2024 DP World Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

November 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)


The 2024 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

McIlroy won on the DP World Tour to close the season, clinching the season-long points race with a two-shot win over Rasmus Hojgaard on 15-under 273.

A final-round 69 by McIlroy was good enough to win the season-ending event, and he beat Shane Lowry, Antoine Rozner and Adam Scott by four shots.

McIlroy won the $3,000,000 winner's share of the $10,000,000 purse.

McIlroy also won the $2,000,000 winner's share of the $6 million Race to Dubai bonus pool for the season-longn points race.

DP World Tour Championship recap notes

McIlroy earned 2,000 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race concluding for 2023-2024. He also earned 26.5 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was not a 36-hole cut, with 50 of 50 starting players finishing the event in the 44th completed event of the season.

The 2024 European Tour schedule has concluded.

2024 DP World Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

1 Rory Mcilroy -15 67 69 68 69 273 €2,842,443.00
2 Rasmus Højgaard -13 71 67 66 71 275 €1,203,300.87
T3 Shane Lowry -11 71 67 71 68 277 €525,220.30
T3 Antoine Rozner -11 70 65 69 73 277 €525,220.30
T3 Adam Scott -11 69 71 69 68 277 €525,220.30
6 Tyrrell Hatton -10 67 69 71 71 278 €299,404.00
T7 Robert Macintyre -9 72 68 69 70 279 €198,615.70
T7 Keita Nakajima -9 69 69 70 71 279 €198,615.70
T7 Joaquin Niemann -9 70 67 69 73 279 €198,615.70
T7 Jesper Svensson -9 71 67 68 73 279 €198,615.70
T11 Tom Mckibbin -8 71 70 67 72 280 €135,489.78
T11 Matt Wallace -8 69 70 70 71 280 €135,489.78
13 Adrian Otaegui -7 71 69 70 71 281 €121,277.57
T14 Sam Bairstow -6 70 73 69 70 282 €110,855.28
T14 Laurie Canter -6 74 68 68 72 282 €110,855.28
T16 Tommy Fleetwood -5 71 68 75 69 283 €99,722.38
T16 Johannes Veerman -5 71 72 71 69 283 €99,722.38
T16 Paul Waring -5 68 71 71 73 283 €99,722.38
T19 Jorge Campillo -4 71 69 74 70 284 €85,178.54
T19 Ewen Ferguson -4 72 74 68 70 284 €85,178.54
T19 Romain Langasque -4 71 71 73 69 284 €85,178.54
T19 Guido Migliozzi -4 72 70 71 71 284 €85,178.54
T19 Jordan Smith -4 71 73 70 70 284 €85,178.54
T24 Alex Fitzpatrick -3 69 72 74 70 285 €74,732.56
T24 Min Woo Lee -3 70 72 73 70 285 €74,732.56
T24 Thorbjørn Olesen -3 70 75 70 70 285 €74,732.56
T24 Andy Sullivan -3 73 74 71 67 285 €74,732.56
T28 Rikuya Hoshino -2 69 73 72 72 286 €68,337.07
T28 Darius Van Driel -2 70 71 73 72 286 €68,337.07
T30 Ugo Coussaud -1 72 69 70 76 287 €61,941.57
T30 Thriston Lawrence -1 73 71 68 75 287 €61,941.57
T30 Matteo Manassero -1 70 77 69 71 287 €61,941.57
T30 Adrian Meronk -1 70 73 73 71 287 €61,941.57
T34 Nacho Elvira E 70 72 73 73 288 €51,637.71
T34 Julien Guerrier E 76 71 70 71 288 €51,637.71
T34 Matthew Jordan E 75 70 73 70 288 €51,637.71
T34 Frederic Lacroix E 72 72 71 73 288 €51,637.71
T34 Yannik Paul E 73 70 72 73 288 €51,637.71
T34 Justin Rose E 74 69 74 71 288 €51,637.71
T40 Joe Dean 1 77 68 72 72 289 €45,242.22
T40 Niklas Norgaard 1 69 74 69 77 289 €45,242.22
42 Sebastian Söderberg 2 77 72 70 71 290 €43,110.39
43 Daniel Brown 3 75 68 73 75 291 €41,689.16
44 David Ravetto 4 78 72 75 67 292 €40,267.94
45 Francesco Laporta 7 72 75 70 78 295 €38,846.72
46 Dan Bradbury 8 74 75 76 71 296 €37,425.50
47 Billy Horschel 9 69 72 77 79 297 €36,004.28
48 Angel Hidalgo 10 74 75 75 74 298 €34,583.06
T49 Aaron Cockerill 11 77 74 71 77 299 €32,451.22
T49 Connor Syme 11 71 76 75 77 299 €32,451.22

