2020 BMW Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 BMW Championship field is set with the conclusion of The Northern Trust, which determined the 70 players who qualify for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The BMW Championship field is headlined by Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. This is the second event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 30 in points after BMW Championship moving on to the next leg of the three-event series, the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Three players -- Jim Herman, Zach Johnson and Shane Lowry -- played their way into the top 70 at The Northern Trust.

Players skipping the event are not not replaced in the field.

We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago, Ill.

2020 BMW Championship field

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Justin Thomas

3. Webb Simpson

4. Daniel Berger

5. Collin Morikawa

6. Harris English

7. Bryson DeChambeau

8. Sungjae Im

9. Jon Rahm

10. Patrick Reed

11. Xander Schauffele

12. Rory McIlroy

13. Brendon Todd

14. Scottie Scheffler

15. Lanto Griffin

16. Sebastián Muñoz

17. Tyrrell Hatton

18. Hideki Matsuyama

19. Abraham Ancer

20. Marc Leishman

21. Kevin Na

22. Ryan Palmer

23. Kevin Kisner

24. Viktor Hovland

25. Cameron Champ

26. Cameron Smith

27. Adam Long

28. Kevin Streelman

29. Tony Finau

30. Billy Horschel

31. Joaquin Niemann

32. Tyler Duncan

33. Matthew Wolff

34. Mark Hubbard

35. Byeong Hun An

36. Mackenzie Hughes

37. Patrick Cantlay

38. Adam Scott

39. Gary Woodland

40. Nick Taylor

41. Joel Dahmen

42. Danny Lee

43. Tom Hoge

44. Richy Werenski

45. Brendan Steele

46. Brian Harman

47. Alex Noren

48. Harry Higgs

49. Adam Hadwin

50. Jason Day

51. Michael Thompson

52. Talor Gooch

53. Andrew Landry

54. Corey Conners

55. Matt Kuchar

56. Carlos Ortiz

57. Tiger Woods

58. Bubba Watson

59. Dylan Frittelli

60. Matthew Fitzpatrick

61. Russell Henley

62. Robby Shelton

63. Jim Herman

64. Paul Casey

65. J.T. Poston

66. Jason Kokrak

67. Maverick McNealy

68. Max Homa

69. Charles Howell III

70. Louis Oosthuizen

Top 50 players in 2020 BMW Championship field

Ranking as of Friday