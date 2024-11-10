2024 DP World Tour Championship field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 DP World Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The DP World Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and more.

This is set to be a 50-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the first of two events that make up the new DP World Tour playoffs. The top 50 players in the Race to Dubai points list are invited to play, based on the standings after the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Not every qualifying player is required to play.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being the second of two playoff tournaments on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7 FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $10,000,000 purse, with as many as 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 DP World Tour Championship field

RANK PLAYER POINTS 1 Rory Mcilroy 4997.66 2 Thriston Lawrence 3212.64 3 Rasmus Højgaard 2684.05 4 Billy Horschel 2480 5 Paul Waring 2467.67 6 Tyrrell Hatton 2376.74 7 Tommy Fleetwood 2318.71 8 Niklas Norgaard 2193.53 9 Robert Macintyre 2082.3 10 Matteo Manassero 2064.68 11 Jesper Svensson 2030.44 12 Thorbjørn Olesen 1961.06 13 Rikuya Hoshino 1881.31 14 Matt Wallace 1868.03 15 Sebastian Söderberg 1788.75 16 Adam Scott 1753.84 17 Jordan Smith 1746.62 18 Tom Mckibbin 1684.25 19 Guido Migliozzi 1651.55 20 Romain Langasque 1633.39 21 Ludvig Åberg 1552.43 22 Julien Guerrier 1513.47 23 Antoine Rozner 1447.16 24 Angel Hidalgo 1430 25 Laurie Canter 1422.78 26 Jorge Campillo 1408.58 27 Dan Bradbury 1395.99 28 Frederic Lacroix 1387.69 29 Shane Lowry 1359.64 30 Justin Rose 1326.1 31 Ugo Coussaud 1304.21 32 Ewen Ferguson 1279.25 33 Joaquin Niemann 1266.08 34 Joe Dean 1247.29 35 Nacho Elvira 1236.7 36 Adrian Otaegui 1196.83 37 Matthew Jordan 1189.91 38 Jon Rahm 1169.99 39 Alex Fitzpatrick 1160.05 40 Sam Bairstow 1157.58 41 Daniel Brown 1153.81 42 Johannes Veerman 1144.8 43 Adrian Meronk 1127.6 44 Min Woo Lee 1102.28 45 Darius Van Driel 1086.34 46 Yannik Paul 1078.73 47 Keita Nakajima 1055.91 48 Andy Sullivan 1040.55 49 Aaron Cockerill 1030.74 50 David Ravetto 1013.23

Top 50 players in 2024 DP World Tour Championship field