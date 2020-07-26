2020 3M Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 3M Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Michael Thompson, who picked up a big PGA Tour win at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
Thompson closed with 4-under 67 on Sunday to earn a two-shot win over fellow Tour winner Adam Long, posting a total of 19-under 265. Needing a par at the last to secure the win, he made a punctuating birdie.
Behind Long, there was an insane nine-way tie for third place, including Tony Finau, Max Homa and Charl Schwartzel among those on 16-under total.
Thompson won the $1,118,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.
3M Open recap notes
Thompson earned 38 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He also gained entry into the 2020 US Open, with modified qualifying criteria to account for a lack of qualifying events.
A total of 68 players made the cut on 2-under 140, with every player finishing the tournament.
The PGA Tour has two events next week, with the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the Barracuda Championship.
2020 3M Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Michael Thompson
|-19
|64
|66
|68
|67
|265
|$1,188,000
|2
|Adam Long
|-17
|68
|72
|63
|64
|267
|$719,400
|T3
|Robby Shelton
|-16
|68
|68
|68
|64
|268
|$250,800
|T3
|Emiliano Grillo
|-16
|71
|68
|64
|65
|268
|$250,800
|T3
|Charles Howell III
|-16
|71
|65
|67
|65
|268
|$250,800
|T3
|Alexander Noren
|-16
|67
|69
|66
|66
|268
|$250,800
|T3
|Tony Finau
|-16
|65
|66
|69
|68
|268
|$250,800
|T3
|Cameron Tringale
|-16
|69
|70
|63
|66
|268
|$250,800
|T3
|Max Homa
|-16
|65
|72
|64
|67
|268
|$250,800
|T3
|Richy Werenski
|-16
|63
|67
|68
|70
|268
|$250,800
|T3
|Charl Schwartzel
|-16
|66
|68
|66
|68
|268
|$250,800
|T12
|Bo Hoag
|-14
|65
|73
|69
|63
|270
|$127,050
|T12
|Matthew Wolff
|-14
|65
|68
|70
|67
|270
|$127,050
|T12
|Xinjun Zhang
|-14
|65
|67
|71
|67
|270
|$127,050
|T12
|Cameron Davis
|-14
|67
|66
|69
|68
|270
|$127,050
|T12
|Ryan Moore
|-14
|65
|70
|67
|68
|270
|$127,050
|T12
|Nick Watney
|-14
|65
|69
|68
|68
|270
|$127,050
|T18
|Dylan Frittelli
|-13
|68
|67
|70
|66
|271
|$87,450
|T18
|Doug Ghim
|-13
|70
|68
|67
|66
|271
|$87,450
|T18
|Sepp Straka
|-13
|70
|67
|71
|63
|271
|$87,450
|T18
|Talor Gooch
|-13
|66
|65
|72
|68
|271
|$87,450
|T18
|Harris English
|-13
|70
|65
|67
|69
|271
|$87,450
|T23
|Pat Perez
|-12
|70
|69
|66
|67
|272
|$63,690
|T23
|Henrik Norlander
|-12
|70
|70
|67
|65
|272
|$63,690
|T23
|Aaron Baddeley
|-12
|66
|73
|69
|64
|272
|$63,690
|T26
|Brice Garnett
|-11
|70
|67
|68
|68
|273
|$48,180
|T26
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-11
|73
|66
|66
|68
|273
|$48,180
|T26
|Danny Lee
|-11
|67
|68
|69
|69
|273
|$48,180
|T26
|Hank Lebioda
|-11
|69
|70
|65
|69
|273
|$48,180
|T26
|Michael Gligic
|-11
|72
|68
|68
|65
|273
|$48,180
|T26
|Chase Koepka
|-11
|70
|68
|72
|63
|273
|$48,180
|T32
|Tom Lewis
|-10
|68
|71
|67
|68
|274
|$34,577
|T32
|Kyle Stanley
|-10
|66
|74
|65
|69
|274
|$34,577
|T32
|Jason Dufner
|-10
|68
|72
|66
|68
|274
|$34,577
|T32
|Matthias Schwab
|-10
|70
|67
|68
|69
|274
|$34,577
|T32
|Luke List
|-10
|68
|72
|67
|67
|274
|$34,577
|T32
|Sam Burns
|-10
|70
|69
|69
|66
|274
|$34,577
|T32
|Patrick Rodgers
|-10
|66
|68
|70
|70
|274
|$34,577
|T32
|Denny McCarthy
|-10
|68
|70
|64
|72
|274
|$34,577
|T32
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|-10
|71
|69
|70
|64
|274
|$34,577
|T41
|Chris Kirk
|-9
|66
|71
|69
|69
|275
|$24,750
|T41
|Bronson Burgoon
|-9
|66
|70
|70
|69
|275
|$24,750
|T41
|Adam Schenk
|-9
|67
|69
|72
|67
|275
|$24,750
|T41
|Brian Harman
|-9
|76
|64
|68
|67
|275
|$24,750
|T41
|Chris Baker
|-9
|68
|72
|69
|66
|275
|$24,750
|T46
|Tom Hoge
|-8
|69
|67
|70
|70
|276
|$17,980
|T46
|Brandon Hagy
|-8
|70
|69
|68
|69
|276
|$17,980
|T46
|Stewart Cink
|-8
|69
|68
|70
|69
|276
|$17,980
|T46
|Si Woo Kim
|-8
|71
|65
|68
|72
|276
|$17,980
|T46
|Alex Cejka
|-8
|70
|70
|68
|68
|276
|$17,980
|T46
|Patton Kizzire
|-8
|69
|70
|70
|67
|276
|$17,980
|T46
|Michael Gellerman
|-8
|70
|70
|70
|66
|276
|$17,980
|T53
|Tim Wilkinson
|-7
|70
|69
|67
|71
|277
|$15,686
|T53
|Robert Garrigus
|-7
|66
|71
|67
|73
|277
|$15,686
|T53
|Arjun Atwal
|-7
|73
|67
|71
|66
|277
|$15,686
|T56
|Austin Cook
|-6
|67
|70
|68
|73
|278
|$15,312
|T56
|Josh Teater
|-6
|70
|70
|69
|69
|278
|$15,312
|T58
|Kramer Hickok
|-5
|67
|70
|73
|69
|279
|$14,982
|T58
|John Merrick
|-5
|71
|69
|70
|69
|279
|$14,982
|T58
|Bill Haas
|-5
|70
|69
|72
|68
|279
|$14,982
|61
|K.J. Choi
|-4
|71
|67
|68
|74
|280
|$14,718
|T62
|Scott Stallings
|-3
|71
|64
|73
|73
|281
|$14,520
|T62
|Peter Uihlein
|-3
|70
|69
|72
|70
|281
|$14,520
|64
|George McNeill
|1
|70
|70
|72
|73
|285
|$14,322
|65
|Bo Van Pelt
|2
|66
|68
|76
|76
|286
|$14,190
|66
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|3
|70
|70
|71
|76
|287
|$14,058
|67
|Tommy Gainey
|4
|68
|72
|73
|75
|288
|$13,926
|68
|Matt Every
|11
|70
|70
|75
|80
|295
|$13,794