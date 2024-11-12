2025 DP World Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2025 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the schedule that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.
The most significant changes to the schedule are the creation of different seven different blocks of the schedule. There are five separate "swings" in the schedule: Opening, International, Asian, European and Closing. The other two portions of the schedule are the Closing Nine and the DP World Tour playoffs, a two-event slate that will determine the Race to Dubai champion.
At the end of each swing, the top five players in Race to Dubai points from that stretch will get a share of a $1 million bonus pool.
The idea behind the schedule is to create incentives to continue playing on the DP World Tour through particular stretches of the year.
The swings are:
- Opening Swing -- BMW Australian PGA Championship through AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open (November-December)
- International Swing -- Team Cup through Joburg Open (January - March 9)
- Asian Swing -- Porsche Singapore Classic through TBA Asian Event (March 20 - April)
- European Swing -- Turkish Open through BMW International Open (May through July 6)
- Closing Swing -- Genesis Scottish Open through Danish Golf Championship (July 10 through August 17)
- The Back 9 -- Betfred British Masters through Genesis Championship (August 21 trough October)
2025 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|WINNER
|RESULTS
|Nov. 21-24
|BMW Australian PGA Championship
|Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia
|AUD 2,000,000
|Nov. 28 - Dec. 1
|ISPS Handa Australian Open
|Kingston Heath GC and Victoria GC, Melbourne, Australia
|AUD 1,700,000
|Dec. 5-8
|Nedbank Golf Challenge
|Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
|$6,000,000
|Dec. 12-15
|Alfred Dunhill Championship
|Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa
|€1,500,000
|Dec. 19-22/td>
|AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
|Heritage-La Reserve GC, Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius
|$1,500,000
|Jan. 10-12
|Team Cup
|Abu Dhabi Golf Resort, Abu Dhabi, UAE
|N/A
|Jan. 16-19
|Hero Dubai Desert Classic
|Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE
|$9,000,000
|Jan. 23-26
|Ras al Khaimah Championship
|Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, UAE
|$2,500,000
|
|Jan. 30 - Feb. 2
|Bahrain Championship
|Royal GC, Bahrain
|$2,500,000
|Feb. 6-9
|Middle East Event
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb. 20-23
|Magical Kenya Open
|Muthaiga CC, Nairobi, Kenya
|$2,500,000
|Feb. 27 - March 2
|Investec South African Open Championship
|Durban CC, Durban, South Africa
|$1,500,000
|March 6-9
|Joburg Open
|Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
|ZAR 20,500,000
|March 20-23
|Porsche Singapore Classic
|Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
|$2,500,000
|March 27-30
|Hero Indian Open
|TBA
|$2,250,000
|Apr. 10-13
|The Masters
|Augusta National GC, Augusta, GA, USA
|TBA
|
|April 17-20
|Volvo China Open
|TBA, China
|$2,500,000
|Apr. 24-27
|Asian Event
|TBA
|TBA
|May 8-11
|Turish Open
|Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey
|$2,700,000
|May 15-18
|PGA Championship
|Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC, USA
|TBA
|May 22-25
|Soudal Open
|Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium
|$2,500,000
|May 29 - June 1
|Austrian Alpine Open pres. by Salzburgerland
|Gut Altentann GC, Salzburg, Austria
|$2,000,000
|May 29 - June 1
|KLM Open
|The International, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
|$2,500,000
|June 12-15
|U.S. Open
|Oakmont CC, Oakmont, PA, USA
|TBA
|June 26-29
|Italian Open
|Argentario GC, Porto Ecole, Tuscany, Italy
|$3,000,000
|July 3-6
|BMW International Open
|Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
|$2,500,000
|July 10-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|$9,000,000
|July 10-13
|ISCO Championship
|Hurstbourne CC, Louisville, KY, USA
|$4,000,000
|July 17-20
|The Open Championship
|Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
|TBA
|July 17-20
|Barracuda Championship
|Tahoe Mt. Club, Truckee, CA, USA
|$4,000,000
|Aug. 7-10
|D+D Real Czech Masters
|TBA, Czech Republic
|$2,500,000
|Aug. 14-17
|Danish Golf Championship
|Fureso Golf Club, Copenhagen, Denmark
|$2,500,000
|Aug. 21-24
|Betfred British Masters
|The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
|$3,500,000
|Aug. 28-31
|Omega European Masters
|Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
|$3,250,000
|Sept. 4-7
|Amgen Irish Open
|The K Club, Staffan, Kildare, Ireland
|$6,000,000
|Sept. 11-14
|BMW PGA Championship
|Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
|$9,000,000
|Sept. 18-21
|FedEx Open de France
|Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, Paris, France
|$3,250,000
|Sept. 26-28
|Ryder Cup
|Bethpage State Park (Black Course), Farmingdale, NY, USA
|N/A
|Oct. 2-5
|Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
|Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland
|$5,000,000
|Oct. 9-12
|Acciona Open de España
|Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
|$3,250,000
|Oct. 16-19
|Back 9 Event
|TBA
|TBA
|Oct. 23-26
|Genesis Championship
|TBA, South Korea
|$4,000,000
|Nov. 6-9
|Abu Dhabi Championship
|Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE
|$9,000,000
|Nov. 13-16
|DP World Tour Championship Dubai
|Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE
|$10,000,000