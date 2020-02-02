2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Webb Simpson, who earned a big pre-Super Bowl 54 win in a playoff at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Simpson made a birdie on the 72nd hole to tie Tony Finau on 17-under 267, forcing a playoff on the 18th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

In the playoff, Finau found a fairway bunker to the left and managed to give himself a birdie putt. However, he missed the putt. Simpson then had a birdie putt that was closer and extremely similar to the birdie he made on No. 18 in regulation. He buried it for the win.

Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson and Nate Lashley finished tied for third place at 14-under total.

Simpson won the $1,314,000 winner's share of the $7,300,000 purse.

Waste Management Phoenix Open recap notes

Webb Simpson has been on an incredible run on the PGA Tour. He's finished inside the top three in three of his last four PGA Tour starts, including losing in a playoff at The RSM Classic in November 2019 and this win today.

Finau is still seeking his second PGA Tour win. However, his potential win today would've only moved him up one spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Justin Thomas by far leads the FedEx Cup standings on the back of his two wins this season and his T-3 today.

Next week on the PGA Tour is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, played on a three-course rotation hosted by Pebble Beach Golf Links on the Monterey peninsula in northern California.

2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details