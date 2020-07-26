2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Tiger Woods is not playing this week.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this being the eighth event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.

The tournament is being played a few weeks later than its debut date last year, the first year for the event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $10.5 million purse, with 45 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Tyler Duncan

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Adam Hadwin

Tyrrell Hatton

Lucas Herbert

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Jazz Janewattananond

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

Haotong Li

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Shaun Norris

Louis Oosthuizen

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Victor Perez

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Sebastian Soderberg

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Kevin Streelman

Nick Taylor

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

