2021 US Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/20/2021 at 8:26 pm
The 2021 US Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earned his first major championship title at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif.

The Spaniard made swinging left-to-right birdie putts on the final two holes of the tournament, securing birdies to win the event on 6-under 278.

Louis Oosthuizen finished alone in second place on 5-under total, making a bogey on the 71st hole after hitting his tee shot into the hazard left of the fairway.

Harris English finished alone in third on 3-under total.

Rahm won the $2,250,000 winner's share of the $12,500,000 purse.

US Open recap notes

Rahm earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Rahm also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a five-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 71 players finished the tournament in the 34th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 4-over 145 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Connecticut next week for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

2021 US Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jon Rahm -6 69 70 72 67 278 $2,250,000
2 Louis Oosthuizen -5 67 71 70 71 279 $1,350,000
3 Harris English -3 72 70 71 68 281 $829,084
T4 Guido Migliozzi -2 71 70 73 68 282 $498,176
T4 Brooks Koepka -2 69 73 71 69 282 $498,176
T4 Collin Morikawa -2 75 67 70 70 282 $498,176
T7 Branden Grace -1 72 70 74 67 283 $306,893
T7 Daniel Berger -1 71 72 72 68 283 $306,893
T7 Paul Casey -1 71 75 67 70 283 $306,893
T7 Xander Schauffele -1 69 71 72 71 283 $306,893
T7 Scottie Scheffler -1 72 69 70 72 283 $306,893
T7 Rory McIlroy -1 70 73 67 73 283 $306,893
T13 Francesco Molinari E 68 76 69 71 284 $217,796
T13 Russell Henley E 67 70 71 76 284 $217,796
T15 Patrick Cantlay 1 70 75 71 69 285 $177,279
T15 Kevin Streelman 1 71 69 72 73 285 $177,279
T15 Matthew Wolff 1 70 68 73 74 285 $177,279
T15 Mackenzie Hughes 1 73 67 68 72 208 $177,279
T19 Patrick Reed 2 72 73 74 67 286 $125,363
T19 Sergio Garcia 2 71 74 73 68 286 $125,363
T19 Charl Schwartzel 2 71 74 71 70 286 $125,363
T19 Brian Harman 2 72 71 71 72 286 $125,363
T19 Jordan Spieth 2 77 69 68 72 286 $125,363
T19 Justin Thomas 2 73 69 71 73 286 $125,363
T19 Dustin Johnson 2 71 73 68 74 286 $125,363
T26 Hideki Matsuyama 3 69 76 74 68 287 $87,941
T26 Rikuya Hoshino 3 69 74 73 71 287 $87,941
T26 Chris Baker 3 74 71 69 73 287 $87,941
T26 Martin Kaymer 3 77 68 69 73 287 $87,941
T26 Bryson DeChambeau 3 73 69 68 77 287 $87,941
T31 Patrick Rodgers 4 70 71 77 70 288 $71,030
T31 Dylan Wu 4 70 73 74 71 288 $71,030
T31 Joaquin Niemann 4 75 69 71 73 288 $71,030
T31 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4 72 70 70 76 288 $71,030
T35 Edoardo Molinari 5 70 76 72 71 289 $57,696
T35 Robert MacIntyre 5 71 73 72 73 289 $57,696
T35 Adam Scott 5 70 75 71 73 289 $57,696
T35 Lanto Griffin 5 76 69 69 75 289 $57,696
T35 Sungjae Im 5 72 72 69 76 289 $57,696
T40 Wade Ormsby 6 72 74 73 71 290 $43,883
T40 Adam Hadwin 6 70 72 75 73 290 $43,883
T40 Chez Reavie 6 76 68 72 74 290 $43,883
T40 Si Woo Kim 6 71 75 70 74 290 $43,883
T40 J.T. Poston 6 72 73 71 74 290 $43,883
T40 Ian Poulter 6 74 71 68 77 290 $43,883
T46 Rick Lamb 7 71 75 74 71 291 $32,351
T46 Tom Hoge 7 72 71 76 72 291 $32,351
T46 Dylan Frittelli 7 73 72 72 74 291 $32,351
T46 Lee Westwood 7 71 72 71 77 291 $32,351
T50 Tommy Fleetwood 8 72 73 74 73 292 $27,738
T50 Rafa Cabrera Bello 8 68 76 74 74 292 $27,738
T50 Gary Woodland 8 74 71 73 74 292 $27,738
T50 Bubba Watson 8 72 67 77 76 292 $27,738
T50 Richard Bland 8 70 67 77 78 292 $27,738
T55 Kevin Kisner 9 73 73 72 75 293 $26,056
T55 Matt Fitzpatrick 9 70 75 72 76 293 $26,056
T57 Taylor Montgomery 10 70 76 74 74 294 $25,183
T57 Stewart Cink 10 73 72 74 75 294 $25,183
T57 Akshay Bhatia 10 73 73 73 75 294 $25,183
T57 Jhonattan Vegas 10 75 69 74 76 294 $25,183
T57 Charley Hoffman 10 72 71 75 76 294 $25,183
T62 Greyson Sigg 11 71 74 75 75 295 $24,310
T62 Phil Mickelson 11 75 69 76 75 295 $24,310
64 Marc Leishman 12 74 70 75 77 296 $23,936
T65 Matt Jones 13 72 71 79 75 297 $23,437
T65 Troy Merritt 13 75 71 73 78 297 $23,437
T65 Shane Lowry 13 72 74 72 79 297 $23,437
T68 Wilco Nienaber 14 72 74 80 72 298 $22,814
T68 Kyle Westmoreland 14 71 73 78 76 298 $22,814
T70 Fabián Gómez 19 70 76 78 79 303 $22,316
T70 Jimmy Walker 19 74 72 77 80 303 $22,316

