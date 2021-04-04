2021 Valero Texas Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
04/04/2021

04/04/2021 at 6:25 pm
The 2021 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jordan Spieth, who won his first PGA Tour title in three-and-a-half years at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

Spieth earned a two-shot win over Charley Hoffman, finishing on 18-under 270 following a final round of 6-under 66. This was Spieth’s first PGA Tour win since the 2017 Open Championship.

Two shots behind Hoffman was Matt Wallace, with the Englishman picking up his best PGA Tour finish.

Spieth won the $1,386,000 winner’s share of the $7,700,000 purse.

Valero Texas Open recap notes

Spieth earned 38 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Spieth also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 78 players finished the tournament in the 25th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-over 146 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Georgia next week for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jordan Spieth -18 67 70 67 66 270 $1,386,000
2 Charley Hoffman -16 75 66 65 66 272 $839,300
3 Matt Wallace -14 69 68 67 70 274 $531,300
4 Lucas Glover -12 73 67 70 66 276 $377,300
5 Anirban Lahiri -10 71 69 69 69 278 $315,700
T6 Brandt Snedeker -9 72 67 72 68 279 $259,875
T6 Chris Kirk -9 72 72 67 68 279 $259,875
T6 Gary Woodland -9 71 72 67 69 279 $259,875
T9 Patton Kizzire -8 71 74 70 65 280 $209,825
T9 Sebastian Munoz -8 68 74 69 69 280 $209,825
T9 Cameron Tringale -8 66 69 73 72 280 $209,825
T12 Matt Kuchar -7 70 70 70 71 281 $171,325
T12 Tom Hoge -7 68 76 66 71 281 $171,325
T14 Erik van Rooyen -6 71 68 72 71 282 $140,525
T14 Corey Conners -6 71 74 67 70 282 $140,525
T14 Kyle Stanley -6 71 68 72 71 282 $140,525
T17 Luke List -5 73 71 70 69 283 $105,875
T17 Ryan Palmer -5 72 71 70 70 283 $105,875
T17 Rickie Fowler -5 76 68 69 70 283 $105,875
T17 Brandon Hagy -5 70 70 72 71 283 $105,875
T17 Keith Mitchell -5 72 69 71 71 283 $105,875
T17 Camilo Villegas -5 64 76 71 72 283 $105,875
T23 Abraham Ancer -4 72 73 69 70 284 $65,285
T23 Adam Hadwin -4 70 73 71 70 284 $65,285
T23 Si Woo Kim -4 72 72 70 70 284 $65,285
T23 Keegan Bradley -4 71 73 70 70 284 $65,285
T23 Branden Grace -4 75 71 70 68 284 $65,285
T23 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -4 70 73 70 71 284 $65,285
T23 Chesson Hadley -4 73 72 66 73 284 $65,285
T30 Hideki Matsuyama -3 67 74 73 71 285 $49,280
T30 K.J. Choi -3 72 74 69 70 285 $49,280
T30 Rory Sabbatini -3 71 70 74 70 285 $49,280
T30 Martin Laird -3 72 73 72 68 285 $49,280
T34 Rafael Campos -2 72 74 68 72 286 $36,036
T34 Vincent Whaley -2 69 76 70 71 286 $36,036
T34 Joseph Bramlett -2 72 73 69 72 286 $36,036
T34 Lanto Griffin -2 75 71 69 71 286 $36,036
T34 Denny McCarthy -2 71 74 71 70 286 $36,036
T34 Matthew NeSmith -2 73 71 72 70 286 $36,036
T34 Troy Merritt -2 76 69 68 73 286 $36,036
T34 Ben Martin -2 73 73 72 68 286 $36,036
T34 Cameron Champ -2 77 69 73 67 286 $36,036
T34 Bo Van Pelt -2 74 72 73 67 286 $36,036
T44 Kelly Kraft -1 75 71 68 73 287 $21,853
T44 Vaughn Taylor -1 71 74 70 72 287 $21,853
T44 Martin Trainer -1 70 74 70 73 287 $21,853
T44 Doc Redman -1 72 68 73 74 287 $21,853
T44 Chase Seiffert -1 72 70 74 71 287 $21,853
T44 Sam Fidone -1 74 72 70 71 287 $21,853
T44 Tyler Duncan -1 73 71 73 70 287 $21,853
T44 Doug Ghim -1 74 72 72 69 287 $21,853
T44 Rafael Cabrera Bello -1 70 71 78 68 287 $21,853
T44 Aaron Wise -1 75 70 75 67 287 $21,853
T54 Graeme McDowell E 74 71 69 74 288 $17,941
T54 Scottie Scheffler E 68 78 69 73 288 $17,941
T54 Kevin Stadler E 69 70 73 76 288 $17,941
T54 Seung-yul Noh E 67 76 74 71 288 $17,941
T54 Tom Lewis E 73 72 74 69 288 $17,941
T59 Sung Kang 1 66 76 72 75 289 $16,940
T59 Greyson Sigg 1 73 72 70 74 289 $16,940
T59 Jimmy Walker 1 72 72 70 75 289 $16,940
T59 Nick Taylor 1 73 70 74 72 289 $16,940
T59 Sebastian Cappelen 1 74 71 73 71 289 $16,940
T59 Scott Stallings 1 77 69 72 71 289 $16,940
T59 Tain Lee 1 73 73 72 71 289 $16,940
T59 D.J. Trahan 1 74 71 74 70 289 $16,940
T67 Pat Perez 2 70 73 72 75 290 $16,170
T67 Sepp Straka 2 71 72 74 73 290 $16,170
T69 Cameron Davis 3 71 71 73 76 291 $15,631
T69 John Huh 3 72 73 71 75 291 $15,631
T69 Charl Schwartzel 3 71 73 74 73 291 $15,631
T69 Padraig Harrington 3 70 74 74 73 291 $15,631
T69 Beau Hossler 3 74 72 73 72 291 $15,631
74 Joel Dahmen 4 74 72 73 73 292 $15,169
75 Kristoffer Ventura 5 74 72 77 70 293 $15,015
76 Ryan Moore 6 71 72 78 73 294 $14,861
77 Brendan Steele 7 70 76 76 73 295 $14,707
78 Will Gordon 8 72 74 77 73 296 $14,553

