2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's BMW Australian PGA field is set for this event, played at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

The BMW Australian PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith, Jason Day, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australiasia in the kickoff event for the 2024-2025 DP World Tour schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a co-sanctioned tournament on the 2024-2025 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a AUD $2,000,000 purse, with two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship field

RANK PLAYER Bjorn Akesson Louis Albertse Kiradech Aphibarnrat Josh Armstrong Angel Ayora Nathan Barbieri Lachlan Barker Haydn Barron Austin Bautista Braden Becker Fred Biondi Adam Bland Adam Brady Darcy Brereton William Bruyeres Jack Buchanan Rafa Cabrera Bello Phoenix Campbell Andrew Campbell Ivan Cantero Jak Carter Filippo Celli Max Charles Todd Clements Brett Coletta Nicolas Colsaerts Chris Crabtree Cory Crawford Quinnton Croker Harrison Crowe Wil Daibarra Cameron Davis Jason Day Jannik De Bruyn Cristobal del Solar Wenyi Ding Louis Dobbelaar Matthew Docking Jordan Doull Tyler Duncan Samuel Eaves Ben Eccles Manuel Elvira Jens Fahrbring Lawry Flynn Alexander George Frances Daniel Gale Sebastian Garcia Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Josh Geary James Gibellini Joel Girrbach Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen Ricardo Gouveia Joshua Greer Matthew Griffin Jordan Gumberg Andreas Halvorsen Justin Harding Tim Hart Simon Hawkes Lucas Herbert Harry Higgs Daniel Hillier Hayden Hopewell Tom Power Horan Inhoi Hur Gary Hurley James Hydes Denzel Ieremia Cameron John Ryggs Johnston Sam Jones Andrew Kelly Minkyu Kim Bradley Kivimets Jeongweon Ko Kazuma Kobori Corey Lamb David Law Min Woo Lee Marc Leishman Oliver Lindell Daniel List Peter Lonard Curtis Luck James Marchesani Andrew Martin Kade McBride Connor McKinney Jake McLeod James Mee Kyle Michel David Micheluzzi Matthew Millar James Morrison Joel Moscatel Kerry Mountcastle Jack Munro Siddharth Nadimpalli Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Lukas Nemecz Geoff Ogilvy Jacob Skov Oleson Nathan Page Rod Pampling Dimitrios Papadatos Renato Paratore John Parry Yannik Paul Ryan Peake Marco Penge Victor Perez Aaron Pike Pierre Pineau Aldrich Potgieter Blake Proverbs Tapio Pulkkanen Anthony Quayle Richie Ramsay Brett Rankin Kristoffer Reitan Brett Rumford Jamie Rutherford Adrien Saddier Matias Sanchez Freddy Schott Jason Scrivener John Senden Jack Senior Corey Shaun Todd Sinnott Cameron Smith Jordan Smith Elvis Smylie Matthew Southgate Lincoln Tighe Ryan van Velzen Nick Voke Nicolai von Dellingshausen Ben Wharton Gunner Wiebe Robin Williams Blake Windred Tyler Wood Christopher Wood Michael Wright Ashun Wu Josh Younger Jordan Zunic

