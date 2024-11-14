2024 DP World Tour Championship purse, winner's share, DP World Tour prize money payout
CMC European Tour

2024 DP World Tour Championship purse, winner’s share, DP World Tour prize money payout

November 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Tyrrell Hatton


The 2024 DP World Tour Championship purse is $10 million, with the winner's share at $3,000,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 DP World Tour Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood, as well as more of the world's best players.

The DP World Tour Championship is the 44th event of the year on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The event is played at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 26.7 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 12,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 2,000 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top 10 players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2024 DP World Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,000,000
2 $1,270,000
3 $820,000
4 $470,000
5 $373,000
6 $316,000
7 $261,000
8 $224,000
9 $186,500
10 $167,000
11 $149,000
12 $137,000
13 $128,000
14 $120,000
15 $114,000
16 $109,750
17 $105,250
18 $100,750
19 $96,250
20 $92,500
21 $89,500
22 $86,750
23 $84,500
24 $82,250
25 $80,000
26 $77,750
27 $75,500
28 $73,250
29 $71,000
30 $68,750
31 $66,500
32 $64,250
33 $62,000
34 $59,750
35 $57,500
36 $55,250
37 $53,000
38 $51,500
39 $50,000
40 $48,500
41 $47,000
42 $45,500
43 $44,000
44 $42,500
45 $41,000
46 $39,500
47 $38,000
48 $36,500
49 $35,000
50 $33,500

