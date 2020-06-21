2020 RBC Heritage final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
06/21/2020 at 8:58 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 RBC Heritage final leaderboard is headed by winner Webb Simpson, who picked up his second PGA Tour win of the season at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

With a bunched leaderboard playing late into Sunday evening, Simpson scored a back-nine 30 in the final round to earn a one-shot win over Abraham Ancer on 22-under 262, tying the tournament's scoring record.

Ancer finished alone in second, falling a shot shy after Simpson closed with 64.

Daniel Berger and Tyrrell Hatton, both looking for consecutive wins in as many PGA Tour starts, finished T-3 on 20-under total.

Simpson won the $1,278,000 winner's share of the $7,100,000 purse.

RBC Heritage recap notes

Simpson earned 72 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He jumps into the top five in the world, matching his career-high position.

A total of 75 players made the cut on 4-under 138, with every player finishing the tournament.

Four players finished tied for third, a shot out of the playoff, including Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Jason Kokrak.

The PGA Tour moves to Connecticut, near Hartford, next week for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

2020 RBC Heritage final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Webb Simpson -22 65 65 68 64 262 $1,278,000
2 Abraham Ancer -21 69 64 65 65 263 $773,900
T3 Daniel Berger -20 67 69 63 65 264 $418,900
T3 Tyrrell Hatton -20 71 64 63 66 264 $418,900
T5 Sergio Garcia -19 70 65 65 65 265 $274,238
T5 Joaquin Niemann -19 69 68 63 65 265 $274,238
7 Brooks Koepka -18 67 66 68 65 266 $239,625
T8 Dylan Frittelli -17 65 69 71 62 267 $186,375
T8 Justin Thomas -17 72 66 66 63 267 $186,375
T8 J.T. Poston -17 67 69 66 65 267 $186,375
T8 Bryson DeChambeau -17 67 64 70 66 267 $186,375
T8 Michael Thompson -17 65 69 66 67 267 $186,375
T8 Ryan Palmer -17 65 67 66 69 267 $186,375
T14 Justin Rose -16 70 67 66 65 268 $129,575
T14 Ian Poulter -16 64 69 67 68 268 $129,575
T14 Matthew Fitzpatrick -16 66 66 68 68 268 $129,575
T17 Harris English -15 67 70 68 64 269 $104,725
T17 Jhonattan Vegas -15 70 63 69 67 269 $104,725
T17 Dustin Johnson -15 68 66 67 68 269 $104,725
T17 Brice Garnett -15 65 71 65 68 269 $104,725
T21 Rory Sabbatini -14 70 67 68 65 270 $69,225
T21 Viktor Hovland -14 65 71 68 66 270 $69,225
T21 Lucas Glover -14 69 68 66 67 270 $69,225
T21 Doc Redman -14 72 66 65 67 270 $69,225
T21 Alexander Noren -14 69 66 66 69 270 $69,225
T21 Corey Conners -14 68 63 69 70 270 $69,225
T21 Erik van Rooyen -14 66 68 66 70 270 $69,225
T28 Brian Harman -13 70 67 69 65 271 $48,635
T28 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -13 67 69 68 67 271 $48,635
T28 Sebastian Munoz -13 65 69 69 68 271 $48,635
T28 Tyler Duncan -13 71 63 68 69 271 $48,635
T28 Chris Stroud -13 68 69 63 71 271 $48,635
T33 Matthew NeSmith -12 66 67 73 66 272 $36,299
T33 Jim Herman -12 68 69 69 66 272 $36,299
T33 Sepp Straka -12 67 71 67 67 272 $36,299
T33 Mark Hubbard -12 64 72 68 68 272 $36,299
T33 Jon Rahm -12 71 67 66 68 272 $36,299
T33 Tony Finau -12 66 68 68 70 272 $36,299
T33 Andrew Landry -12 68 67 66 71 272 $36,299
T33 Carlos Ortiz -12 69 67 63 73 272 $36,299
T41 Max Homa -11 67 69 69 68 273 $25,205
T41 Jason Dufner -11 69 66 70 68 273 $25,205
T41 Adam Hadwin -11 72 65 67 69 273 $25,205
T41 Charl Schwartzel -11 71 67 66 69 273 $25,205
T41 Matt Kuchar -11 70 66 67 70 273 $25,205
T41 Rory McIlroy -11 72 65 66 70 273 $25,205
T41 Sam Ryder -11 69 65 68 71 273 $25,205
T48 Ernie Els -10 67 67 72 68 274 $18,673
T48 Bill Haas -10 71 66 68 69 274 $18,673
T48 Scott Stallings -10 70 68 65 71 274 $18,673
T48 Joel Dahmen -10 68 68 63 75 274 $18,673
T52 Bubba Watson -9 69 68 73 65 275 $16,827
T52 Brian Stuard -9 68 70 70 67 275 $16,827
T52 Harry Higgs -9 69 68 70 68 275 $16,827
T52 Vaughn Taylor -9 67 69 70 69 275 $16,827
T52 C.T. Pan -9 68 68 70 69 275 $16,827
T52 Matt Jones -9 69 69 66 71 275 $16,827
T58 Bernhard Langer -8 69 67 71 69 276 $16,117
T58 Chesson Hadley -8 68 68 68 72 276 $16,117
T58 Maverick McNealy -8 72 66 66 72 276 $16,117
61 Branden Grace -7 69 69 67 72 277 $15,833
T62 Stewart Cink -6 68 68 72 70 278 $15,620
T62 Gary Woodland -6 69 68 71 70 278 $15,620
T64 Xander Schauffele -5 72 66 75 66 279 $15,194
T64 Collin Morikawa -5 68 69 68 74 279 $15,194
T64 Wyndham Clark -5 68 66 70 75 279 $15,194
T64 Matt Wallace -5 68 68 66 77 279 $15,194
T68 Jordan Spieth -4 66 70 75 69 280 $14,768
T68 Wesley Bryan -4 69 68 73 70 280 $14,768
T70 Danny Lee -3 68 67 76 70 281 $14,342
T70 Troy Merritt -3 70 68 72 71 281 $14,342
T70 Peter Malnati -3 71 67 69 74 281 $14,342
T70 Mackenzie Hughes -3 66 68 69 78 281 $14,342
T74 Ryan Armour -2 69 68 71 74 282 $13,916
T74 Chez Reavie -2 68 70 68 76 282 $13,916

