2024 The Annika driven by Gainbridge money: Purse, winner's share, updated LPGA Tour prize money payout
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 The Annika driven by Gainbridge money: Purse, winner’s share, updated LPGA Tour prize money payout

November 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Nelly Korda


The 2024 The Annika prize money payout is from the $3.25 million purse, with 72 professional players who complete four rounds at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the The Annika prize pool is at $562,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $347,173. The Annika prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The The Annika field is headed by Nelly Korda, Charley Hull and more.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the field is paid for the week.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7
FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 The Annika from the correct 2024 The Annika full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a standard event.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 The Annika prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $562,500
2 $347,173
3 $251,850
4 $194,824
5 $156,812
6 $128,301
7 $107,394
8 $94,089
9 $84,585
10 $76,980
11 $71,276
12 $66,525
13 $62,342
14 $58,543
15 $55,121
16 $52,080
17 $49,421
18 $47,139
19 $45,238
20 $43,716
21 $42,197
22 $40,676
23 $39,156
24 $37,635
25 $36,304
26 $34,976
27 $33,643
28 $32,312
29 $30,984
30 $29,841
31 $28,701
32 $27,559
33 $26,419
34 $25,279
35 $24,330
36 $23,379
37 $22,431
38 $21,478
39 $20,526
40 $19,768
41 $19,007
42 $18,249
43 $17,486
44 $16,727
45 $16,157
46 $15,585
47 $15,015
48 $14,445
49 $13,875
50 $13,305
51 $12,926
52 $12,544
53 $12,163
54 $11,786
55 $11,404
56 $11,023
57 $10,646
58 $10,264
59 $9,885
60 $9,504
61 $9,315
62 $9,122
63 $8,934
64 $8,745
65 $8,552
66 $8,364
67 $8,175
68 $7,982
69 $7,794
70 $7,605
71 $7,509
72 $7,412

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.