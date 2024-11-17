2024 The Annika driven by Gainbridge final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 The Annika final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Korda won for the seventh time in this LPGA Tour season, beating Charley Hull, Jin Hee Im and Weiwei Zhang by three shots on 14-under 266. Korda finished the tournament with conseuctive 67s to win for the 15th time in her LPGA Tour career.

Rose Zhang and Linn Grant finished in a share of fifth place in the final full-field event of the season.

Korda won the $487,500 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

The Annika recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the 34th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for another time after an incredible run earlier in the year.

By winning the event, Korda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 72 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season. One amateur made the cut.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule concludes next week with the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

2024 The Annika final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

