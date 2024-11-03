2024 Toto Japan Classic final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Toto Japan Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Rio Takeda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Seta Golf Course in Japan.

Takeda won for the first time in this LPGA Tour season, while earning her eighth Japan LPGA title of the year, winning the shortened 54-hole event on the sixth hole of a sudden-death playoff against Marina Alex.

Both players finished regulation on 15-under 201, and then they tied the par-5 13th for the first two holes. Then they moved to the par-5 18th and tied three times in par before Takeda finally made the winning birdie on the fourth time of asking.

Haeran Ryu finished alone in third place on 14-under total, ending in solo third for the second week running.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7 FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Takeda won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Toto Japan Classic recap notes

Takeda picks up the win in the 32nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for another time in the fall Asian Swing.

By winning the event, Takeda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 77 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season. The event was shortened to 54 holes in response to a tropical storm.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

2024 Toto Japan Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details