2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
PGA Tour

2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

02/02/2020 at 6:30 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Webb Simpson, who earned a big pre-Super Bowl 54 win in a playoff at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Simpson made a birdie on the 72nd hole to tie Tony Finau on 17-under 267, forcing a playoff on the 18th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

In the playoff, Finau found a fairway bunker to the left and managed to give himself a birdie putt. However, he missed the putt. Simpson then had a birdie putt that was closer and extremely similar to the birdie he made on No. 18 in regulation. He buried it for the win.

Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson and Nate Lashley finished tied for third place at 14-under total.

Simpson won the $1,314,000 winner's share of the $7,300,000 purse.

Waste Management Phoenix Open recap notes

Webb Simpson has been on an incredible run on the PGA Tour. He's finished inside the top three in three of his last four PGA Tour starts, including losing in a playoff at The RSM Classic in November 2019 and this win today.

Finau is still seeking his second PGA Tour win. However, his potential win today would've only moved him up one spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Justin Thomas by far leads the FedEx Cup standings on the back of his two wins this season and his T-3 today.

Next week on the PGA Tour is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, played on a three-course rotation hosted by Pebble Beach Golf Links on the Monterey peninsula in northern California.

2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Webb Simpson -17 71 63 64 69 267 $1,314,000
P2 Tony Finau -17 69 66 62 70 267 $795,700
T3 Justin Thomas -14 68 68 69 65 270 $386,900
T3 Nate Lashley -14 66 67 69 68 270 $386,900
T3 Bubba Watson -14 69 66 69 66 270 $386,900
T6 Scott Piercy -13 67 65 68 71 271 $255,500
T6 Max Homa -13 72 67 64 68 271 $255,500
8 Adam Long -12 66 68 66 72 272 $228,125
T9 Branden Grace -11 67 67 70 69 273 $170,768
T9 Jon Rahm -11 67 68 68 70 273 $170,768
T9 Byeong-Hun An -11 65 66 70 72 273 $170,768
T9 Billy Horschel -11 63 68 73 69 273 $170,768
T9 Daniel Berger -11 69 71 66 67 273 $170,768
T9 Hudson Swafford -11 66 67 66 74 273 $170,768
T9 Mark Hubbard -11 69 68 64 72 273 $170,768
T16 Xander Schauffele -10 67 67 66 74 274 $97,212
T16 Hideki Matsuyama -10 67 74 65 68 274 $97,212
T16 Russell Knox -10 71 67 67 69 274 $97,212
T16 Matt Kuchar -10 68 70 67 69 274 $97,212
T16 Keith Mitchell -10 68 67 70 69 274 $97,212
T16 J.B. Holmes -10 64 65 70 75 274 $97,212
T16 Harris English -10 65 72 68 69 274 $97,212
T16 Brandon Hagy -10 67 69 69 69 274 $97,212
T16 Patrick Rodgers -10 67 69 70 68 274 $97,212
T25 Tom Hoge -9 65 71 67 72 275 $52,601
T25 Collin Morikawa -9 69 67 68 71 275 $52,601
T25 Luke List -9 70 69 64 72 275 $52,601
T25 Harry Higgs -9 70 68 68 69 275 $52,601
T25 Danny Lee -9 68 69 69 69 275 $52,601
T25 Bud Cauley -9 65 72 70 68 275 $52,601
T25 Xin-Jun Zhang -9 69 72 68 66 275 $52,601
T25 Carlos Ortiz -9 71 69 67 68 275 $52,601
T25 James Hahn -9 69 67 69 70 275 $52,601
T34 Sung-jae Im -8 66 72 68 70 276 $39,785
T34 Doc Redman -8 69 67 71 69 276 $39,785
T34 Wyndham Clark -8 61 69 74 72 276 $39,785
T37 J.T. Poston -7 70 68 71 68 277 $34,675
T37 Rickie Fowler -7 74 65 69 69 277 $34,675
T37 Kevin Tway -7 72 67 68 70 277 $34,675
T40 Adam Hadwin -6 69 67 72 70 278 $28,835
T40 Charley Hoffman -6 71 70 67 70 278 $28,835
T40 Gary Woodland -6 70 67 69 72 278 $28,835
T40 John Huh -6 71 66 66 75 278 $28,835
T40 Aaron Baddeley -6 68 70 72 68 278 $28,835
T45 Corey Conners -5 71 69 71 68 279 $23,725
T45 Andrew Landry -5 69 72 69 69 279 $23,725
T47 J.J. Spaun -4 70 71 68 71 280 $20,951
T47 Sebastian Munoz -4 70 71 69 70 280 $20,951
T49 Brian Harman -3 71 68 67 75 281 $18,810
T49 Nick Taylor -3 70 70 71 70 281 $18,810
T49 Keegan Bradley -3 67 70 71 73 281 $18,810
T52 Sung Kang -2 67 72 69 74 282 $17,593
T52 Brice Garnett -2 72 67 72 71 282 $17,593
T52 Bryson DeChambeau -2 70 69 70 73 282 $17,593
T55 K.J. Choi -1 66 75 71 71 283 $16,790
T55 Grayson Murray -1 70 68 73 72 283 $16,790
T55 Sam Ryder -1 71 66 74 72 283 $16,790
T55 Martin Laird -1 72 67 73 71 283 $16,790
T59 Denny McCarthy E 71 70 72 71 284 $16,790
T59 Chesson Hadley E 73 68 68 75 284 $16,790
T61 Patton Kizzire 1 70 71 74 70 285 $16,206
T61 Talor Gooch 1 68 73 69 75 285 $16,206
T63 C.T. Pan 3 69 66 75 77 287 $15,841
T63 Jimmy Walker 3 69 71 69 78 287 $15,841
T63 Dylan Frittelli 3 71 70 72 74 287 $15,841
66 Beau Hossler 5 68 72 77 72 289 $15,549

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such. We also occasionally include links to products and services from which we could make a small percentage of a sale through affiliate programs.