66 277 $44,220
T28 Jason Dufner -7 68 69 72 68 277 $44,220
T28 Tony Finau -7 72 67 68 70 277 $44,220
T28 David Lingmerth -7 67 68 70 72 277 $44,220
T28 Bo Van Pelt -7 70 68 66 73 277 $44,220
T34 Cameron Percy -6 69 71 71 67 278 $34,386
T34 Patrick Reed -6 70 70 67 71 278 $34,386
T34 Rickie Fowler -6 64 73 70 71 278 $34,386
T34 Nick Watney -6 67 70 70 71 278 $34,386
T34 Jonathan Byrd -6 69 66 71 72 278 $34,386
T39 Charles Howell III -5 72 68 71 68 279 $24,116
T39 Patrick Rodgers -5 71 69 71 68 279 $24,116
T39 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -5 71 69 71 68 279 $24,116
T39 Patton Kizzire -5 72 67 70 70 279 $24,116
T39 Scott Stallings -5 65 72 72 70 279 $24,116
T39 Michael Thompson -5 72 67 68 72 279 $24,116
T39 Keegan Bradley -5 68 67 71 73 279 $24,116
T39 Michael Kim -5 71 67 68 73 279 $24,116
T39 Matthew Wolff -5 69 69 68 73 279 $24,116
T39 Troy Merritt -5 64 71 70 74 279 $24,116
T49 Michael Gligic -4 69 71 72 68 280 $17,226
T49 Beau Hossler -4 68 71 65 76 280 $17,226
T51 Bubba Watson -3 72 68 72 69 281 $15,774
T51 Chris Baker -3 66 70 76 69 281 $15,774
T51 MJ Daffue -3 69 71 71 70 281 $15,774
T51 Ryan Brehm -3 67 70 73 71 281 $15,774
T51 Aaron Baddeley -3 72 68 67 74 281 $15,774
T51 Camilo Villegas -3 69 69 69 74 281 $15,774
T51 Adam Schenk -3 65 71 70 75 281 $15,774
T58 Erik van Rooyen -2 68 72 75 67 282 $14,718
T58 David Hearn -2 71 69 72 70 282 $14,718
T58 Martin Trainer -2 73 66 71 72 282 $14,718
T58 Chesson Hadley -2 67 72 71 72 282 $14,718
T58 Chase Seiffert -2 73 67 69 73 282 $14,718
T58 Luke List -2 68 71 70 73 282 $14,718
T58 Rafa Cabrera Bello -2 69 68 71 74 282 $14,718
T65 Josh Teater -1 67 72 72 72 283 $14,124
T65 Joseph Bramlett -1 70 70 69 74 283 $14,124
T67 Joel Dahmen E 70 70 76 68 284 $13,794
T67 Denny McCarthy E 69 69 76 70 284 $13,794
T67 Tom Lewis E 68 72 70 74 284 $13,794
70 Sung Kang 1 71 65 77 72 285 $13,530
T71 Scott Piercy 5 72 68 74 75 289 $13,332
T71 Scott Brown 5 69 68 74 78 289 $13,332

