2024 Toto Japan Classic final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Toto Japan Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Rio Takeda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Seta Golf Course in Japan.
Takeda won for the first time in this LPGA Tour season, while earning her eighth Japan LPGA title of the year, winning the shortened 54-hole event on the sixth hole of a sudden-death playoff against Marina Alex.
Both players finished regulation on 15-under 201, and then they tied the par-5 13th for the first two holes. Then they moved to the par-5 18th and tied three times in par before Takeda finally made the winning birdie on the fourth time of asking.
Haeran Ryu finished alone in third place on 14-under total, ending in solo third for the second week running.
Takeda won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Toto Japan Classic recap notes
Takeda picks up the win in the 32nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for another time in the fall Asian Swing.
By winning the event, Takeda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 77 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season. The event was shortened to 54 holes in response to a tropical storm.
The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Lotte Championship in Hawaii.
2024 Toto Japan Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Rio Takeda
|-15
|69
|65
|67
|201
|$300,000
|P2
|Marina Alex
|-15
|68
|67
|66
|201
|$182,538
|3
|Haeran Ryu
|-14
|67
|69
|66
|202
|$132,418
|T4
|Saiki Fujita
|-13
|69
|66
|68
|203
|$92,443
|T4
|Yealimi Noh
|-13
|68
|65
|70
|203
|$92,443
|T6
|Yui Kawamoto
|-12
|69
|68
|67
|204
|$54,467
|T6
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-12
|70
|66
|68
|204
|$54,467
|T6
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-12
|67
|66
|71
|204
|$54,467
|
|T6
|Hana Wakimoto
|-12
|63
|68
|73
|204
|$54,467
|T10
|Chisato Iwai
|-11
|68
|68
|69
|205
|$38,975
|T10
|Ayaka Furue
|-11
|66
|70
|69
|205
|$38,975
|T12
|Miyu Yamashita
|-10
|70
|68
|68
|206
|$31,880
|T12
|Linn Grant
|-10
|66
|72
|68
|206
|$31,880
|T12
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-10
|71
|66
|69
|206
|$31,880
|T12
|Yuna Nishimura
|-10
|71
|65
|70
|206
|$31,880
|16
|Hikaru Yoshimoto
|-9
|69
|68
|70
|207
|$27,383
|
|T17
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-8
|72
|69
|67
|208
|$23,945
|T17
|Xiyu Janet Lin
|-8
|69
|71
|68
|208
|$23,945
|T17
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-8
|66
|71
|71
|208
|$23,945
|T17
|Hira Naveed
|-8
|70
|66
|72
|208
|$23,945
|T17
|Karen Tsuruoka
|-8
|69
|67
|72
|208
|$23,945
|T22
|Ayako Kimura
|-7
|68
|72
|69
|209
|$20,213
|T22
|Arpichaya Yubol
|-7
|72
|67
|70
|209
|$20,213
|T22
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-7
|71
|68
|70
|209
|$20,213
|T22
|Jin Young Ko
|-7
|65
|70
|74
|209
|$20,213
|T26
|Minami Katsu
|-6
|70
|72
|68
|210
|$16,065
|T26
|Mao Saigo
|-6
|70
|71
|69
|210
|$16,065
|T26
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-6
|73
|67
|70
|210
|$16,065
|T26
|Kokona Sakurai
|-6
|71
|69
|70
|210
|$16,065
|T26
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|210
|$16,065
|T26
|Haruka Amamoto
|-6
|71
|67
|72
|210
|$16,065
|T26
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-6
|69
|69
|72
|210
|$16,065
|T26
|Yuka Saso
|-6
|69
|67
|74
|210
|$16,065
|T34
|Grace Kim
|-5
|69
|72
|70
|211
|$12,292
|T34
|Alexa Pano
|-5
|72
|68
|71
|211
|$12,292
|T34
|Yuka Yasuda
|-5
|70
|69
|72
|211
|$12,292
|T34
|Erika Hara
|-5
|68
|71
|72
|211
|$12,292
|T34
|Nataliya Guseva
|-5
|69
|69
|73
|211
|$12,292
|T39
|Akie Iwai
|-4
|72
|73
|67
|212
|$9,432
|T39
|MinYoung Lee
|-4
|72
|72
|68
|212
|$9,432
|T39
|Shuri Sakuma
|-4
|69
|75
|68
|212
|$9,432
|T39
|Minami Hiruta
|-4
|71
|72
|69
|212
|$9,432
|T39
|Narin An
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|212
|$9,432
|T39
|Lala Anai
|-4
|72
|66
|74
|212
|$9,432
|T39
|Seonwoo Bae
|-4
|69
|69
|74
|212
|$9,432
|T39
|Sakura Koiwai
|-4
|69
|67
|76
|212
|$9,432
|T47
|Lucy Li
|-3
|73
|70
|70
|213
|$6,756
|T47
|Hinako Shibuno
|-3
|72
|71
|70
|213
|$6,756
|T47
|Sayaka Takahashi
|-3
|72
|71
|70
|213
|$6,756
|T47
|Linnea Strom
|-3
|70
|73
|70
|213
|$6,756
|T47
|Haruka Morita
|-3
|70
|72
|71
|213
|$6,756
|T47
|Kotone Hori
|-3
|69
|73
|71
|213
|$6,756
|T47
|Amiyu Ozeki
|-3
|72
|68
|73
|213
|$6,756
|T47
|Hana Lee
|-3
|69
|71
|73
|213
|$6,756
|T47
|Haruka Kawasaki
|-3
|70
|68
|75
|213
|$6,756
|T47
|Jiyai Shin
|-3
|70
|68
|75
|213
|$6,756
|T57
|Allisen Corpuz
|-2
|76
|69
|69
|214
|$5,297
|T57
|Serena Aoki
|-2
|72
|72
|70
|214
|$5,297
|T57
|Momoko Osato
|-2
|71
|73
|70
|214
|$5,297
|T57
|Shiho Kuwaki
|-2
|69
|72
|73
|214
|$5,297
|T61
|Shina Kanazawa
|-1
|73
|71
|71
|215
|$4,797
|T61
|Jenny Shin
|-1
|66
|77
|72
|215
|$4,797
|T61
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-1
|70
|71
|74
|215
|$4,797
|T64
|A Lim Kim
|E
|75
|70
|71
|216
|$4,347
|T64
|Somi Lee
|E
|73
|71
|72
|216
|$4,347
|T64
|Minjee Lee
|E
|67
|75
|74
|216
|$4,347
|T64
|Miyuu Abe
|E
|70
|71
|75
|216
|$4,347
|T64
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|E
|70
|71
|75
|216
|$4,347
|T64
|Gabriela Ruffels
|E
|73
|67
|76
|216
|$4,347
|T70
|Sarah Schmelzel
|1
|72
|73
|72
|217
|$3,973
|T70
|Leona Maguire
|1
|69
|72
|76
|217
|$3,973
|72
|Paula Reto
|2
|69
|76
|73
|218
|$3,897
|T73
|Mitsuki Kobayashi
|3
|72
|75
|72
|219
|$3,799
|T73
|Jin Hee Im
|3
|72
|72
|75
|219
|$3,799
|T73
|Wichanee Meechai
|3
|73
|69
|77
|219
|$3,799
|76
|Sora Kamiya
|5
|72
|76
|73
|221
|$3,704
|77
|Peiyun Chien
|7
|71
|75
|77
|223
|$3,657