2024 The RSM Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, updated PGA Tour prize money payout

The 2024 The RSM Classic prize money payout is from the $7.6 million purse, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at Sea Island Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the The RSM Classic prize pool is at $1,368,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $828,400 in PGA Tour prize money today. The The RSM Classic prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The The RSM Classic field is headed by Maverick McNealy, Vince Whaley, Daniel Berger and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard features a wide variety of players who could win on Sunday.

This tournament started with 1pla6 yers, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 players and ties. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 The RSM Classic from the correct 2024 The RSM Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7 FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. Amateur Luke Clanton made the cut and won't be paid for his finish.

The 2024 The RSM Classic prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as has been the practice for all fall events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 39 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the first two mainland 2025 Signature events.

2024 The RSM Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout