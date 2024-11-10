2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
CMC European Tour Featured

2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

November 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 10: Paul Waring of England poses with the trophy on the 18th green on day four of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024 at Yas Links Golf Course on November 10, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)


The 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Waring, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Waring won on the DP World Tour in dramatic fashion, making a birdie on the 71st hole to set up his two-shot victory over Tyrrell Hatton on 24-under 264.

Hatton finished alone in second place, while Rory McIlroy, Thorbjorn Olesen and Matt Wallace all finished tied for third place on 21-under total in the first of two playoff events on the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai.

Waring won the €1,419,771.15 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7
FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship recap notes

Waring earned 1,500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024. He also earned 30.5 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was not a 36-hole cut, with 69 of 70 starting players finishing the event in the 43rd completed event of the season.

The 2024 European Tour schedule concludes next week with the DP World Tour Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Paul Waring -24 64 61 73 66 264 €1,419,771.15
2 Tyrrell Hatton -22 64 68 70 64 266 €918,675.45
T3 Rory Mcilroy -21 67 67 69 64 267 €432,612.62
T3 Thorbjørn Olesen -21 63 67 71 66 267 €432,612.62
T3 Matt Wallace -21 67 65 72 63 267 €432,612.62
T6 Ugo Coussaud -20 68 64 70 66 268 €234,679.82
T6 Tommy Fleetwood -20 62 68 71 67 268 €234,679.82
T6 Thriston Lawrence -20 67 66 71 64 268 €234,679.82
T6 Waringtoine Rozner -20 73 65 67 63 268 €234,679.82
T10 Matthew Jordan -19 66 70 67 66 269 €154,782.89
T10 Tom Mckibbin -19 68 69 68 64 269 €154,782.89
T10 Niklas Norgaard -19 65 65 69 70 269 €154,782.89
T13 Thomas Detry -18 72 68 62 68 270 €120,541.35
T13 Nicolai Højgaard -18 71 65 66 68 270 €120,541.35
T13 Francesco Laporta -18 64 69 69 68 270 €120,541.35
T13 Shane Lowry -18 69 66 66 69 270 €120,541.35
T13 Keita Nakajima -18 67 68 71 64 270 €120,541.35
T13 Jordan Smith -18 68 67 72 63 270 €120,541.35
T19 Alex Fitzpatrick -17 66 72 66 67 271 €98,757.61
T19 Robert Macintyre -17 65 68 69 69 271 €98,757.61
T19 Adrien Saddier -17 67 68 69 67 271 €98,757.61
T19 Brandon Stone -17 66 70 70 65 271 €98,757.61
T23 Laurie Canter -15 64 68 74 67 273 €88,109.33
T23 Ewen Ferguson -15 68 67 71 67 273 €88,109.33
T23 Min Woo Lee -15 69 67 68 69 273 €88,109.33
T23 Joaquin Niemann -15 66 72 66 69 273 €88,109.33
T27 Sean Crocker -14 68 73 67 66 274 €76,834.67
T27 Marcel Siem -14 65 71 68 70 274 €76,834.67
T27 Sebastian Söderberg -14 66 67 68 73 274 €76,834.67
T27 Waringdy Sullivan -14 69 67 67 71 274 €76,834.67
T27 Johannes Veerman -14 63 67 73 71 274 €76,834.67
T32 Jorge Campillo -13 71 68 71 65 275 €64,307.28
T32 Rasmus Højgaard -13 66 72 68 69 275 €64,307.28
T32 Romain Langasque -13 67 70 71 67 275 €64,307.28
T32 Richard Mansell -13 72 63 69 71 275 €64,307.28
T32 Shubhankar Sharma -13 71 73 66 65 275 €64,307.28
T37 Alejandro Del Rey -12 70 66 71 69 276 €52,615.05
T37 Rikuya Hoshino -12 70 68 69 69 276 €52,615.05
T37 Joost Luiten -12 67 69 67 73 276 €52,615.05
T37 Adrian Meronk -12 71 72 64 69 276 €52,615.05
T37 David Micheluzzi -12 69 68 70 69 276 €52,615.05
T37 Jayden Schaper -12 69 70 70 67 276 €52,615.05
T37 Jeff Winther -12 71 67 72 66 276 €52,615.05
T44 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -11 67 67 70 73 277 €45,098.61
T44 Jesper Svensson -11 70 66 68 73 277 €45,098.61
T46 Matthew Baldwin -10 69 70 70 69 278 €38,417.34
T46 Dan Bradbury -10 72 69 68 69 278 €38,417.34
T46 Aaron Cockerill -10 69 71 70 68 278 €38,417.34
T46 Gavin Green -10 69 71 70 68 278 €38,417.34
T46 Frederic Lacroix -10 69 72 68 69 278 €38,417.34
T46 Adam Scott -10 71 67 75 65 278 €38,417.34
T52 Julien Guerrier -9 73 69 66 71 279 €30,274.53
T52 Waringgel Hidalgo -9 67 68 73 71 279 €30,274.53
T52 Guido Migliozzi -9 68 71 69 71 279 €30,274.53
T52 Adrian Otaegui -9 66 69 73 71 279 €30,274.53
T56 Nacho Elvira -8 69 68 71 72 280 €26,725.10
T56 Casey Jarvis -8 70 68 70 72 280 €26,725.10
T56 Yannik Paul -8 67 68 73 72 280 €26,725.10
T59 Sam Bairstow -7 69 74 71 67 281 €22,966.89
T59 Joe Dean -7 71 67 73 70 281 €22,966.89
T59 Grant Forrest -7 73 73 65 70 281 €22,966.89
T59 Dylan Frittelli -7 70 70 70 71 281 €22,966.89
T59 Matteo Manassero -7 70 74 68 69 281 €22,966.89
T59 Bernd Wiesberger -7 68 66 73 74 281 €22,966.89
T65 David Ravetto -5 71 70 70 72 283 €19,626.25
T65 Connor Syme -5 71 71 71 70 283 €19,626.25
67 Calum Hill -3 78 64 72 71 285 €18,373.51
68 Justin Rose -2 69 74 74 69 286 €17,538.35
69 Darius Van Driel -1 70 74 74 69 287 €16,703.19

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.