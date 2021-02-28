2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who earned a three-shot win at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.
Morikawa shot 3-under 69 in the final round to finish three shots ahead of Viktor Hovland, playing partner Billy Horschel and Brooks Koepka on 18-under 270.
This is Morikawa's fourth PGA Tour title and his first World Golf Championships victory.
Morikawa won the $1,820,000 winner's share of the $10,500,000 purse.
WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession recap notes
Morikawa earned 74 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Morikawa also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.
A total of 71 players finished the tournament in the 20th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was not made in this WGC.
The PGA Tour remains Florida next week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.
2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Collin Morikawa
|-18
|70
|64
|67
|69
|270
|$1,820,000
|T2
|Viktor Hovland
|-15
|71
|69
|66
|67
|273
|$783,333
|T2
|Brooks Koepka
|-15
|67
|66
|70
|70
|273
|$783,333
|T2
|Billy Horschel
|-15
|67
|67
|69
|70
|273
|$783,333
|5
|Scottie Scheffler
|-14
|69
|70
|67
|68
|274
|$430,000
|T6
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-12
|69
|68
|70
|69
|276
|$320,667
|T6
|Rory McIlroy
|-12
|69
|70
|66
|71
|276
|$320,667
|T6
|Webb Simpson
|-12
|66
|69
|69
|72
|276
|$320,667
|T9
|Jason Kokrak
|-11
|70
|69
|69
|69
|277
|$237,500
|T9
|Patrick Reed
|-11
|68
|68
|69
|72
|277
|$237,500
|T11
|Cameron Smith
|-10
|68
|66
|77
|67
|278
|$189,667
|T11
|Kevin Na
|-10
|73
|69
|69
|67
|278
|$189,667
|T11
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|-10
|66
|69
|71
|72
|278
|$189,667
|14
|Tony Finau
|-9
|68
|67
|72
|72
|279
|$165,000
|T15
|Carlos Ortiz
|-8
|73
|72
|69
|66
|280
|$147,333
|T15
|Justin Thomas
|-8
|73
|66
|70
|71
|280
|$147,333
|T15
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-8
|72
|66
|68
|74
|280
|$147,333
|T18
|Brendon Todd
|-7
|74
|71
|67
|69
|281
|$125,500
|T18
|Aaron Rai
|-7
|72
|70
|69
|70
|281
|$125,500
|T18
|Jason Day
|-7
|71
|69
|69
|72
|281
|$125,500
|T18
|Abraham Ancer
|-7
|71
|66
|70
|74
|281
|$125,500
|T22
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-6
|77
|64
|72
|69
|282
|$100,833
|T22
|Lanto Griffin
|-6
|70
|72
|71
|69
|282
|$100,833
|T22
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-6
|70
|73
|70
|69
|282
|$100,833
|T22
|Sebastian Munoz
|-6
|69
|72
|70
|71
|282
|$100,833
|T22
|Max Homa
|-6
|73
|70
|67
|72
|282
|$100,833
|T22
|Will Zalatoris
|-6
|72
|69
|68
|73
|282
|$100,833
|T28
|Joaquin Niemann
|-5
|69
|72
|73
|69
|283
|$82,500
|T28
|Thomas Detry
|-5
|70
|73
|70
|70
|283
|$82,500
|T28
|Sungjae Im
|-5
|68
|74
|69
|72
|283
|$82,500
|T28
|Min Woo Lee
|-5
|74
|71
|66
|72
|283
|$82,500
|T32
|Jon Rahm
|-4
|68
|76
|72
|68
|284
|$72,000
|T32
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-4
|71
|72
|71
|70
|284
|$72,000
|T32
|Sergio Garcia
|-4
|67
|74
|67
|76
|284
|$72,000
|T35
|Chan Kim
|-3
|71
|71
|72
|71
|285
|$64,500
|T35
|Daniel Berger
|-3
|73
|71
|69
|72
|285
|$64,500
|T37
|Erik van Rooyen
|-2
|71
|75
|72
|68
|286
|$59,000
|T37
|Trevor Simsby
|-2
|74
|70
|70
|72
|286
|$59,000
|T39
|Marc Leishman
|-1
|72
|70
|74
|71
|287
|$55,000
|T39
|Xander Schauffele
|-1
|71
|72
|73
|71
|287
|$55,000
|T41
|Kevin Kisner
|E
|67
|69
|80
|72
|288
|$52,500
|T41
|Jason Scrivener
|E
|75
|68
|70
|75
|288
|$52,500
|43
|Gary Woodland
|1
|71
|69
|71
|78
|289
|$51,000
|T44
|Brandon Stone
|2
|71
|74
|74
|71
|290
|$48,500
|T44
|Mackenzie Hughes
|2
|73
|73
|69
|75
|290
|$48,500
|T44
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2
|75
|72
|68
|75
|290
|$48,500
|T44
|Matt Kuchar
|2
|73
|72
|69
|76
|290
|$48,500
|T48
|David Lipsky
|3
|70
|76
|74
|71
|291
|$44,500
|T48
|Shane Lowry
|3
|72
|70
|76
|73
|291
|$44,500
|T48
|Cameron Champ
|3
|72
|70
|72
|77
|291
|$44,500
|T48
|Yuki Inamori
|3
|73
|68
|72
|78
|291
|$44,500
|T52
|Wade Ormsby
|4
|68
|74
|78
|72
|292
|$41,500
|T52
|Victor Perez
|4
|69
|75
|75
|73
|292
|$41,500
|T54
|Ryan Palmer
|5
|71
|72
|78
|72
|293
|$38,300
|T54
|Justin Rose
|5
|73
|71
|76
|73
|293
|$38,300
|T54
|Bubba Watson
|5
|77
|72
|70
|74
|293
|$38,300
|T54
|Adam Scott
|5
|72
|72
|72
|77
|293
|$38,300
|T54
|Dustin Johnson
|5
|77
|69
|69
|78
|293
|$38,300
|T59
|Bernd Wiesberger
|7
|76
|75
|72
|72
|295
|$36,250
|T59
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|7
|74
|73
|73
|75
|295
|$36,250
|T61
|Robert MacIntyre
|8
|74
|72
|78
|72
|296
|$35,000
|T61
|Brad Kennedy
|8
|81
|73
|69
|73
|296
|$35,000
|T61
|Lee Westwood
|8
|74
|69
|77
|76
|296
|$35,000
|T64
|Laurie Canter
|9
|72
|75
|76
|74
|297
|$33,875
|T64
|Sami Valimaki
|9
|72
|76
|72
|77
|297
|$33,875
|66
|Harris English
|10
|78
|69
|71
|80
|298
|$33,500
|67
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|12
|74
|73
|71
|82
|300
|$33,250
|T68
|Andy Sullivan
|13
|78
|77
|73
|73
|301
|$32,875
|T68
|J.C. Ritchie
|13
|78
|73
|72
|78
|301
|$32,875
|70
|Lucas Herbert
|14
|77
|77
|74
|74
|302
|$32,500
|71
|Daniel van Tonder
|15
|76
|73
|75
|79
|303
|$32,250