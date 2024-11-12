2025 DP World Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2025 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule has been announced, with a significant overhaul to the schedule that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are the creation of different seven different blocks of the schedule. There are five separate "swings" in the schedule: Opening, International, Asian, European and Closing. The other two portions of the schedule are the Closing Nine and the DP World Tour playoffs, a two-event slate that will determine the Race to Dubai champion.

At the end of each swing, the top five players in Race to Dubai points from that stretch will get a share of a $1 million bonus pool.

The idea behind the schedule is to create incentives to continue playing on the DP World Tour through particular stretches of the year.

The swings are:

Opening Swing -- BMW Australian PGA Championship through AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open (November-December)

International Swing -- Team Cup through Joburg Open (January - March 9)

Asian Swing -- Porsche Singapore Classic through TBA Asian Event (March 20 - April)

European Swing -- Turkish Open through BMW International Open (May through July 6)

Closing Swing -- Genesis Scottish Open through Danish Golf Championship (July 10 through August 17)

The Back 9 -- Betfred British Masters through Genesis Championship (August 21 trough October)

2025 DP World Tour (European Tour) schedule