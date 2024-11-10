2024 The Annika driven by Gainbridge field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 The Annika field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, from November 14-17, 2024.

The Annika field is headlined by the likes of Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the LPGA Tour's return to Florida for the last two events of the year.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the Sunshine State as a two-event closing stretch.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7 FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with a few names available to fill in if needed. The first two alternates are Sophia Popov and Angela Stanford.

The field will be playing for a $3.25 million purse, with 34 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 The Annika field

PLAYER Marina Alex Narin An Dottie Ardina Celine Borge Celine Boutier Ashleigh Buhai Jennifer Chang Ssu-Chia Cheng Hye-Jin Choi Robyn Choi Carlota Ciganda Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Olivia Cowan Perrine Delacour Amanda Doherty Gemma Dryburgh Lindy Duncan Nicole Broch Estrup Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ally Ewing Maria Fassi Isabella Fierro Alexandra Forsterling Sofia Garcia Kristen Gillman Linn Grant Hannah Green Savannah Grewal Georgia Hall Lauren Hartlage Nasa Hataoka Esther Henseleit Wei-Ling Hsu Charley Hull Jin Hee Im Mone Inami Caroline Inglis Hyo Joon Jang Jiwon Jeon Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Haeji Kang Minji Kang Minami Katsu Gurleen Kaur Megan Khang A Lim Kim Auston Kim Hyo Joo Kim Sei Young Kim Frida Kinhult Cheyenne Knight Lydia Ko Nelly Korda Rachel Kuehn Jennifer Kupcho Stephanie Kyriacou Andrea Lee Mi Hyang Lee Minjee Lee Somi Lee Jeongeun Lee5 Jeongeun Lee6 Lucy Li Brittany Lincicome Mary Liu Ruixin Liu Yan Liu Yu Liu Gaby Lopez Polly Mack Nanna Koerstz Madsen Leona Maguire Caroline Masson Wichanee Meechai Morgane Metraux Azahara Munoz Malia Nam Hira Naveed Yuna Nishimura Anna Nordqvist Ryann O'Toole Bianca Pagdanganan Alexa Pano Kaitlyn Papp Budde Yue Ren Paula Reto Gabriela Ruffels Louise Rydqvist Haeran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Mao Saigo Yuka Saso Sarah Schmelzel Alena Sharp Hinako Shibuno Maja Stark Linnea Strom Yu Jin Sung Jasmine Suwannapura Elizabeth Szokol Bailey Tardy Patty Tavatanakit Lexi Thompson Albane Valenzuela Lilia Vu Chanettee Wannasaen Dewi Weber Jing Yan Amy Yang Angel Yin Ruoning Yin Xiaowen Yin Yuri Yoshida Arpichaya Yubol Liqi Zeng Rose Zhang Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 The Annika field