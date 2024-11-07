2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour Champions prize money payout

The 2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship purse is set for $3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $528,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship field is headed by Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Steve Alker and more.

It's the final event of the season, with 36 players taking on the Arizona host course. There is no 36-hole cut in PGA Tour Champions-run events, including this 72-hole tournament.

This tournament is played at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into two points in the three Schwab Cup playoff events. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2024, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout