2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona.

Langer, who is 67 years old, won this event, the final one of the PGA Tour Champions playoffs and season, by a shot over Richard Green and Steve Alker by a shot on 18-under 270 in this 72-hole event.

Alex Cejka finished alone in fourth place, five shots behind the champion.

Langer won the $528,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Alker won the Charles Schwab Cup for the second time in his career, earning a $1 million annuity.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship recap notes

Langer wins the latest PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the 18th-consecutive season.

The money Langer -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. Alker won the Charles Schwab Cup over Ernie Els, while Richard Green, Padraig Harrington and Stephen Ames earned bonus pool money as well.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule has concluded.

2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

