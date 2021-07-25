2021 3M Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 3M Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Champ, who hung on for a two-shot win at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Battling dehydration in the final round, Champ managed to rally with a 5-under 66, finishing on 15-under 269 to close out a victory over Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Jhonattan Vegas.

Keith Mitchell finished in solo fifth place on 12 under par.

Champ won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.

3M Open recap notes

Champ earned 40 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Champ also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 72 players finished the tournament in the 39th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-under 140 or better.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Barracuda Championship.

2021 3M Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details