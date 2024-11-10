2024 DP World Tour Championship field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 DP World Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The DP World Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and more.
This is set to be a 50-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the first of two events that make up the new DP World Tour playoffs. The top 50 players in the Race to Dubai points list are invited to play, based on the standings after the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Not every qualifying player is required to play.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being the second of two playoff tournaments on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $10,000,000 purse, with as many as 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 DP World Tour Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Rory Mcilroy
|4997.66
|2
|Thriston Lawrence
|3212.64
|3
|Rasmus Højgaard
|2684.05
|4
|Billy Horschel
|2480
|5
|Paul Waring
|2467.67
|6
|Tyrrell Hatton
|2376.74
|7
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2318.71
|8
|Niklas Norgaard
|2193.53
|
|9
|Robert Macintyre
|2082.3
|10
|Matteo Manassero
|2064.68
|11
|Jesper Svensson
|2030.44
|12
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|1961.06
|13
|Rikuya Hoshino
|1881.31
|14
|Matt Wallace
|1868.03
|15
|Sebastian Söderberg
|1788.75
|16
|Adam Scott
|1753.84
|
|17
|Jordan Smith
|1746.62
|18
|Tom Mckibbin
|1684.25
|19
|Guido Migliozzi
|1651.55
|20
|Romain Langasque
|1633.39
|21
|Ludvig Åberg
|1552.43
|22
|Julien Guerrier
|1513.47
|23
|Antoine Rozner
|1447.16
|24
|Angel Hidalgo
|1430
|25
|Laurie Canter
|1422.78
|26
|Jorge Campillo
|1408.58
|27
|Dan Bradbury
|1395.99
|28
|Frederic Lacroix
|1387.69
|29
|Shane Lowry
|1359.64
|30
|Justin Rose
|1326.1
|31
|Ugo Coussaud
|1304.21
|32
|Ewen Ferguson
|1279.25
|33
|Joaquin Niemann
|1266.08
|34
|Joe Dean
|1247.29
|35
|Nacho Elvira
|1236.7
|36
|Adrian Otaegui
|1196.83
|37
|Matthew Jordan
|1189.91
|38
|Jon Rahm
|1169.99
|39
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|1160.05
|40
|Sam Bairstow
|1157.58
|41
|Daniel Brown
|1153.81
|42
|Johannes Veerman
|1144.8
|43
|Adrian Meronk
|1127.6
|44
|Min Woo Lee
|1102.28
|45
|Darius Van Driel
|1086.34
|46
|Yannik Paul
|1078.73
|47
|Keita Nakajima
|1055.91
|48
|Andy Sullivan
|1040.55
|49
|Aaron Cockerill
|1030.74
|50
|David Ravetto
|1013.23
Top 50 players in 2024 DP World Tour Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|5
|Ludvig Aberg
|10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|14
|Jon Rahm
|16
|Robert MacIntyre
|17
|Billy Horschel
|20
|Tyrrell Hatton
|28
|Shane Lowry
|41
|Justin Rose
|44
|Min Woo Lee
|50
|Thriston Lawrence