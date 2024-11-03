2024 Toto Japan Classic final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 Toto Japan Classic final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

November 3, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
OTSU, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 03: Rio Takeda of Japan poses with the trophy after winning the tournament following the final round of the TOTO Japan Classic 2024 at Seta Golf Course on November 3, 2024 in Otsu, Shiga, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)


The 2024 Toto Japan Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Rio Takeda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Seta Golf Course in Japan.

Takeda won for the first time in this LPGA Tour season, while earning her eighth Japan LPGA title of the year, winning the shortened 54-hole event on the sixth hole of a sudden-death playoff against Marina Alex.

Both players finished regulation on 15-under 201, and then they tied the par-5 13th for the first two holes. Then they moved to the par-5 18th and tied three times in par before Takeda finally made the winning birdie on the fourth time of asking.

Haeran Ryu finished alone in third place on 14-under total, ending in solo third for the second week running.

Takeda won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Toto Japan Classic recap notes

Takeda picks up the win in the 32nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for another time in the fall Asian Swing.

By winning the event, Takeda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 77 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season. The event was shortened to 54 holes in response to a tropical storm.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

2024 Toto Japan Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Rio Takeda -15 69 65 67 201 $300,000
P2 Marina Alex -15 68 67 66 201 $182,538
3 Haeran Ryu -14 67 69 66 202 $132,418
T4 Saiki Fujita -13 69 66 68 203 $92,443
T4 Yealimi Noh -13 68 65 70 203 $92,443
T6 Yui Kawamoto -12 69 68 67 204 $54,467
T6 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -12 70 66 68 204 $54,467
T6 Ariya Jutanugarn -12 67 66 71 204 $54,467
T6 Hana Wakimoto -12 63 68 73 204 $54,467
T10 Chisato Iwai -11 68 68 69 205 $38,975
T10 Ayaka Furue -11 66 70 69 205 $38,975
T12 Miyu Yamashita -10 70 68 68 206 $31,880
T12 Linn Grant -10 66 72 68 206 $31,880
T12 Mi Hyang Lee -10 71 66 69 206 $31,880
T12 Yuna Nishimura -10 71 65 70 206 $31,880
16 Hikaru Yoshimoto -9 69 68 70 207 $27,383
T17 Gemma Dryburgh -8 72 69 67 208 $23,945
T17 Xiyu Janet Lin -8 69 71 68 208 $23,945
T17 Hyo Joo Kim -8 66 71 71 208 $23,945
T17 Hira Naveed -8 70 66 72 208 $23,945
T17 Karen Tsuruoka -8 69 67 72 208 $23,945
T22 Ayako Kimura -7 68 72 69 209 $20,213
T22 Arpichaya Yubol -7 72 67 70 209 $20,213
T22 Pajaree Anannarukarn -7 71 68 70 209 $20,213
T22 Jin Young Ko -7 65 70 74 209 $20,213
T26 Minami Katsu -6 70 72 68 210 $16,065
T26 Mao Saigo -6 70 71 69 210 $16,065
T26 Jennifer Kupcho -6 73 67 70 210 $16,065
T26 Kokona Sakurai -6 71 69 70 210 $16,065
T26 Chanettee Wannasaen -6 69 70 71 210 $16,065
T26 Haruka Amamoto -6 71 67 72 210 $16,065
T26 Moriya Jutanugarn -6 69 69 72 210 $16,065
T26 Yuka Saso -6 69 67 74 210 $16,065
T34 Grace Kim -5 69 72 70 211 $12,292
T34 Alexa Pano -5 72 68 71 211 $12,292
T34 Yuka Yasuda -5 70 69 72 211 $12,292
T34 Erika Hara -5 68 71 72 211 $12,292
T34 Nataliya Guseva -5 69 69 73 211 $12,292
T39 Akie Iwai -4 72 73 67 212 $9,432
T39 MinYoung Lee -4 72 72 68 212 $9,432
T39 Shuri Sakuma -4 69 75 68 212 $9,432
T39 Minami Hiruta -4 71 72 69 212 $9,432
T39 Narin An -4 72 69 71 212 $9,432
T39 Lala Anai -4 72 66 74 212 $9,432
T39 Seonwoo Bae -4 69 69 74 212 $9,432
T39 Sakura Koiwai -4 69 67 76 212 $9,432
T47 Lucy Li -3 73 70 70 213 $6,756
T47 Hinako Shibuno -3 72 71 70 213 $6,756
T47 Sayaka Takahashi -3 72 71 70 213 $6,756
T47 Linnea Strom -3 70 73 70 213 $6,756
T47 Haruka Morita -3 70 72 71 213 $6,756
T47 Kotone Hori -3 69 73 71 213 $6,756
T47 Amiyu Ozeki -3 72 68 73 213 $6,756
T47 Hana Lee -3 69 71 73 213 $6,756
T47 Haruka Kawasaki -3 70 68 75 213 $6,756
T47 Jiyai Shin -3 70 68 75 213 $6,756
T57 Allisen Corpuz -2 76 69 69 214 $5,297
T57 Serena Aoki -2 72 72 70 214 $5,297
T57 Momoko Osato -2 71 73 70 214 $5,297
T57 Shiho Kuwaki -2 69 72 73 214 $5,297
T61 Shina Kanazawa -1 73 71 71 215 $4,797
T61 Jenny Shin -1 66 77 72 215 $4,797
T61 Brooke M. Henderson -1 70 71 74 215 $4,797
T64 A Lim Kim E 75 70 71 216 $4,347
T64 Somi Lee E 73 71 72 216 $4,347
T64 Minjee Lee E 67 75 74 216 $4,347
T64 Miyuu Abe E 70 71 75 216 $4,347
T64 Wei-Ling Hsu E 70 71 75 216 $4,347
T64 Gabriela Ruffels E 73 67 76 216 $4,347
T70 Sarah Schmelzel 1 72 73 72 217 $3,973
T70 Leona Maguire 1 69 72 76 217 $3,973
72 Paula Reto 2 69 76 73 218 $3,897
T73 Mitsuki Kobayashi 3 72 75 72 219 $3,799
T73 Jin Hee Im 3 72 72 75 219 $3,799
T73 Wichanee Meechai 3 73 69 77 219 $3,799
76 Sora Kamiya 5 72 76 73 221 $3,704
77 Peiyun Chien 7 71 75 77 223 $3,657

