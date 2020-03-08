2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Tyrrell Hatton, who won his first PGA Tour title with a one-shot victory at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

On a week that saw the most difficult scoring on the PGA Tour in six years, Hatton emerged victorious on 4-under 284. His final round of 2-over 74 was good enough to clinch the victory over previous Bay Hill winner Marc Leishman, who finished at 3-under total.

The Honda Classic winner Sungjae Im finished alone in third place on 2-under total.

Rory McIlroy came into the final round looking for a second Bay Hill title, but he shot 78 on the final day.

Hatton won the $1,674,000 winner's share of the $9,300,000 purse.

Arnold Palmer Invitational recap notes

Hatton earned 66 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He jumps big time in the rankings after having off-season wrist surgery.

A total of 69 players made the cut on 3-over 147, with every player finishing the tournament.

Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell and Danny Lee earned spots in the 2020 Open Championship through their finishes, as this is an Open Qualifying Series event.

The PGA Tour remains in Florida next week for The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

