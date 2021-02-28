2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/28/2021
The 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who earned a three-shot win at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.

Morikawa shot 3-under 69 in the final round to finish three shots ahead of Viktor Hovland, playing partner Billy Horschel and Brooks Koepka on 18-under 270.

This is Morikawa's fourth PGA Tour title and his first World Golf Championships victory.

Morikawa won the $1,820,000 winner's share of the $10,500,000 purse.

WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession recap notes

Morikawa earned 74 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Morikawa also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 71 players finished the tournament in the 20th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was not made in this WGC.

The PGA Tour remains Florida next week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Collin Morikawa -18 70 64 67 69 270 $1,820,000
T2 Viktor Hovland -15 71 69 66 67 273 $783,333
T2 Brooks Koepka -15 67 66 70 70 273 $783,333
T2 Billy Horschel -15 67 67 69 70 273 $783,333
5 Scottie Scheffler -14 69 70 67 68 274 $430,000
T6 Louis Oosthuizen -12 69 68 70 69 276 $320,667
T6 Rory McIlroy -12 69 70 66 71 276 $320,667
T6 Webb Simpson -12 66 69 69 72 276 $320,667
T9 Jason Kokrak -11 70 69 69 69 277 $237,500
T9 Patrick Reed -11 68 68 69 72 277 $237,500
T11 Cameron Smith -10 68 66 77 67 278 $189,667
T11 Kevin Na -10 73 69 69 67 278 $189,667
T11 Matthew Fitzpatrick -10 66 69 71 72 278 $189,667
14 Tony Finau -9 68 67 72 72 279 $165,000
T15 Carlos Ortiz -8 73 72 69 66 280 $147,333
T15 Justin Thomas -8 73 66 70 71 280 $147,333
T15 Hideki Matsuyama -8 72 66 68 74 280 $147,333
T18 Brendon Todd -7 74 71 67 69 281 $125,500
T18 Aaron Rai -7 72 70 69 70 281 $125,500
T18 Jason Day -7 71 69 69 72 281 $125,500
T18 Abraham Ancer -7 71 66 70 74 281 $125,500
T22 Bryson DeChambeau -6 77 64 72 69 282 $100,833
T22 Lanto Griffin -6 70 72 71 69 282 $100,833
T22 Tyrrell Hatton -6 70 73 70 69 282 $100,833
T22 Sebastian Munoz -6 69 72 70 71 282 $100,833
T22 Max Homa -6 73 70 67 72 282 $100,833
T22 Will Zalatoris -6 72 69 68 73 282 $100,833
T28 Joaquin Niemann -5 69 72 73 69 283 $82,500
T28 Thomas Detry -5 70 73 70 70 283 $82,500
T28 Sungjae Im -5 68 74 69 72 283 $82,500
T28 Min Woo Lee -5 74 71 66 72 283 $82,500
T32 Jon Rahm -4 68 76 72 68 284 $72,000
T32 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -4 71 72 71 70 284 $72,000
T32 Sergio Garcia -4 67 74 67 76 284 $72,000
T35 Chan Kim -3 71 71 72 71 285 $64,500
T35 Daniel Berger -3 73 71 69 72 285 $64,500
T37 Erik van Rooyen -2 71 75 72 68 286 $59,000
T37 Trevor Simsby -2 74 70 70 72 286 $59,000
T39 Marc Leishman -1 72 70 74 71 287 $55,000
T39 Xander Schauffele -1 71 72 73 71 287 $55,000
T41 Kevin Kisner E 67 69 80 72 288 $52,500
T41 Jason Scrivener E 75 68 70 75 288 $52,500
43 Gary Woodland 1 71 69 71 78 289 $51,000
T44 Brandon Stone 2 71 74 74 71 290 $48,500
T44 Mackenzie Hughes 2 73 73 69 75 290 $48,500
T44 Tommy Fleetwood 2 75 72 68 75 290 $48,500
T44 Matt Kuchar 2 73 72 69 76 290 $48,500
T48 David Lipsky 3 70 76 74 71 291 $44,500
T48 Shane Lowry 3 72 70 76 73 291 $44,500
T48 Cameron Champ 3 72 70 72 77 291 $44,500
T48 Yuki Inamori 3 73 68 72 78 291 $44,500
T52 Wade Ormsby 4 68 74 78 72 292 $41,500
T52 Victor Perez 4 69 75 75 73 292 $41,500
T54 Ryan Palmer 5 71 72 78 72 293 $38,300
T54 Justin Rose 5 73 71 76 73 293 $38,300
T54 Bubba Watson 5 77 72 70 74 293 $38,300
T54 Adam Scott 5 72 72 72 77 293 $38,300
T54 Dustin Johnson 5 77 69 69 78 293 $38,300
T59 Bernd Wiesberger 7 76 75 72 72 295 $36,250
T59 Rafael Cabrera Bello 7 74 73 73 75 295 $36,250
T61 Robert MacIntyre 8 74 72 78 72 296 $35,000
T61 Brad Kennedy 8 81 73 69 73 296 $35,000
T61 Lee Westwood 8 74 69 77 76 296 $35,000
T64 Laurie Canter 9 72 75 76 74 297 $33,875
T64 Sami Valimaki 9 72 76 72 77 297 $33,875
66 Harris English 10 78 69 71 80 298 $33,500
67 Rasmus Hojgaard 12 74 73 71 82 300 $33,250
T68 Andy Sullivan 13 78 77 73 73 301 $32,875
T68 J.C. Ritchie 13 78 73 72 78 301 $32,875
70 Lucas Herbert 14 77 77 74 74 302 $32,500
71 Daniel van Tonder 15 76 73 75 79 303 $32,250

