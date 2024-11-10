2024 The Annika driven by Gainbridge field: LPGA Tour players, rankings
2024 The Annika driven by Gainbridge field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

November 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Nelly Korda


The 2024 The Annika field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, from November 14-17, 2024.

The Annika field is headlined by the likes of Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the LPGA Tour's return to Florida for the last two events of the year.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the Sunshine State as a two-event closing stretch.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with a few names available to fill in if needed. The first two alternates are Sophia Popov and Angela Stanford.

The field will be playing for a $3.25 million purse, with 34 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 The Annika field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Narin An
Dottie Ardina
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Ashleigh Buhai
Jennifer Chang
Ssu-Chia Cheng
Hye-Jin Choi
Robyn Choi
Carlota Ciganda
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Olivia Cowan
Perrine Delacour
Amanda Doherty
Gemma Dryburgh
Lindy Duncan
Nicole Broch Estrup
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Ally Ewing
Maria Fassi
Isabella Fierro
Alexandra Forsterling
Sofia Garcia
Kristen Gillman
Linn Grant
Hannah Green
Savannah Grewal
Georgia Hall
Lauren Hartlage
Nasa Hataoka
Esther Henseleit
Wei-Ling Hsu
Charley Hull
Jin Hee Im
Mone Inami
Caroline Inglis
Hyo Joon Jang
Jiwon Jeon
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Haeji Kang
Minji Kang
Minami Katsu
Gurleen Kaur
Megan Khang
A Lim Kim
Auston Kim
Hyo Joo Kim
Sei Young Kim
Frida Kinhult
Cheyenne Knight
Lydia Ko
Nelly Korda
Rachel Kuehn
Jennifer Kupcho
Stephanie Kyriacou
Andrea Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
Minjee Lee
Somi Lee
Jeongeun Lee5
Jeongeun Lee6
Lucy Li
Brittany Lincicome
Mary Liu
Ruixin Liu
Yan Liu
Yu Liu
Gaby Lopez
Polly Mack
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Caroline Masson
Wichanee Meechai
Morgane Metraux
Azahara Munoz
Malia Nam
Hira Naveed
Yuna Nishimura
Anna Nordqvist
Ryann O'Toole
Bianca Pagdanganan
Alexa Pano
Kaitlyn Papp Budde
Yue Ren
Paula Reto
Gabriela Ruffels
Louise Rydqvist
Haeran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Mao Saigo
Yuka Saso
Sarah Schmelzel
Alena Sharp
Hinako Shibuno
Maja Stark
Linnea Strom
Yu Jin Sung
Jasmine Suwannapura
Elizabeth Szokol
Bailey Tardy
Patty Tavatanakit
Lexi Thompson
Albane Valenzuela
Lilia Vu
Chanettee Wannasaen
Dewi Weber
Jing Yan
Amy Yang
Angel Yin
Ruoning Yin
Xiaowen Yin
Yuri Yoshida
Arpichaya Yubol
Liqi Zeng
Rose Zhang
Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 The Annika field

RANK PLAYER
1 Nelly Korda
2 Lilia Vu
3 Ruoning Yin
4 Lydia Ko
5 Hannah Green
6 Haeran Ryu
8 Celine Boutier
11 Amy Yang
12 Rose Zhang
13 Charley Hull
15 Lauren Coughlin
16 Yuka Saso
17 Minjee Lee
19 Ally Ewing
20 Hyojoo Kim
22 Megan Khang
23 Patty Tavatanakit
24 Maja Stark
28 Linn Grant
30 Esther Henseleit
31 Angel Yin
32 Nasa Hataoka
33 Mao Saigo
34 Allisen Corpuz
37 Jin Hee Im
38 Sei Young Kim
40 Chanettee Wannasaen
41 Su Ji Kim
42 Carlota Ciganda
44 Ariya Jutanugarn
45 Hye Jin Choi
46 Leona Maguire
49 Gabriela Ruffels
50 Lexi Thompson

