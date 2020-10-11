2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek field: Players, rankings

The 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, early on in the 2020-2021 season, but in the United States instead of South Korea.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $9.75 million purse, with 38 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Keegan Bradley

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Lanto Griffin

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Sung Kang

Joohyung Kim

Seonghyun Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Danny Lee

Kyoung Lee

Marc Leishman

Adam Long

Shane Lowry

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

Ian Poulter

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Brendan Steele

Kevin Streelman

Nick Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Top 50 players in 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek field