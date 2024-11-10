2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Waring, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Waring won on the DP World Tour in dramatic fashion, making a birdie on the 71st hole to set up his two-shot victory over Tyrrell Hatton on 24-under 264.

Hatton finished alone in second place, while Rory McIlroy, Thorbjorn Olesen and Matt Wallace all finished tied for third place on 21-under total in the first of two playoff events on the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai.

Waring won the €1,419,771.15 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship recap notes

Waring earned 1,500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024. He also earned 30.5 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was not a 36-hole cut, with 69 of 70 starting players finishing the event in the 43rd completed event of the season.

The 2024 European Tour schedule concludes next week with the DP World Tour Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details