2021 US Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 US Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earned his first major championship title at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif.
The Spaniard made swinging left-to-right birdie putts on the final two holes of the tournament, securing birdies to win the event on 6-under 278.
Louis Oosthuizen finished alone in second place on 5-under total, making a bogey on the 71st hole after hitting his tee shot into the hazard left of the fairway.
Harris English finished alone in third on 3-under total.
Rahm won the $2,250,000 winner's share of the $12,500,000 purse.
US Open recap notes
Rahm earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Rahm also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a five-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 71 players finished the tournament in the 34th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 4-over 145 or better.
The PGA Tour moves to Connecticut next week for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.
2021 US Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jon Rahm
|-6
|69
|70
|72
|67
|278
|$2,250,000
|2
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-5
|67
|71
|70
|71
|279
|$1,350,000
|3
|Harris English
|-3
|72
|70
|71
|68
|281
|$829,084
|T4
|Guido Migliozzi
|-2
|71
|70
|73
|68
|282
|$498,176
|T4
|Brooks Koepka
|-2
|69
|73
|71
|69
|282
|$498,176
|T4
|Collin Morikawa
|-2
|75
|67
|70
|70
|282
|$498,176
|T7
|Branden Grace
|-1
|72
|70
|74
|67
|283
|$306,893
|T7
|Daniel Berger
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|68
|283
|$306,893
|T7
|Paul Casey
|-1
|71
|75
|67
|70
|283
|$306,893
|T7
|Xander Schauffele
|-1
|69
|71
|72
|71
|283
|$306,893
|T7
|Scottie Scheffler
|-1
|72
|69
|70
|72
|283
|$306,893
|T7
|Rory McIlroy
|-1
|70
|73
|67
|73
|283
|$306,893
|T13
|Francesco Molinari
|E
|68
|76
|69
|71
|284
|$217,796
|T13
|Russell Henley
|E
|67
|70
|71
|76
|284
|$217,796
|T15
|Patrick Cantlay
|1
|70
|75
|71
|69
|285
|$177,279
|T15
|Kevin Streelman
|1
|71
|69
|72
|73
|285
|$177,279
|T15
|Matthew Wolff
|1
|70
|68
|73
|74
|285
|$177,279
|T15
|Mackenzie Hughes
|1
|73
|67
|68
|72
|208
|$177,279
|T19
|Patrick Reed
|2
|72
|73
|74
|67
|286
|$125,363
|T19
|Sergio Garcia
|2
|71
|74
|73
|68
|286
|$125,363
|T19
|Charl Schwartzel
|2
|71
|74
|71
|70
|286
|$125,363
|T19
|Brian Harman
|2
|72
|71
|71
|72
|286
|$125,363
|T19
|Jordan Spieth
|2
|77
|69
|68
|72
|286
|$125,363
|T19
|Justin Thomas
|2
|73
|69
|71
|73
|286
|$125,363
|T19
|Dustin Johnson
|2
|71
|73
|68
|74
|286
|$125,363
|T26
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3
|69
|76
|74
|68
|287
|$87,941
|T26
|Rikuya Hoshino
|3
|69
|74
|73
|71
|287
|$87,941
|T26
|Chris Baker
|3
|74
|71
|69
|73
|287
|$87,941
|T26
|Martin Kaymer
|3
|77
|68
|69
|73
|287
|$87,941
|T26
|Bryson DeChambeau
|3
|73
|69
|68
|77
|287
|$87,941
|T31
|Patrick Rodgers
|4
|70
|71
|77
|70
|288
|$71,030
|T31
|Dylan Wu
|4
|70
|73
|74
|71
|288
|$71,030
|T31
|Joaquin Niemann
|4
|75
|69
|71
|73
|288
|$71,030
|T31
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|4
|72
|70
|70
|76
|288
|$71,030
|T35
|Edoardo Molinari
|5
|70
|76
|72
|71
|289
|$57,696
|T35
|Robert MacIntyre
|5
|71
|73
|72
|73
|289
|$57,696
|T35
|Adam Scott
|5
|70
|75
|71
|73
|289
|$57,696
|T35
|Lanto Griffin
|5
|76
|69
|69
|75
|289
|$57,696
|T35
|Sungjae Im
|5
|72
|72
|69
|76
|289
|$57,696
|T40
|Wade Ormsby
|6
|72
|74
|73
|71
|290
|$43,883
|T40
|Adam Hadwin
|6
|70
|72
|75
|73
|290
|$43,883
|T40
|Chez Reavie
|6
|76
|68
|72
|74
|290
|$43,883
|T40
|Si Woo Kim
|6
|71
|75
|70
|74
|290
|$43,883
|T40
|J.T. Poston
|6
|72
|73
|71
|74
|290
|$43,883
|T40
|Ian Poulter
|6
|74
|71
|68
|77
|290
|$43,883
|T46
|Rick Lamb
|7
|71
|75
|74
|71
|291
|$32,351
|T46
|Tom Hoge
|7
|72
|71
|76
|72
|291
|$32,351
|T46
|Dylan Frittelli
|7
|73
|72
|72
|74
|291
|$32,351
|T46
|Lee Westwood
|7
|71
|72
|71
|77
|291
|$32,351
|T50
|Tommy Fleetwood
|8
|72
|73
|74
|73
|292
|$27,738
|T50
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|8
|68
|76
|74
|74
|292
|$27,738
|T50
|Gary Woodland
|8
|74
|71
|73
|74
|292
|$27,738
|T50
|Bubba Watson
|8
|72
|67
|77
|76
|292
|$27,738
|T50
|Richard Bland
|8
|70
|67
|77
|78
|292
|$27,738
|T55
|Kevin Kisner
|9
|73
|73
|72
|75
|293
|$26,056
|T55
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|9
|70
|75
|72
|76
|293
|$26,056
|T57
|Taylor Montgomery
|10
|70
|76
|74
|74
|294
|$25,183
|T57
|Stewart Cink
|10
|73
|72
|74
|75
|294
|$25,183
|T57
|Akshay Bhatia
|10
|73
|73
|73
|75
|294
|$25,183
|T57
|Jhonattan Vegas
|10
|75
|69
|74
|76
|294
|$25,183
|T57
|Charley Hoffman
|10
|72
|71
|75
|76
|294
|$25,183
|T62
|Greyson Sigg
|11
|71
|74
|75
|75
|295
|$24,310
|T62
|Phil Mickelson
|11
|75
|69
|76
|75
|295
|$24,310
|64
|Marc Leishman
|12
|74
|70
|75
|77
|296
|$23,936
|T65
|Matt Jones
|13
|72
|71
|79
|75
|297
|$23,437
|T65
|Troy Merritt
|13
|75
|71
|73
|78
|297
|$23,437
|T65
|Shane Lowry
|13
|72
|74
|72
|79
|297
|$23,437
|T68
|Wilco Nienaber
|14
|72
|74
|80
|72
|298
|$22,814
|T68
|Kyle Westmoreland
|14
|71
|73
|78
|76
|298
|$22,814
|T70
|Fabián Gómez
|19
|70
|76
|78
|79
|303
|$22,316
|T70
|Jimmy Walker
|19
|74
|72
|77
|80
|303
|$22,316