2024 DP World Tour Championship purse, winner’s share, DP World Tour prize money payout

The 2024 DP World Tour Championship purse is $10 million, with the winner's share at $3,000,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 DP World Tour Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood, as well as more of the world's best players.

The DP World Tour Championship is the 44th event of the year on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The event is played at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 26.7 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 12,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 2,000 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top 10 players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2024 DP World Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout