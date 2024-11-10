2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
November 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Bernhard Langer


The 2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona.

Langer, who is 67 years old, won this event, the final one of the PGA Tour Champions playoffs and season, by a shot over Richard Green and Steve Alker by a shot on 18-under 270 in this 72-hole event.

Alex Cejka finished alone in fourth place, five shots behind the champion.

Langer won the $528,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Alker won the Charles Schwab Cup for the second time in his career, earning a $1 million annuity.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship recap notes

Langer wins the latest PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the 18th-consecutive season.

The money Langer -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. Alker won the Charles Schwab Cup over Ernie Els, while Richard Green, Padraig Harrington and Stephen Ames earned bonus pool money as well.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule has concluded.

2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Bernhard Langer -18 69 64 67 66 266 $528,000
T2 Richard Green -17 71 68 63 65 267 $276,000
T2 Steven Alker -17 70 68 63 66 267 $276,000
4 Alex Cejka -13 69 66 68 68 271 $210,000
5 Rod Pampling -10 69 72 65 68 274 $180,000
T6 Ken Tanigawa -9 72 67 67 69 275 $135,750
T6 Stewart Cink -9 64 66 75 70 275 $135,750
T8 Miguel Angel Jiménez -8 70 68 74 64 276 $84,000
T8 Thomas Bjørn -8 75 69 66 66 276 $84,000
T8 Retief Goosen -8 72 69 68 67 276 $84,000
T8 Padraig Harrington -8 70 69 69 68 276 $84,000
T8 Vijay Singh -8 73 65 70 68 276 $84,000
T13 Ernie Els -7 69 70 71 67 277 $67,500
T13 Jerry Kelly -7 68 70 66 73 277 $67,500
T15 Greg Chalmers -6 74 69 69 66 278 $61,500
T15 Stephen Ames -6 68 72 70 68 278 $61,500
T17 Mark Hensby -5 70 69 73 67 279 $55,500
T17 Tim O'Neal -5 70 72 68 69 279 $55,500
T19 Shane Bertsch -4 72 69 74 65 280 $45,000
T19 Rocco Mediate -4 71 72 66 71 280 $45,000
T21 Joe Durant -3 69 72 69 71 281 $34,500
T21 Tim Petrovic -3 72 69 68 72 281 $34,500
T23 Darren Clarke -2 71 70 74 67 282 $29,250
T23 K.J. Choi -2 67 75 69 71 282 $29,250
25 Ricardo Gonzalez -1 73 72 73 65 283 $27,000
T26 Ken Duke E 74 71 71 68 284 $22,950
T26 Cameron Percy E 70 68 78 68 284 $22,950
T26 Hiroyuki Fujita E 71 72 69 72 284 $22,950
T26 Thongchai Jaidee E 70 72 68 74 284 $22,950
T26 Paul Broadhurst E 68 72 70 74 284 $22,950
31 Bob Estes 1 73 71 69 72 285 $20,250
32 Y.E. Yang 3 75 73 72 67 287 $19,500
33 Stuart Appleby 4 75 72 71 70 288 $18,750
34 Jason Caron 5 71 71 74 73 289 $18,000
35 Doug Barron 8 76 72 70 74 292 $17,250

