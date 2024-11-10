2024 Lotte Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 Lotte Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

November 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
EWA BEACH, HAWAII - NOVEMBER 09: A Lim Kim of South Korea celebrates with the trophy after winning the LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei 2024 at Hoakalei Country Club on November 09, 2024 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)


The 2024 Lotte Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner A Lim Kim, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

Kim won for the first time in this LPGA Tour season, defeating Nataliya Guseva by two shots on 18-under 270 to earn the victory in the LPGA's Hawaiian event.

Guseva started the day a shot back and couldn't overcome early faltering, as she wound up losing to Kim by a shot in the Saturday final round as well to seal the margin.

Auston Kim finished alone in third place on 15-under total.

Kim won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Lotte Championship recap notes

Kim picks up the win in the 33rd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for another time after her US Women's Open triumph in 2020.

By winning the event, Kim earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 65 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 The Annika in Florida.

2024 Lotte Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 A Lim Kim -18 66 69 67 68 270 $450,000
2 Nataliya Guseva -16 68 67 68 69 272 $282,976
3 Auston Kim -15 71 66 69 67 273 $205,279
4 Nasa Hataoka -14 74 64 69 67 274 $158,800
T5 Yuri Yoshida -13 68 67 71 69 275 $116,196
T5 Ryann O'Toole -13 70 66 69 70 275 $116,196
7 Jin Young Ko -12 70 69 67 70 276 $87,534
8 Lindy Duncan -11 72 70 67 68 277 $76,690
T9 Hyo Joo Kim -10 70 69 70 69 278 $65,845
T9 Angel Yin -10 70 68 71 69 278 $65,845
T11 Gurleen Kaur -9 70 73 68 68 279 $52,713
T11 Ruixin Liu -9 67 68 75 69 279 $52,713
T11 Bianca Pagdanganan -9 67 75 67 70 279 $52,713
T11 Grace Kim -9 72 68 68 71 279 $52,713
T15 Somi Lee -8 72 72 68 68 280 $42,553
T15 Azahara Munoz -8 70 73 68 69 280 $42,553
T15 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -8 73 68 70 69 280 $42,553
T18 Brooke M. Henderson -7 70 71 72 68 281 $37,648
T18 Sofia Garcia -7 74 68 68 71 281 $37,648
T20 Gaby Lopez -6 72 70 71 69 282 $32,561
T20 Arpichaya Yubol -6 71 71 71 69 282 $32,561
T20 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard -6 74 68 69 71 282 $32,561
T20 Ayaka Furue -6 70 72 68 72 282 $32,561
T20 Perrine Delacour -6 67 72 71 72 282 $32,561
T20 Jeongeun Lee5 -6 69 71 67 75 282 $32,561
T26 Erika Hara * -5 73 69 72 69 283 $26,880
T26 Angela Stanford -5 73 70 69 71 283 $26,880
T26 Soyoung Lee * -5 71 70 70 72 283 $26,880
T26 Pavarisa Yoktuan -5 71 69 71 72 283 $26,880
T30 Paula Reto -4 70 74 72 68 284 $22,464
T30 Liqi Zeng -4 72 70 74 68 284 $22,464
T30 Amanda Doherty -4 70 72 72 70 284 $22,464
T30 Emily Kristine Pedersen -4 70 72 72 70 284 $22,464
T30 Pernilla Lindberg -4 71 70 73 70 284 $22,464
T35 Mao Saigo -3 74 70 73 68 285 $17,236
T35 Yan Liu -3 70 72 73 70 285 $17,236
T35 Aline Krauter -3 70 72 73 70 285 $17,236
T35 Kristen Gillman -3 71 71 71 72 285 $17,236
T35 Robyn Choi -3 70 72 71 72 285 $17,236
T35 Gina Kim -3 69 73 71 72 285 $17,236
T35 Youmin Hwang * -3 69 69 75 72 285 $17,236
T35 Ashleigh Buhai -3 70 71 67 77 285 $17,236
T43 Annie Park -2 74 68 74 70 286 $12,491
T43 Caroline Masson -2 70 74 71 71 286 $12,491
T43 Muni He -2 69 75 70 72 286 $12,491
T43 Sophia Schubert -2 71 72 71 72 286 $12,491
T43 Yuna Nishimura -2 69 75 69 73 286 $12,491
T43 Stephanie Kyriacou -2 70 73 70 73 286 $12,491
T43 Jasmine Suwannapura -2 69 72 72 73 286 $12,491
T43 Yue Ren -2 69 71 72 74 286 $12,491
T51 Yu-Sang Hou -1 70 74 73 70 287 $10,225
T51 Hye-Jin Choi -1 72 72 72 71 287 $10,225
T51 Sophia Popov -1 73 67 74 73 287 $10,225
T54 Yu Jin Sung E 72 70 76 70 288 $8,831
T54 Elizabeth Szokol E 71 73 73 71 288 $8,831
T54 Xiaowen Yin E 73 70 73 72 288 $8,831
T54 Olivia Cowan E 70 74 71 73 288 $8,831
T54 Frida Kinhult E 71 69 75 73 288 $8,831
T54 Savannah Katarina Grewal E 68 70 74 76 288 $8,831
T60 Kiira Riihijarvi 1 70 73 70 76 289 $7,670
T60 Polly Mack 1 67 71 74 77 289 $7,670
62 Georgia Hall 2 72 71 74 73 290 $7,436
63 Malia Nam 4 71 73 73 75 292 $7,282
T64 Morgane Metraux 6 73 70 76 75 294 $7,049
T64 Clariss Guce 6 69 72 76 77 294 $7,049

