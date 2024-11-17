2024 The Annika driven by Gainbridge final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 The Annika driven by Gainbridge final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

November 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Nelly Korda


The 2024 The Annika final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Korda won for the seventh time in this LPGA Tour season, beating Charley Hull, Jin Hee Im and Weiwei Zhang by three shots on 14-under 266. Korda finished the tournament with conseuctive 67s to win for the 15th time in her LPGA Tour career.

Rose Zhang and Linn Grant finished in a share of fifth place in the final full-field event of the season.

Korda won the $487,500 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

The Annika recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the 34th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for another time after an incredible run earlier in the year.

By winning the event, Korda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 72 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season. One amateur made the cut.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule concludes next week with the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

2024 The Annika final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Nelly Korda -14 66 66 67 67 266 $487,500
T2 Jin Hee Im -11 68 65 68 68 269 $229,909
T2 Weiwei Zhang -11 70 67 62 70 269 $229,909
T2 Charley Hull -11 64 66 68 71 269 $229,909
T5 Linn Grant -10 69 67 68 66 270 $123,859
T5 Rose Zhang -10 67 68 68 67 270 $123,859
7 Wichanee Meechai -9 67 66 68 70 271 $93,307
T8 Megan Khang -8 68 72 67 65 272 $68,370
T8 Celine Boutier -8 68 70 67 67 272 $68,370
T8 Hyo Joon Jang -8 69 68 67 68 272 $68,370
T8 Bailey Tardy -8 69 67 67 69 272 $68,370
T8 Olivia Cowan -8 71 66 65 70 272 $68,370
13 Lauren Coughlin -7 72 67 67 67 273 $54,166
T14 Allisen Corpuz -6 69 66 71 68 274 $44,534
T14 Sei Young Kim -6 67 68 71 68 274 $44,534
T14 Lydia Ko -6 71 69 65 69 274 $44,534
T14 Minjee Lee -6 66 69 69 70 274 $44,534
T14 Carlota Ciganda -6 66 69 69 70 274 $44,534
T14 Minami Katsu -6 70 66 67 71 274 $44,534
T20 Ruoning Yin -5 68 72 67 68 275 $35,341
T20 Bianca Pagdanganan -5 70 67 69 69 275 $35,341
T20 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -5 67 70 69 69 275 $35,341
T20 Haeran Ryu -5 71 70 64 70 275 $35,341
T20 Mi Hyang Lee -5 65 68 72 70 275 $35,341
T25 Esther Henseleit -4 69 72 68 67 276 $29,809
T25 Auston Kim -4 74 64 68 70 276 $29,809
T25 Nasa Hataoka -4 68 67 70 71 276 $29,809
T25 Alexa Pano -4 69 64 72 71 276 $29,809
T29 Hye-Jin Choi -3 72 68 71 66 277 $25,928
T29 Ally Ewing -3 70 67 70 70 277 $25,928
T29 Albane Valenzuela -3 69 71 64 73 277 $25,928
T32 Gabriela Ruffels -2 68 69 71 70 278 $23,450
T32 Gaby Lopez -2 69 66 68 75 278 $23,450
T34 Nicole Broch Estrup -1 69 71 72 67 279 $18,772
T34 Patty Tavatanakit -1 70 70 70 69 279 $18,772
T34 Jasmine Suwannapura -1 71 68 71 69 279 $18,772
T34 Elizabeth Szokol -1 67 72 71 69 279 $18,772
T34 Lindy Duncan -1 70 69 69 71 279 $18,772
T34 Amanda Doherty -1 68 70 70 71 279 $18,772
T34 A Lim Kim -1 67 69 72 71 279 $18,772
T34 Hinako Shibuno -1 70 70 65 74 279 $18,772
T34 Lilia Vu -1 69 69 66 75 279 $18,772
T43 Sarah Schmelzel E 70 71 71 68 280 $14,070
T43 Amy Yang E 68 69 73 70 280 $14,070
T43 Alena Sharp E 69 66 73 72 280 $14,070
T43 Jiwon Jeon E 64 74 69 73 280 $14,070
T43 Celine Borge E 66 71 69 74 280 $14,070
T48 Jeongeun Lee5 1 69 67 75 70 281 $12,055
T48 Ariya Jutanugarn 1 67 70 72 72 281 $12,055
T48 Savannah Katarina Grewal 1 70 71 66 74 281 $12,055
T51 Georgia Hall 2 71 69 72 70 282 $11,065
T51 Brittany Lincicome 2 70 69 69 74 282 $11,065
T53 Jing Yan 3 67 73 71 72 283 $10,404
T53 Rachel S Kuehn 3 71 70 69 73 283 $10,404
T55 Malia Nam 4 70 71 72 71 284 $9,413
T55 Gemma Dryburgh 4 65 73 74 72 284 $9,413
T55 Anna Nordqvist 4 70 70 70 74 284 $9,413
T55 Arpichaya Yubol 4 69 65 74 76 284 $9,413
T59 Cheyenne Knight 6 66 75 76 69 286 $8,126
T59 Kaitlyn Papp Budde 6 68 71 75 72 286 $8,126
T59 Yan Liu 6 69 70 74 73 286 $8,126
T59 Sofia Garcia 6 70 71 70 75 286 $8,126
T59 Gurleen Kaur 6 67 70 74 75 286 $8,126
T64 Mary Liu 7 71 70 72 74 287 $7,432
T64 Caroline Masson 7 70 68 75 74 287 $7,432
T64 Dewi Weber 7 68 72 72 75 287 $7,432
T67 Chanettee Wannasaen 8 75 64 74 75 288 $7,102
T67 Louise Rydqvist (a) 8 69 70 73 76 288 $0
T69 Lucy Li 11 71 70 76 74 291 $6,853
T69 Hira Naveed 11 72 69 73 77 291 $6,853
71 Jeongeun Lee6 12 67 69 77 79 292 $6,607
72 Jennifer Chang 13 68 72 75 78 293 $6,525

