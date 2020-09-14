2020 Safeway Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Safeway Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

09/14/2020
The 2020 Safeway Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Stewart Cink, who earned his first PGA Tour win in 11 years with a victory at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

With his son on the bag, the 47-year-old Cink shot a second successive 65 to earn a two-shot win over Harry Higgs on 21-under 267. A final-hole birdie secured a win after Higgs could not hole out for eagle on the par-5 finisher, and Brian Stuard couldn't make two straight eagles.

Doc Redman, Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman and Brian Stuard all finished tied for third place on 18-under total.

Cink won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.

Safeway Open recap notes

Cink earned 26 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which should boost his world ranking and get him status until he is eligible for PGA Tour Champions.

Cink also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 73 players finished the tournament, which was the first event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the US Open in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

2020 Safeway Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Stewart Cink -21 67 70 65 65 267 $1,188,000
2 Harry Higgs -19 69 62 70 68 269 $719,400
T3 Doc Redman -18 70 69 69 62 270 $322,162
T3 Chez Reavie -18 67 71 66 66 270 $322,162
T3 Kevin Streelman -18 72 66 65 67 270 $322,162
T3 Brian Stuard -18 67 67 66 70 270 $322,162
T7 Sam Burns -17 64 65 72 70 271 $214,500
T7 Kristoffer Ventura -17 69 66 66 70 271 $214,500
T9 J.J. Spaun -16 70 68 66 68 272 $166,650
T9 Akshay Bhatia -16 66 72 66 68 272 $166,650
T9 Pat Perez -16 65 69 69 69 272 $166,650
T9 Russell Knox -16 63 69 70 70 272 $166,650
T9 James Hahn -16 68 65 67 72 272 $166,650
T14 Chesson Hadley -15 70 67 69 67 273 $100,650
T14 Bud Cauley -15 68 68 69 68 273 $100,650
T14 Michael Gligic -15 70 68 67 68 273 $100,650
T14 Sepp Straka -15 70 66 68 69 273 $100,650
T14 David Hearn -15 69 69 66 69 273 $100,650
T14 Xinjun Zhang -15 69 67 67 70 273 $100,650
T14 Sahith Theegala -15 71 68 64 70 273 $100,650
T14 D.J. Trahan -15 67 65 70 71 273 $100,650
T14 Doug Ghim -15 67 66 69 71 273 $100,650
T23 Beau Hossler -14 73 65 69 67 274 $57,420
T23 Vincent Whaley -14 69 70 66 69 274 $57,420
T23 Ricky Barnes -14 69 66 69 70 274 $57,420
T23 Charl Schwartzel -14 68 68 68 70 274 $57,420
T23 Nelson Lauta Ledesma -14 69 68 67 70 274 $57,420
T23 Cameron Percy -14 64 68 68 74 274 $57,420
T29 Harold Varner III -13 67 71 71 66 275 $41,391
T29 Bo Hoag -13 64 72 71 68 275 $41,391
T29 Branden Grace -13 68 71 68 68 275 $41,391
T29 Tom Hoge -13 66 68 70 71 275 $41,391
T29 Brendan Steele -13 65 70 69 71 275 $41,391
T29 Jason Dufner -13 70 67 67 71 275 $41,391
T29 Emiliano Grillo -13 69 68 65 73 275 $41,391
T36 Cameron Davis -12 71 68 70 67 276 $29,411
T36 Mark D. Anderson -12 68 69 71 68 276 $29,411
T36 Rob Oppenheim -12 68 66 73 69 276 $29,411
T36 Andrew Putnam -12 70 68 69 69 276 $29,411
T36 Scott Harrington -12 66 70 70 70 276 $29,411
T36 Anirban Lahiri -12 74 65 67 70 276 $29,411
T36 Tim Wilkinson -12 67 68 68 73 276 $29,411
T36 Ben Taylor -12 69 67 67 73 276 $29,411
T44 Si Woo Kim -10 70 65 77 66 278 $22,770
T44 Phil Mickelson -10 71 67 70 70 278 $22,770
T46 Nick Watney -9 72 65 74 68 279 $18,282
T46 Jim Furyk -9 72 66 71 70 279 $18,282
T46 Patrick Rodgers -9 67 72 70 70 279 $18,282
T46 J.B. Holmes -9 70 68 70 71 279 $18,282
T46 Kyle Stanley -9 70 69 68 72 279 $18,282
T46 Carlos Ortiz -9 67 70 68 74 279 $18,282
T52 Austin Cook -8 68 71 71 70 280 $15,807
T52 Ryan Blaum -8 71 67 72 70 280 $15,807
T52 Joel Dahmen -8 71 68 71 70 280 $15,807
T52 Jhonattan Vegas -8 70 68 69 73 280 $15,807
T56 Kevin Chappell -7 69 70 73 69 281 $15,114
T56 Hudson Swafford -7 70 68 72 71 281 $15,114
T56 Charley Hoffman -7 67 71 71 72 281 $15,114
T56 Jamie Lovemark -7 69 69 71 72 281 $15,114
T56 Isaiah Salinda -7 71 68 69 73 281 $15,114
T61 C.T. Pan -6 69 70 71 72 282 $14,520
T61 Adam Schenk -6 68 71 71 72 282 $14,520
T61 Jonathan Byrd -6 69 69 71 73 282 $14,520
T61 Will Gordon -6 72 67 70 73 282 $14,520
T65 Lucas Glover -5 69 67 74 73 283 $14,124
T65 Luke List -5 70 69 70 74 283 $14,124
T67 William McGirt -4 69 69 77 69 284 $13,728
T67 Joohyung Kim -4 67 72 75 70 284 $13,728
T67 Brandon Hagy -4 69 70 74 71 284 $13,728
T67 Brice Garnett -4 69 70 73 72 284 $13,728
71 Andy Zhang -2 66 72 70 78 286 $13,398
72 MJ Daffue E 71 65 74 78 288 $13,266
73 Rhein Gibson 3 73 66 76 76 291 $13,134

