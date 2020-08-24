2020 BMW Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 BMW Championship field is set with the conclusion of The Northern Trust, which determined the 70 players who qualify for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The BMW Championship field is headlined by Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. This is the second event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 30 in points after BMW Championship moving on to the next leg of the three-event series, the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Three players -- Jim Herman, Zach Johnson and Shane Lowry -- played their way into the top 70 at The Northern Trust.
Players skipping the event are not not replaced in the field.
We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago, Ill.
2020 BMW Championship field
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 2. Justin Thomas
- 3. Webb Simpson
- 4. Daniel Berger
- 5. Collin Morikawa
- 6. Harris English
- 7. Bryson DeChambeau
- 8. Sungjae Im
- 9. Jon Rahm
- 10. Patrick Reed
- 11. Xander Schauffele
- 12. Rory McIlroy
- 13. Brendon Todd
- 14. Scottie Scheffler
- 15. Lanto Griffin
- 16. Sebastián Muñoz
- 17. Tyrrell Hatton
- 18. Hideki Matsuyama
- 19. Abraham Ancer
- 20. Marc Leishman
- 21. Kevin Na
- 22. Ryan Palmer
- 23. Kevin Kisner
- 24. Viktor Hovland
- 25. Cameron Champ
- 26. Cameron Smith
- 27. Adam Long
- 28. Kevin Streelman
- 29. Tony Finau
- 30. Billy Horschel
- 31. Joaquin Niemann
- 32. Tyler Duncan
- 33. Matthew Wolff
- 34. Mark Hubbard
- 35. Byeong Hun An
- 36. Mackenzie Hughes
- 37. Patrick Cantlay
- 38. Adam Scott
- 39. Gary Woodland
- 40. Nick Taylor
- 41. Joel Dahmen
- 42. Danny Lee
- 43. Tom Hoge
- 44. Richy Werenski
- 45. Brendan Steele
- 46. Brian Harman
- 47. Alex Noren
- 48. Harry Higgs
- 49. Adam Hadwin
- 50. Jason Day
- 51. Michael Thompson
- 52. Talor Gooch
- 53. Andrew Landry
- 54. Corey Conners
- 55. Matt Kuchar
- 56. Carlos Ortiz
- 57. Tiger Woods
- 58. Bubba Watson
- 59. Dylan Frittelli
- 60. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 61. Russell Henley
- 62. Robby Shelton
- 63. Jim Herman
- 64. Paul Casey
- 65. J.T. Poston
- 66. Jason Kokrak
- 67. Maverick McNealy
- 68. Max Homa
- 69. Charles Howell III
- 70. Louis Oosthuizen
