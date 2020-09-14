2020 Safeway Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Safeway Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Stewart Cink, who earned his first PGA Tour win in 11 years with a victory at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.
With his son on the bag, the 47-year-old Cink shot a second successive 65 to earn a two-shot win over Harry Higgs on 21-under 267. A final-hole birdie secured a win after Higgs could not hole out for eagle on the par-5 finisher, and Brian Stuard couldn't make two straight eagles.
Doc Redman, Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman and Brian Stuard all finished tied for third place on 18-under total.
Cink won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.
Safeway Open recap notes
Cink earned 26 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which should boost his world ranking and get him status until he is eligible for PGA Tour Champions.
Cink also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.
A total of 73 players finished the tournament, which was the first event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the US Open in Mamaroneck, N.Y.
2020 Safeway Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Stewart Cink
|-21
|67
|70
|65
|65
|267
|$1,188,000
|2
|Harry Higgs
|-19
|69
|62
|70
|68
|269
|$719,400
|T3
|Doc Redman
|-18
|70
|69
|69
|62
|270
|$322,162
|T3
|Chez Reavie
|-18
|67
|71
|66
|66
|270
|$322,162
|T3
|Kevin Streelman
|-18
|72
|66
|65
|67
|270
|$322,162
|T3
|Brian Stuard
|-18
|67
|67
|66
|70
|270
|$322,162
|T7
|Sam Burns
|-17
|64
|65
|72
|70
|271
|$214,500
|T7
|Kristoffer Ventura
|-17
|69
|66
|66
|70
|271
|$214,500
|T9
|J.J. Spaun
|-16
|70
|68
|66
|68
|272
|$166,650
|T9
|Akshay Bhatia
|-16
|66
|72
|66
|68
|272
|$166,650
|T9
|Pat Perez
|-16
|65
|69
|69
|69
|272
|$166,650
|T9
|Russell Knox
|-16
|63
|69
|70
|70
|272
|$166,650
|T9
|James Hahn
|-16
|68
|65
|67
|72
|272
|$166,650
|T14
|Chesson Hadley
|-15
|70
|67
|69
|67
|273
|$100,650
|T14
|Bud Cauley
|-15
|68
|68
|69
|68
|273
|$100,650
|T14
|Michael Gligic
|-15
|70
|68
|67
|68
|273
|$100,650
|T14
|Sepp Straka
|-15
|70
|66
|68
|69
|273
|$100,650
|T14
|David Hearn
|-15
|69
|69
|66
|69
|273
|$100,650
|T14
|Xinjun Zhang
|-15
|69
|67
|67
|70
|273
|$100,650
|T14
|Sahith Theegala
|-15
|71
|68
|64
|70
|273
|$100,650
|T14
|D.J. Trahan
|-15
|67
|65
|70
|71
|273
|$100,650
|T14
|Doug Ghim
|-15
|67
|66
|69
|71
|273
|$100,650
|T23
|Beau Hossler
|-14
|73
|65
|69
|67
|274
|$57,420
|T23
|Vincent Whaley
|-14
|69
|70
|66
|69
|274
|$57,420
|T23
|Ricky Barnes
|-14
|69
|66
|69
|70
|274
|$57,420
|T23
|Charl Schwartzel
|-14
|68
|68
|68
|70
|274
|$57,420
|T23
|Nelson Lauta Ledesma
|-14
|69
|68
|67
|70
|274
|$57,420
|T23
|Cameron Percy
|-14
|64
|68
|68
|74
|274
|$57,420
|T29
|Harold Varner III
|-13
|67
|71
|71
|66
|275
|$41,391
|T29
|Bo Hoag
|-13
|64
|72
|71
|68
|275
|$41,391
|T29
|Branden Grace
|-13
|68
|71
|68
|68
|275
|$41,391
|T29
|Tom Hoge
|-13
|66
|68
|70
|71
|275
|$41,391
|T29
|Brendan Steele
|-13
|65
|70
|69
|71
|275
|$41,391
|T29
|Jason Dufner
|-13
|70
|67
|67
|71
|275
|$41,391
|T29
|Emiliano Grillo
|-13
|69
|68
|65
|73
|275
|$41,391
|T36
|Cameron Davis
|-12
|71
|68
|70
|67
|276
|$29,411
|T36
|Mark D. Anderson
|-12
|68
|69
|71
|68
|276
|$29,411
|T36
|Rob Oppenheim
|-12
|68
|66
|73
|69
|276
|$29,411
|T36
|Andrew Putnam
|-12
|70
|68
|69
|69
|276
|$29,411
|T36
|Scott Harrington
|-12
|66
|70
|70
|70
|276
|$29,411
|T36
|Anirban Lahiri
|-12
|74
|65
|67
|70
|276
|$29,411
|T36
|Tim Wilkinson
|-12
|67
|68
|68
|73
|276
|$29,411
|T36
|Ben Taylor
|-12
|69
|67
|67
|73
|276
|$29,411
|T44
|Si Woo Kim
|-10
|70
|65
|77
|66
|278
|$22,770
|T44
|Phil Mickelson
|-10
|71
|67
|70
|70
|278
|$22,770
|T46
|Nick Watney
|-9
|72
|65
|74
|68
|279
|$18,282
|T46
|Jim Furyk
|-9
|72
|66
|71
|70
|279
|$18,282
|T46
|Patrick Rodgers
|-9
|67
|72
|70
|70
|279
|$18,282
|T46
|J.B. Holmes
|-9
|70
|68
|70
|71
|279
|$18,282
|T46
|Kyle Stanley
|-9
|70
|69
|68
|72
|279
|$18,282
|T46
|Carlos Ortiz
|-9
|67
|70
|68
|74
|279
|$18,282
|T52
|Austin Cook
|-8
|68
|71
|71
|70
|280
|$15,807
|T52
|Ryan Blaum
|-8
|71
|67
|72
|70
|280
|$15,807
|T52
|Joel Dahmen
|-8
|71
|68
|71
|70
|280
|$15,807
|T52
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-8
|70
|68
|69
|73
|280
|$15,807
|T56
|Kevin Chappell
|-7
|69
|70
|73
|69
|281
|$15,114
|T56
|Hudson Swafford
|-7
|70
|68
|72
|71
|281
|$15,114
|T56
|Charley Hoffman
|-7
|67
|71
|71
|72
|281
|$15,114
|T56
|Jamie Lovemark
|-7
|69
|69
|71
|72
|281
|$15,114
|T56
|Isaiah Salinda
|-7
|71
|68
|69
|73
|281
|$15,114
|T61
|C.T. Pan
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|72
|282
|$14,520
|T61
|Adam Schenk
|-6
|68
|71
|71
|72
|282
|$14,520
|T61
|Jonathan Byrd
|-6
|69
|69
|71
|73
|282
|$14,520
|T61
|Will Gordon
|-6
|72
|67
|70
|73
|282
|$14,520
|T65
|Lucas Glover
|-5
|69
|67
|74
|73
|283
|$14,124
|T65
|Luke List
|-5
|70
|69
|70
|74
|283
|$14,124
|T67
|William McGirt
|-4
|69
|69
|77
|69
|284
|$13,728
|T67
|Joohyung Kim
|-4
|67
|72
|75
|70
|284
|$13,728
|T67
|Brandon Hagy
|-4
|69
|70
|74
|71
|284
|$13,728
|T67
|Brice Garnett
|-4
|69
|70
|73
|72
|284
|$13,728
|71
|Andy Zhang
|-2
|66
|72
|70
|78
|286
|$13,398
|72
|MJ Daffue
|E
|71
|65
|74
|78
|288
|$13,266
|73
|Rhein Gibson
|3
|73
|66
|76
|76
|291
|$13,134