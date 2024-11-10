2024 Lotte Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Lotte Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner A Lim Kim, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

Kim won for the first time in this LPGA Tour season, defeating Nataliya Guseva by two shots on 18-under 270 to earn the victory in the LPGA's Hawaiian event.

Guseva started the day a shot back and couldn't overcome early faltering, as she wound up losing to Kim by a shot in the Saturday final round as well to seal the margin.

Auston Kim finished alone in third place on 15-under total.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7 FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Kim won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Lotte Championship recap notes

Kim picks up the win in the 33rd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for another time after her US Women's Open triumph in 2020.

By winning the event, Kim earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 65 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 The Annika in Florida.

2024 Lotte Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details