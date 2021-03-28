2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
03/28/2021 at 7:30 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final leaderboard is headed by winner Billy Horschel, who beat Scottie Scheffler by a 2-and-1 margin in the final match to win his first World Golf Championships event at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. Scheffler fell just a little short in search of his first PGA Tour win.

Matt Kuchar beat Victor Perez 2 and 1 in the consolation match to secure third place.

Kisner won the $1,820,000 tournament winner’s share of the $10,500,000 purse.

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Final

  • Billy Horschel ($1,820,000) WINS 2 and 1 vs. Scottie Scheffler ($1,150,000)

Consolation

  • Matt Kuchar ($740,000) WINS 2 and 1 vs. Victor Perez ($600,000)

Semifinals

  • Billy Horschel WINS 3 and 2 vs. Victor Perez
  • Scottie Scheffler WINS 1 UP vs. Matt Kuchar

Quarterfinals

  • Billy Horschel (32) WINS 19 HOLES vs. Tommy Fleetwood (21)
  • Victor Perez (31) WINS 4 & 3 vs. Sergio Garcia (39)
  • Scottie Scheffler (30) WINS 3 & 1 vs. Jon Rahm (3)
  • Matt Kuchar (52) WINS 2 & 1 vs. Brian Harman (54)

Quarterfinal losers each won $337,000

Round of 16

  • Tommy Fleetwood (21) WINS 4 & 3 vs. Dylan Frittelli (64)
  • Billy Horschel (32) WINS 3 & 1 vs. Kevin Streelman (53)
  • Sergio Garcia (39) WINS 2 & 1 vs. Mackenzie Hughes (48)
  • Victor Perez (31) WINS 5 & 4 vs. Robert MacIntyre (41)
  • Scottie Scheffler (30) WINS 5 & 4 vs. Ian Poulter (60)
  • Jon Rahm (3) WINS 3 & 2 vs. Erik van Rooyen (62)
  • Brian Harman (54) WINS 2 & 1 vs. Bubba Watson (55)
  • Matt Kuchar (52) WINS 1 UP vs. Jordan Spieth (49)

Round of 16 losers each won $189,000

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Final group standings

  • Group 1: Robert MacIntyre (41) — 2 points, Adam Long (61) — 1.5 points, Dustin Johnson (1) — 1.5 points, Kevin Na (28) — 1 point
  • Group 2: Matt Kuchar (52) — 3 points, Kevin Kisner (34) — 2 points, Justin Thomas (2) — 1 point, Louis Oosthuizen (22) — 0 points
  • Group 3: Jon Rahm (3) — 2.5 points, Ryan Palmer (23) — 2.5 points, Shane Lowry (38) — 1 point, Sebastian Munoz (56) — 0 points
  • Group 4: Billy Horschel (32) — 2 points, Max Homa (35) — 2 points, JT Poston (63) — 1.5 points, Collin Morikawa (4) — 0.5 points
  • Group 5: Tommy Fleetwood (21) — 2.5 points, Antoine Rozner (58) — 2 points, Bryson DeChambeau (5) — 1 point, Si Woo Kim (45) — 0.5 points
  • Group 6: Scottie Scheffler (30) — 2 points, Xander Schauffele (6) — 2 points, Jason Day (44) — 1 point, Andy Sullivan (57) — 1 point
  • Group 7: Bubba Watson (55) — 2 points, Joaquin Niemann (26) — 2 points, Patrick Reed (7) — 1.5 points, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33) — 0.5 points
  • Group 8: Sergio Garcia (39) — 2 points, Lee Westwood (18) — 2 points, Matt Wallace (51) — 1.5 points, Tyrrell Hatton (8) — 0.5 points
  • Group 9: Mackenzie Hughes (48) — 2.5 points, Webb Simpson (9) — 1.5 points, Paul Casey (17) — 1.5 points, Talor Gooch (59) — 0.5 points
  • Group 10: Brian Harman (54) — 2 points, Patrick Cantlay (10) — 2 points, Hideki Matsuyama (23) — 1 point, Carlos Ortiz (42) — 1 point
  • Group 11: Ian Poulter (60) — 3 points, Rory McIlroy (11) — 1.5 points, Cameron Smith (25) — 1.5 points, Lanto Griffin (46) — 0 points
  • Group 12: Dylan Frittelli (64) — 2 points, Tony Finau (12) — 1.5 points, Will Zalatoris (40) — 1.5 points, Jason Kokrak (29) — 1 point
  • Group 13: Kevin Streelman (53) — 2 points, Abraham Ancer (27) — 2 points, Bernd Wiesberger (43) — 1 point, Viktor Hovland (13) — 1 point
  • Group 14: Erik Van Rooyen (62) — 2 points, Daniel Berger (14) — 2 points, Harris English (19) — 1 point, Brendon Todd (47) — 1 point
  • Group 15: Jordan Spieth (49) — 2.5 points, Matthew Fitzpatrick (15) — 2 points, Matthew Wolff (20) — 1.5 points, Corey Conners (37) — 0 points
  • Group 16: Victor Perez (31) — 2 points, Marc Leishman (36) — 1.5 points, Russell Henley (50) — 1.5 points, Sungjae Im (16) — 1 point

Payouts for those who didn’t get out of group stage

  • T17. Ryan Palmer — $144,000, 2.5 points
  • T18. Kevin Kisner — $113,700, 2 points
  • T18. Max Homa — $113,700, 2 points
  • T18. Antoine Rozner — $113,700, 2 points
  • T18. Xander Schauffele — $113,700, 2 points
  • T18. Joaquin Niemann — $113,700, 2 points
  • T18. Lee Westwood — $113,700, 2 points
  • T18. Patrick Cantlay — $113,700, 2 points
  • T18. Abraham Ancer — $113,700, 2 points
  • T18. Daniel Berger — $113,700, 2 points
  • T18. Matt Fitzpatrick — $113,700, 2 points
  • T28. Dustin Johnson — $75,000, 1.5 points
  • T28. Adam Long — $75,000, 1.5 points
  • T28. J.T. Poston — $75,000, 1.5 points
  • T28. Patrick Reed — $75,000, 1.5 points
  • T28. Matt Wallace — $75,000, 1.5 points
  • T28. Paul Casey — $75,000, 1.5 points
  • T28. Webb Simpson — $75,000, 1.5 points
  • T28. Rory McIlroy — $75,000, 1.5 points
  • T28. Cameron Smith — $75,000, 1.5 points
  • T28. Tony Finau — $75,000, 1.5 points
  • T28. Will Zalatoris — $75,000, 1.5 points
  • T28. Matthew Wolff — $75,000, 1.5 points
  • T28. Marc Leishman — $75,000, 1.5 points
  • T28. Russell Henley — $75,000, 1.5 points
  • T42. Kevin Na — $47,571, 1 points
  • T42. Justin Thomas — $47,571, 1 points
  • T42. Shane Lowry — $47,571, 1 points
  • T42. Bryson DeChambeau — $47,571, 1 points
  • T42. Jason Day — $47,571, 1 points
  • T42. Andy Sullivan — $47,571, 1 points
  • T42. Hideki Matsuyama — $47,571, 1 points
  • T42. Carlos Ortiz — $47,571, 1 points
  • T42. Jason Kokrak — $47,571, 1 points
  • T42. Viktor Hovland — $47,571, 1 points
  • T42. Bernd Wiesberger — $47,571, 1 points
  • T42. Harris English — $47,571, 1 points
  • T42. Brendon Todd — $47,571, 1 points
  • T42. Sungjae Im — $47,571, 1 points
  • T56. Collin Morikawa — $38,000, 0.5 points
  • T56. Si Woo Kim — $38,000, 0.5 points
  • T56. Christiaan Bezuidenhout — $38,000, 0.5 points
  • T56. Tyrrell Hatton — $38,000, 0.5 points
  • T56. Talor Gooch — $38,000, 0.5 points
  • T61. Louis Oosthuizen — $35,750, 0 points
  • T61. Sebastián Muñoz — $35,750, 0 points
  • T61. Lanto Griffin — $35,750, 0 points
  • T61. Corey Conners — $35,750, 0 points

