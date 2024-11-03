2024 Lotte Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings
November 3, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Lotte Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, from November 7-10, 2024.

The Lotte Championship field is headlined by the likes of Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the LPGA Tour's event in Hawaii. The LPGA Tour makes this the bridge back toward Florida for the last two events of the year.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the United States for a stopover event in Hawaii before the final two events in Florida.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with a few names available to fill in if needed. The first two alternates are Maddie Szeryk and Tiffany Chan.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 6 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Marina Alex
Dottie Ardina
Laetitia Beck
Celine Borge
Ashleigh Buhai
Matilda Castren
Jennifer Chang
Ssu-Chia Cheng
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
Robyn Choi
Cydney Clanton
Olivia Cowan
Daniela Darquea
Perrine Delacour
Amanda Doherty
Lindy Dun
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Maria Fassi
Honorine Nobuta Ferry
Isabella Fierro
Alexandra Forsterling
Ayaka Furue
Sandra Gal
Sofia Garcia
Kristen Gillman
Savannah Grewal
Clariss Guce
Nataliya Guseva
Georgia Hall
Erika Hara
Lauren Hartlage
Nasa Hataoka
Muni He
Brooke Henderson
Yu-Sang Hou
Youmin Hwang
Mone Inami
Caroline Inglis
Hyo Joon Jang
Jiwon Jeon
Eun-Hee Ji
Soo Bin Joo
Danielle Kang
Haeji Kang
Minji Kang
Minami Katsu
Gurleen Kaur
A Lim Kim
Auston Kim
Gina Kim
Grace Kim
Hyo Joo Kim
Frida Kinhult
Cheyenne Knight
Jin Young Ko
Aline Krauter
Mina Kreiter
Stephanie Kyriacou
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Ga Young Lee
Min Lee
Somi Lee
Soyoung Lee
Jeongeun Lee5
Jeongeun Lee6
Amelia Lewis
Pernilla Lindberg
Roberta Liti
Mary Liu
Ruixin Liu
Yan Liu
Yu Liu
Gaby Lopez
Polly Mack
Caroline Masson
Morgane Metraux
Kaitlin Milligan
Benedetta Moresco
Azahara Munoz
Malia Nam
Hira Naveed
Yuna Nishimura
Ryann O'Toole
Bianca Pagdanganan
Kaitlyn Papp Budde
Annie Park
Hee Young Park
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Ana Pelaez Trivino
Pornanong Phatlum
Sophia Popov
Yue Ren
Paula Reto
Kiira Riihijarvi
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
Mao Saigo
Sophia Schubert
Alena Sharp
Hinako Shibuno
Jennifer Song
Angela Stanford
Gigi Stoll
Yu Jin Sung
Jasmine Suwannapura
Elizabeth Szokol
Emma Talley
Kelly Tan
Alana Uriell
Natkritta Vongtaveelap
Laura Wearn
Dewi Weber
Jing Yan
Angel Yin
Xiaowen Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Yuri Yoshida
Arpichaya Yubol
Liqi Zeng
Weiwei Zhang

9 Jin Young Ko
10 Ayaka Furue
18 Hyojoo Kim
21 Megan Khang
22 Brooke Henderson
33 Nasa Hataoka

