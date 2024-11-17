2024 DP World Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

McIlroy won on the DP World Tour to close the season, clinching the season-long points race with a two-shot win over Rasmus Hojgaard on 15-under 273.

A final-round 69 by McIlroy was good enough to win the season-ending event, and he beat Shane Lowry, Antoine Rozner and Adam Scott by four shots.

McIlroy won the $3,000,000 winner's share of the $10,000,000 purse.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7 FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

McIlroy also won the $2,000,000 winner's share of the $6 million Race to Dubai bonus pool for the season-longn points race.

DP World Tour Championship recap notes

McIlroy earned 2,000 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race concluding for 2023-2024. He also earned 26.5 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was not a 36-hole cut, with 50 of 50 starting players finishing the event in the 44th completed event of the season.

The 2024 European Tour schedule has concluded.

2024 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details