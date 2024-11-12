2025 DP World Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues
CMC European Tour

2025 DP World Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

November 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the Third Round on Day Four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)


The 2025 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the schedule that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are the creation of different seven different blocks of the schedule. There are five separate "swings" in the schedule: Opening, International, Asian, European and Closing. The other two portions of the schedule are the Closing Nine and the DP World Tour playoffs, a two-event slate that will determine the Race to Dubai champion.

At the end of each swing, the top five players in Race to Dubai points from that stretch will get a share of a $1 million bonus pool.

The idea behind the schedule is to create incentives to continue playing on the DP World Tour through particular stretches of the year.

The swings are:

  • Opening Swing -- BMW Australian PGA Championship through AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open (November-December)
  • International Swing -- Team Cup through Joburg Open (January - March 9)
  • Asian Swing -- Porsche Singapore Classic through TBA Asian Event (March 20 - April)
  • European Swing -- Turkish Open through BMW International Open (May through July 6)
  • Closing Swing -- Genesis Scottish Open through Danish Golf Championship (July 10 through August 17)
  • The Back 9 -- Betfred British Masters through Genesis Championship (August 21 trough October)

2025 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE WINNER RESULTS
Nov. 21-24 BMW Australian PGA Championship Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia AUD 2,000,000
Nov. 28 - Dec. 1 ISPS Handa Australian Open Kingston Heath GC and Victoria GC, Melbourne, Australia AUD 1,700,000
Dec. 5-8 Nedbank Golf Challenge Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa $6,000,000
Dec. 12-15 Alfred Dunhill Championship Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa €1,500,000
Dec. 19-22/td>

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Heritage-La Reserve GC, Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius $1,500,000
Jan. 10-12 Team Cup Abu Dhabi Golf Resort, Abu Dhabi, UAE N/A
Jan. 16-19 Hero Dubai Desert Classic Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE $9,000,000
Jan. 23-26 Ras al Khaimah Championship Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, UAE $2,500,000
Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 Bahrain Championship Royal GC, Bahrain $2,500,000
Feb. 6-9 Middle East Event TBA TBA
Feb. 20-23 Magical Kenya Open Muthaiga CC, Nairobi, Kenya $2,500,000
Feb. 27 - March 2 Investec South African Open Championship Durban CC, Durban, South Africa $1,500,000
March 6-9 Joburg Open Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa ZAR 20,500,000
March 20-23 Porsche Singapore Classic Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore $2,500,000
March 27-30 Hero Indian Open TBA $2,250,000
Apr. 10-13 The Masters Augusta National GC, Augusta, GA, USA TBA
April 17-20 Volvo China Open TBA, China $2,500,000
Apr. 24-27 Asian Event TBA TBA
May 8-11 Turish Open Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey $2,700,000
May 15-18 PGA Championship Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC, USA TBA
May 22-25 Soudal Open Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium $2,500,000
May 29 - June 1 Austrian Alpine Open pres. by Salzburgerland Gut Altentann GC, Salzburg, Austria $2,000,000
May 29 - June 1 KLM Open The International, Amsterdam, The Netherlands $2,500,000
June 12-15 U.S. Open Oakmont CC, Oakmont, PA, USA TBA
June 26-29 Italian Open Argentario GC, Porto Ecole, Tuscany, Italy $3,000,000
July 3-6 BMW International Open Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany $2,500,000
July 10-13 Genesis Scottish Open The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland $9,000,000
July 10-13 ISCO Championship Hurstbourne CC, Louisville, KY, USA $4,000,000
July 17-20 The Open Championship Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland TBA
July 17-20 Barracuda Championship Tahoe Mt. Club, Truckee, CA, USA $4,000,000
Aug. 7-10 D+D Real Czech Masters TBA, Czech Republic $2,500,000
Aug. 14-17 Danish Golf Championship Fureso Golf Club, Copenhagen, Denmark $2,500,000
Aug. 21-24 Betfred British Masters The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England $3,500,000
Aug. 28-31 Omega European Masters Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland $3,250,000
Sept. 4-7 Amgen Irish Open The K Club, Staffan, Kildare, Ireland $6,000,000
Sept. 11-14 BMW PGA Championship Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England $9,000,000
Sept. 18-21 FedEx Open de France Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, Paris, France $3,250,000
Sept. 26-28 Ryder Cup Bethpage State Park (Black Course), Farmingdale, NY, USA N/A
Oct. 2-5 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland $5,000,000
Oct. 9-12 Acciona Open de España Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain $3,250,000
Oct. 16-19 Back 9 Event TBA TBA
Oct. 23-26 Genesis Championship TBA, South Korea $4,000,000
Nov. 6-9 Abu Dhabi Championship Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE $9,000,000
Nov. 13-16 DP World Tour Championship Dubai Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE $10,000,000

