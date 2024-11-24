2024 The RSM Classic money: Purse, winner's share, updated PGA Tour prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

2024 The RSM Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, updated PGA Tour prize money payout

November 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Sepp Straka


The 2024 The RSM Classic prize money payout is from the $7.6 million purse, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at Sea Island Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the The RSM Classic prize pool is at $1,368,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $828,400 in PGA Tour prize money today. The The RSM Classic prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The The RSM Classic field is headed by Maverick McNealy, Vince Whaley, Daniel Berger and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard features a wide variety of players who could win on Sunday.

This tournament started with 1pla6 yers, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 players and ties. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 The RSM Classic from the correct 2024 The RSM Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7
FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. Amateur Luke Clanton made the cut and won't be paid for his finish.

The 2024 The RSM Classic prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as has been the practice for all fall events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 39 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the first two mainland 2025 Signature events.

2024 The RSM Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,368,000
2 $828,400
3 $524,400
4 $372,400
5 $311,600
6 $275,500
7 $256,500
8 $237,500
9 $222,300
10 $207,100
11 $191,900
12 $176,700
13 $161,500
14 $146,300
15 $138,700
16 $131,100
17 $123,500
18 $115,900
19 $108,300
20 $100,700
21 $93,100
22 $85,500
23 $79,420
24 $73,340
25 $67,260
26 $61,180
27 $58,900
28 $56,620
29 $54,340
30 $52,060
31 $49,780
32 $47,500
33 $45,220
34 $43,320
35 $41,420
36 $39,520
37 $37,620
38 $36,100
39 $34,580
40 $33,060
41 $31,540
42 $30,020
43 $28,500
44 $26,980
45 $25,460
46 $23,940
47 $22,420
48 $21,204
49 $20,140
50 $19,532
51 $19,076
52 $18,620
53 $18,316
54 $18,012
55 $17,860
56 $17,708
57 $17,556
58 $17,404
59 $17,252
60 $17,100
61 $16,948
62 $16,796
63 $16,644
64 $16,492
65 $16,340
66 $16,188
67 $16,036

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.