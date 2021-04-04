2021 Valero Texas Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jordan Spieth, who won his first PGA Tour title in three-and-a-half years at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

Spieth earned a two-shot win over Charley Hoffman, finishing on 18-under 270 following a final round of 6-under 66. This was Spieth’s first PGA Tour win since the 2017 Open Championship.

Two shots behind Hoffman was Matt Wallace, with the Englishman picking up his best PGA Tour finish.

Spieth won the $1,386,000 winner’s share of the $7,700,000 purse.

Valero Texas Open recap notes

Spieth earned 38 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Spieth also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 78 players finished the tournament in the 25th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-over 146 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Georgia next week for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

