2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession final leaderboard is headed by winner Collin Morikawa, who earned a three-shot win at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.

Morikawa shot 3-under 69 in the final round to finish three shots ahead of Viktor Hovland, playing partner Billy Horschel and Brooks Koepka on 18-under 270.

This is Morikawa's fourth PGA Tour title and his first World Golf Championships victory.

Morikawa won the $1,820,000 winner's share of the $10,500,000 purse.

WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession recap notes

Morikawa earned 74 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Morikawa also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 71 players finished the tournament in the 20th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was not made in this WGC.

The PGA Tour remains Florida next week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details