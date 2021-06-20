2021 US Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 US Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earned his first major championship title at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif.

The Spaniard made swinging left-to-right birdie putts on the final two holes of the tournament, securing birdies to win the event on 6-under 278.

Louis Oosthuizen finished alone in second place on 5-under total, making a bogey on the 71st hole after hitting his tee shot into the hazard left of the fairway.

Harris English finished alone in third on 3-under total.

Rahm won the $2,250,000 winner's share of the $12,500,000 purse.

US Open recap notes

Rahm earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Rahm also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a five-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 71 players finished the tournament in the 34th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 4-over 145 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Connecticut next week for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

2021 US Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

