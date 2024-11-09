2024 Lotte Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated LPGA Tour prize money payout
November 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Lotte Championship prize money payout is from the $3 million purse, with 65 professional players who complete three rounds at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Lotte Championship prize pool is at $450,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $282,977. The Lotte Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The Lotte Championship field is headed by Nataliya Guseva, A Lim Kim, Jin Young Ko and more.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the field is paid for the week.

The event finishes on a Saturday, which is rare on the LPGA Tour.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Lotte Championship from the correct 2024 Lotte Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a standard event.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Lotte Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $282,977
3 $205,279
4 $158,799
5 $127,815
6 $104,577
7 $87,535
8 $76,690
9 $68,943
10 $62,746
11 $58,097
12 $54,223
13 $50,815
14 $47,717
15 $44,928
16 $42,449
17 $40,282
18 $38,422
19 $36,873
20 $35,633
21 $34,395
22 $33,154
23 $31,917
24 $30,675
25 $29,592
26 $28,509
27 $27,422
28 $26,337
29 $25,253
30 $24,324
31 $23,393
32 $22,464
33 $21,535
34 $20,604
35 $19,831
36 $19,056
37 $18,283
38 $17,506
39 $16,731
40 $16,113
41 $15,494
42 $14,875
43 $14,253
44 $13,634
45 $13,169
46 $12,703
47 $12,238
48 $11,774
49 $11,309
50 $10,845
51 $10,536
52 $10,226
53 $9,914
54 $9,607
55 $9,295
56 $8,985
57 $8,676
58 $8,366
59 $8,057
60 $7,747
61 $7,593
62 $7,435
63 $7,282
64 $7,128
65 $6,970

