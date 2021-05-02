2021 Valspar Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Valspar Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Burns, who won his first PGA Tour this season with a victory at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Locked in a tight race with Keegan Bradley through much of the day, Burns pulled away in the final third of the round to win the tournament by three shots on 17-under 267.

Burns won the $1,242,000 winner’s share of the $6,900,000 purse.

Valspar Championship recap notes

Burns earned 54 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Burns also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 69 players finished the tournament in the 29th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-under 140 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to North Carolina next week for the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte at Quail Hollow Club.

2021 Valspar Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details