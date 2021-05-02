2021 Valspar Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/02/2021 at 6:05 pm
The 2021 Valspar Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Burns, who won his first PGA Tour this season with a victory at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Locked in a tight race with Keegan Bradley through much of the day, Burns pulled away in the final third of the round to win the tournament by three shots on 17-under 267.

Burns won the $1,242,000 winner’s share of the $6,900,000 purse.

Valspar Championship recap notes

Burns earned 54 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Burns also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 69 players finished the tournament in the 29th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-under 140 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to North Carolina next week for the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte at Quail Hollow Club.

2021 Valspar Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sam Burns -17 67 63 69 68 267 $1,242,000
2 Keegan Bradley -14 64 66 69 71 270 $752,100
T3 Viktor Hovland -13 69 69 68 65 271 $407,100
T3 Cameron Tringale -13 69 67 67 68 271 $407,100
5 Abraham Ancer -12 67 70 66 69 272 $282,900
T6 Vaughn Taylor -10 70 67 69 68 274 $241,500
T6 Max Homa -10 66 68 66 74 274 $241,500
T8 Louis Oosthuizen -9 73 67 66 69 275 $201,825
T8 Troy Merritt -9 68 69 68 70 275 $201,825
T8 Joaquin Niemann -9 68 68 67 72 275 $201,825
T11 Camilo Villegas -8 71 68 69 68 276 $167,325
T11 Brandt Snedeker -8 69 69 67 71 276 $167,325
T13 Bronson Burgoon -7 71 68 68 70 277 $127,305
T13 Hank Lebioda -7 66 69 71 71 277 $127,305
T13 Justin Thomas -7 69 71 67 70 277 $127,305
T13 Jason Kokrak -7 67 69 70 71 277 $127,305
T13 Bubba Watson -7 70 67 68 72 277 $127,305
T18 Adam Schenk -6 71 69 71 67 278 $98,325
T18 Charley Hoffman -6 68 66 70 74 278 $98,325
T18 Ted Potter Jr. -6 67 73 63 75 278 $98,325
T21 Paul Casey -5 68 71 72 68 279 $65,291
T21 Alexander Noren -5 73 68 70 68 279 $65,291
T21 Charl Schwartzel -5 70 65 74 70 279 $65,291
T21 Russell Knox -5 69 70 70 70 279 $65,291
T21 Ian Poulter -5 69 71 69 70 279 $65,291
T21 Corey Conners -5 70 68 70 71 279 $65,291
T21 Matthew NeSmith -5 70 69 69 71 279 $65,291
T21 Danny Lee -5 70 67 70 72 279 $65,291
T29 Michael Gligic -4 69 68 74 69 280 $40,572
T29 Vincent Whaley -4 69 71 70 70 280 $40,572
T29 Jimmy Walker -4 72 69 69 70 280 $40,572
T29 Zach Johnson -4 68 67 74 71 280 $40,572
T29 Sungjae Im -4 68 67 74 71 280 $40,572
T29 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -4 69 69 71 71 280 $40,572
T29 Scott Stallings -4 67 69 73 71 280 $40,572
T29 Pat Perez -4 68 68 72 72 280 $40,572
T29 Kevin Na -4 68 69 70 73 280 $40,572
T29 Scottie Scheffler -4 73 67 66 74 280 $40,572
T39 Beau Hossler -3 68 72 75 66 281 $25,875
T39 Doc Redman -3 68 72 73 68 281 $25,875
T39 Tyler Duncan -3 70 71 72 68 281 $25,875
T39 Ryan Moore -3 66 74 71 70 281 $25,875
T39 Kyle Stanley -3 68 70 72 71 281 $25,875
T39 Scott Brown -3 67 72 71 71 281 $25,875
T39 Denny McCarthy -3 72 69 68 72 281 $25,875
T39 Charles Howell III -3 70 68 70 73 281 $25,875
T39 Bo Van Pelt -3 71 67 69 74 281 $25,875
T48 Dustin Johnson -2 71 68 74 69 282 $17,687
T48 Wesley Bryan -2 69 71 72 70 282 $17,687
T48 Lucas Glover -2 69 65 77 71 282 $17,687
T48 Henrik Norlander -2 69 69 72 72 282 $17,687
T48 Jhonattan Vegas -2 70 69 71 72 282 $17,687
T48 Tom Lewis -2 70 65 74 73 282 $17,687
T54 Branden Grace -1 69 68 75 71 283 $16,215
T54 Luke Donald -1 69 72 71 71 283 $16,215
T54 J.T. Poston -1 68 73 70 72 283 $16,215
T57 Peter Uihlein E 73 68 72 71 284 $15,801
T57 Kramer Hickok E 67 74 70 73 284 $15,801
T57 Jason Dufner E 70 71 68 75 284 $15,801
T60 Patton Kizzire 1 66 75 76 68 285 $15,387
T60 Brandon Hagy 1 74 67 72 72 285 $15,387
T60 Wyndham Clark 1 69 72 68 76 285 $15,387
T63 Joseph Bramlett 2 71 70 74 71 286 $14,904
T63 Henrik Stenson 2 71 70 72 73 286 $14,904
T63 Chase Koepka 2 68 70 72 76 286 $14,904
T63 Ryan Palmer 2 70 70 70 76 286 $14,904
67 Byeong-Hun An 5 70 71 71 77 289 $14,559
68 J.B. Holmes 7 70 71 74 76 291 $14,421
69 Keith Mitchell 9 70 70 71 82 293 $14,283

