2024 DP World Tour Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated DP World Tour prize money payout

The 2024 DP World Tour Championship prize money payout is from the $10 million purse, with 50 professional players who complete four rounds at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the DP World Tour Championship prize pool is at $3,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,270,000. The DP World Tour Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

The DP World Tour Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Nicolai Hojgaard and more.

This tournament started with 50 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the DP World Tour Championship from the correct 2024 DP World Tour Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7 FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, but all qualifying players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2024 DP World Tour Championship prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut. However, there is no cut in this event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 2,000 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 26.7 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

At the end of this event, the winner of the season-long points race, the Race to Dubai, will win $2 million separate from the tournament. The top 10 players in the standings earn a share of the $6 million bonus pool.

2024 DP World Tour Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout