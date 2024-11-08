2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse, winner's share, DP World Tour prize money payout
CMC European Tour

November 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)


The 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse is $9 million, with the winner's share at $1,530,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood , as well as more of the world's best players.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the 43rd event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 30.5 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 9,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 1,500 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,530,000
2 $990,000
3 $563,400
4 $450,000
5 $381,600
6 $315,000
7 $270,000
8 $225,000
9 $201,600
10 $180,000
11 $165,600
12 $154,800
13 $144,900
14 $137,700
15 $132,300
16 $126,900
17 $121,500
18 $116,100
19 $111,600
20 $108,000
21 $104,400
22 $101,700
23 $99,000
24 $96,300
25 $93,600
26 $90,900
27 $88,200
28 $85,500
29 $82,800
30 $80,100
31 $77,400
32 $74,700
33 $72,000
34 $69,300
35 $66,600
36 $63,900
37 $62,100
38 $60,300
39 $58,500
40 $56,700
41 $54,900
42 $53,100
43 $51,300
44 $49,500
45 $47,700
46 $45,900
47 $44,100
48 $42,300
49 $40,500
50 $38,700
51 $36,900
52 $35,100
53 $33,300
54 $31,500
55 $30,600
56 $29,700
57 $28,800
58 $27,900
59 $27,000
60 $26,100
61 $25,200
62 $24,300
63 $23,400
64 $22,500
65 $21,600
66 $20,700
67 $19,800
68 $18,900
69 $18,000
70 $17,100

