2024 Lotte Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Lotte Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, from November 7-10, 2024.

The Lotte Championship field is headlined by the likes of Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the LPGA Tour's event in Hawaii. The LPGA Tour makes this the bridge back toward Florida for the last two events of the year.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the United States for a stopover event in Hawaii before the final two events in Florida.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with a few names available to fill in if needed. The first two alternates are Maddie Szeryk and Tiffany Chan.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 6 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Lotte Championship field

PLAYER Marina Alex Dottie Ardina Laetitia Beck Celine Borge Ashleigh Buhai Matilda Castren Jennifer Chang Ssu-Chia Cheng Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi Robyn Choi Cydney Clanton Olivia Cowan Daniela Darquea Perrine Delacour Amanda Doherty Lindy Dun Jodi Ewart Shadoff Maria Fassi Honorine Nobuta Ferry Isabella Fierro Alexandra Forsterling Ayaka Furue Sandra Gal Sofia Garcia Kristen Gillman Savannah Grewal Clariss Guce Nataliya Guseva Georgia Hall Erika Hara Lauren Hartlage Nasa Hataoka Muni He Brooke Henderson Yu-Sang Hou Youmin Hwang Mone Inami Caroline Inglis Hyo Joon Jang Jiwon Jeon Eun-Hee Ji Soo Bin Joo Danielle Kang Haeji Kang Minji Kang Minami Katsu Gurleen Kaur A Lim Kim Auston Kim Gina Kim Grace Kim Hyo Joo Kim Frida Kinhult Cheyenne Knight Jin Young Ko Aline Krauter Mina Kreiter Stephanie Kyriacou Maude-Aimee Leblanc Ga Young Lee Min Lee Somi Lee Soyoung Lee Jeongeun Lee5 Jeongeun Lee6 Amelia Lewis Pernilla Lindberg Roberta Liti Mary Liu Ruixin Liu Yan Liu Yu Liu Gaby Lopez Polly Mack Caroline Masson Morgane Metraux Kaitlin Milligan Benedetta Moresco Azahara Munoz Malia Nam Hira Naveed Yuna Nishimura Ryann O'Toole Bianca Pagdanganan Kaitlyn Papp Budde Annie Park Hee Young Park Emily Kristine Pedersen Ana Pelaez Trivino Pornanong Phatlum Sophia Popov Yue Ren Paula Reto Kiira Riihijarvi Pauline Roussin-Bouchard Mao Saigo Sophia Schubert Alena Sharp Hinako Shibuno Jennifer Song Angela Stanford Gigi Stoll Yu Jin Sung Jasmine Suwannapura Elizabeth Szokol Emma Talley Kelly Tan Alana Uriell Natkritta Vongtaveelap Laura Wearn Dewi Weber Jing Yan Angel Yin Xiaowen Yin Pavarisa Yoktuan Yuri Yoshida Arpichaya Yubol Liqi Zeng Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 Lotte Championship field